In a video compilation of well known faces this video shows the true nature of corporate media.
Journalists are educated to lie, betray and never tell the truth.
Journalists are paid to push for war.
Wars are the result of media lies.
Politicians learn how to manipulate people through the media.
Death rates are used to create fear and control your behaviour.
Governments ramp up Covid numbers to extend lockdowns.
The media pushes to position political leaders of their choice.
Their next big focus is climate change.
News reporters all follow the same script.
Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.
Although the video above does not include excerpts from, or specifically relating to, the BBC, they are also guilty. The BBC collaborates with various media organisations across the world as well as Big Tech. It is the biggest propaganda machine the world has ever seen. We should not believe anything the BBC says without checking it with another source.
Read more: Turn off the TV – Neuro-linguistic programming has been used against populations in many countries and the UK could be in the driver’s seat
The video above features, in order of appearance:
- Dr. Udo Ulfkotte, a former editor for the German main daily newspaper, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) author of Journalists for Hire: How the CIA Buys the News
- Julian Assange, Founder of Wikileaks
- Marc van Ranst, European Virologist. Excerpt from; Stakeholder Conference How to Join Forces in Influenza Pandemic Preparedness, Cornerstones of Pandemic Planning, Dr. Marc van Ranst, 22 January 2019 (23 mins), HERE.
- Charlie Chester, CNN Technical Director. Excerpt from Project Veritas exposé.
- Leaked zoom meeting of African leaders, Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa
- Hans Nijenhuis, Chief Editor AD
