Whilst you were distracted by Russia’s invasion, the Australian Gov. published data confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths; some ‘Quadruple’ Vaccinated

The mainstream media narrative in Australia has switched from non-stop lies and propaganda around Covid-19, to non-stop lies and propaganda around the Russia-Ukraine conflict, just as it has in the UK. Proving that Governments and their propaganda machines in the “Western World” are working in lockstep to tell the public what to think and when to think it.
But there may be another reason why the media in Australia have chosen to cover up a financial crash and cost of living crisis with lies that Vladimir Putin is solely to blame, instead of relentlessly pushing an experimental gene therapy that doesn’t prevent infection or transmission of the Covid-19 virus.
And that reason could have something to do with the latest official figures on Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status. Because those figures show that the fully vaccinated population in Australia now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths, and some of those who have sadly lost their lives had received four doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The Government of New South Wales, Australia had been producing a weekly Covid-19 Statistical Report, but they have failed to update the figures for over a month now with the available data showing the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status up to 5th Feb 22.
Here’s how the figures added up between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22 according to the now neglected Government of NSW report –
At this point the fully vaccinated population accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 cases, 9 in every 10 hospitalisations, 9 in every 10 ICU admissions, and 4 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths. So even by the beginning of February 2022, things were already looking terrible for the fully vaccinated population in the largest wave of Covid-19 to hit Australia since the pandemic allegedly began.
These terrible figures may be why the Government of New South Wales chose to stop publishing deaths etc. by vaccination status over a month ago in their weekly report. But thankfully, they do provide a daily Covid-19 update which includes the number of Covid-19 deaths that day, and even the vaccination status of the people who have died.
Here’s the list of all the daily updates between 1st March and 14th March 22 –
In each report the Government of NSW provide a segment like this one taken from the 5th March report –
So we sifted through the 14 reports and tallied up the deaths by vaccination status which were as follows –
The worst day for deaths throughout these 14 days came on the 5th March with 1 death among the ‘no effective dose’ population, 3 deaths among the double vaccinated population, and 6 deaths among the triple vaccinated population.
Between 1st and 14th March, the Government of New South Wales claims 82 people sadly lost their lives because of Covid-19, but only 12 of these people were considered not-vaccinated, but even this may have not been true because the Government of New South Wales still considers a person unvaccinated within 21 days of actualy being injected with a Covid-19 jab.
The highest number of Covid-19 deaths was recored among the double vaccinated population with 39 deaths, but the triple vaccinated population were not far behind with 28 deaths. Even the quadruple vaccinated population have got in the action with 1 death being recorded.
The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status in NSW, Australia between 1st and 14th March 22 –
The no-effective-dose population accounted for 15% of those deaths, whilst the partly vaccinated population accounted for 2% of deaths. Meanwhile the double vaccinated population accounted for 48% of those deaths and the triple vaccinated population accounted for 34% of deaths. With just 1 death recorded among the quadruple vaccinated they accounted for just 1% of deaths.
The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 deaths between the vaccinated population as a whole and the no-effective-dose population –
In all the no-effective-dose population accounted for 14.6% of all Covid-19 deaths between 1st and 14th March; whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 86.4%, meaning 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths in NSW, Australia are now among the vaccinated population.
There’s no wonder the Government of NSW wanted to make that statistic both hard and tedious to find.
First we have to discover who released the virus in the first place: Official Biochemical and Statistical Evidence 100% confirms Moderna created Covid-19 patented in 2013
Covid-19 means: 19 nucleotide sequence and not 2019 at all.
By The Exposé on March 3, 2022
Evidence has emerged which proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the pharmaceutical giant Moderna, the company that has made billions through the sale of an experimental Covid-19 injection, actually created the Covid-19 virus.
