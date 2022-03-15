Whilst you were distracted by Russia’s invasion, the Australian Gov. published data confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths; some ‘Quadruple’ Vaccinated

The mainstream media narrative in Australia has switched from non-stop lies and propaganda around Covid-19, to non-stop lies and propaganda around the Russia-Ukraine conflict, just as it has in the UK. Proving that Governments and their propaganda machines in the “Western World” are working in lockstep to tell the public what to think and when to think it.

But there may be another reason why the media in Australia have chosen to cover up a financial crash and cost of living crisis with lies that Vladimir Putin is solely to blame, instead of relentlessly pushing an experimental gene therapy that doesn’t prevent infection or transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

And that reason could have something to do with the latest official figures on Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status. Because those figures show that the fully vaccinated population in Australia now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths, and some of those who have sadly lost their lives had received four doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Government of New South Wales, Australia had been producing a weekly Covid-19 Statistical Report, but they have failed to update the figures for over a month now with the available data showing the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status up to 5th Feb 22.

Here’s how the figures added up between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22 according to the now neglected Government of NSW report –

At this point the fully vaccinated population accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 cases, 9 in every 10 hospitalisations, 9 in every 10 ICU admissions, and 4 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths. So even by the beginning of February 2022, things were already looking terrible for the fully vaccinated population in the largest wave of Covid-19 to hit Australia since the pandemic allegedly began.

These terrible figures may be why the Government of New South Wales chose to stop publishing deaths etc. by vaccination status over a month ago in their weekly report. But thankfully, they do provide a daily Covid-19 update which includes the number of Covid-19 deaths that day, and even the vaccination status of the people who have died.

Here’s the list of all the daily updates between 1st March and 14th March 22 –

Link Date https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220301_00.aspx 1st March https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220302_00.aspx 2nd March https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220303_00.aspx 3rd March https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220304_00.aspx 4th March https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220305_00.aspx 5th March https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220306_00.aspx 6th March https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220307_00.aspx 7th March https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220308_00.aspx 8th March https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220309_00.aspx 9th March https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220310_00.aspx 10th March https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220311_00.aspx 11th March https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220312_00.aspx 12th March https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220313_00.aspx 13th March https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220314_00.aspx 14th March

In each report the Government of NSW provide a segment like this one taken from the 5th March report –

So we sifted through the 14 reports and tallied up the deaths by vaccination status which were as follows –

Deaths per day by Vaccination Status

The worst day for deaths throughout these 14 days came on the 5th March with 1 death among the ‘no effective dose’ population, 3 deaths among the double vaccinated population, and 6 deaths among the triple vaccinated population.

Deaths 1st – 14th March by Vaccination Status

Between 1st and 14th March, the Government of New South Wales claims 82 people sadly lost their lives because of Covid-19, but only 12 of these people were considered not-vaccinated, but even this may have not been true because the Government of New South Wales still considers a person unvaccinated within 21 days of actualy being injected with a Covid-19 jab.

The highest number of Covid-19 deaths was recored among the double vaccinated population with 39 deaths, but the triple vaccinated population were not far behind with 28 deaths. Even the quadruple vaccinated population have got in the action with 1 death being recorded.

The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status in NSW, Australia between 1st and 14th March 22 –

The no-effective-dose population accounted for 15% of those deaths, whilst the partly vaccinated population accounted for 2% of deaths. Meanwhile the double vaccinated population accounted for 48% of those deaths and the triple vaccinated population accounted for 34% of deaths. With just 1 death recorded among the quadruple vaccinated they accounted for just 1% of deaths.

The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 deaths between the vaccinated population as a whole and the no-effective-dose population –

In all the no-effective-dose population accounted for 14.6% of all Covid-19 deaths between 1st and 14th March; whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 86.4%, meaning 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths in NSW, Australia are now among the vaccinated population.

There’s no wonder the Government of NSW wanted to make that statistic both hard and tedious to find.