They cited a Paper by Scientists in India, Switzerland, Italy and the US (cautiously entitled: MSH3 Homology and Potential Recombination Link to SARS-CoV-2 Furin Cleavage Site) in which they calculated that the chances of a 19 nucleotide sequence patented by Moderna randomly appearing in Covid-19 in circumstances where it does not appear anywhere else in nature are 1 in 3 trillion.
Furthermore they did not merely apply for a patent on 2016 February 4 with US9587003B2: as reported in the Daily Mail. They actually applied on 2013 December 16 for 4 patents with US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, US9301993B2:as well.
So Moderna had developed the 19 nucleotide gene sequence containing the Furin Cleavage Site which gives Covid19 its infectivity to humans by patented gain of function research as early as 2013, 6 years before the Wuhan outbreak took place. Not 3 as reported in the Mail and virally elsewhere..
Covid-19 was not made in 2019. It was made from the 19 nucleotide Moderna specific chimeric (CGG for AGA) furin cleavage site (in 2013) which does not occur anywhere in nature. And every Covid death and every Covid vaccine death is parked squarely on the doorstep of ModeRNA and The Covid19 makers, the genetic vaccine makers. their funders and their promoters, which include almost every government and public sector and health service in the world, are therefore guilty of Genocide and crimes against humanity. They have pushed genetic rape and sickness and death onto half of the population of the world in order to enrich the pockets of Pharmaceutical Companies. Governments and Public sectors around the world have abandoned their health service regulation to billionaires and heartless corporations (me: and to make we humans, Trans Humans and now, the vaccinated, without any human rights whatsoever
The Expose
Then we have to discover how the vaccines were made: Dr Ugur Sahin, the COVID-19 vaccine he designed for Pfizer was designed in just few hours in a single day (on a computer) on January 25, 2020. No other vaccine in history has been created and manufactured so quickly. Previously, the fastest vaccine ever developed took more than four years. co-founder of BioNTech Not only that, Pfizer Chairman (((Albert Bourla))) hasn’t gotten around to having his shot, or Dr Ugur Sahin, last I knew. And it went from laboratory straight into human arms without any animal testing first – mRNA never used in humans ever before – doesn’t that strike you as odd?
Obviously, no virus was present, when this vaccine was made on a computer and a Covid infection, was not the basis of the vaccine creation, in the first place.
Documents by Pfizer Show BioNTech Paid FDA $2,875,842.00 “Drug User Fee” for COVID-19 Vaccine Approval
Vaccine Impact
Then we have to discover how the vaccines affect us (well as above, the article of this page) and this: The Lancet Study
Doctors for COVID Ethics
On The accompanying chart:
Pfizer/BioNtech RRR 95.03% ARR From Jab 0.84%
Moderna (NIH) RRR 94.08% ARR 1.24% From Jab
Janssen RRR 66.62% ARR 1.19% From Jab
Astrazeneca/ Oxford RRR 66.84% ARR 1.28% From Jab
The Lancet
and 93% of people who died after being vaccinated were killed by the vaccine: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fHIT55iM4Zv9/
Then we have to discover how that affects us personally: In the US, the Supreme Court has ruled that vaccinated people worldwide are products, patented goods, according to US law, no longer human. Through a modified DNA or RNA vaccination, the mRNA vaccination, the person ceases to be human and becomes the OWNER of the holder of the modified GEN vaccination patent, because they have their own genome and are no longer “human” (without natural people), but “trans-human”, so a category that does not exist in Human Rights. The quality of a natural person and all related rights are lost. This applies worldwide and patents are subject to US law.
Since 2013, all people vaccinated with GM-modified mRNAs are legally trans-human and legally identified as trans-human and do not enjoy any human or other rights of a state, and this applies worldwide, because GEN-POINT technology patents are under US jurisdiction and law, where they were registered.”
See link here: https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/12/08/covid-19-patent-horrors/
Then we need to find out why: Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, Transhumanist and World Economic Forum (WEF) loyalist, recently informed us that “the days of free will are over” but that humans are now “hackable animals.”
Seems to all make perfect sense to me – what about you
[…] Source link […]