[…] Here are the Names and Faces of WEF’s Young Global Leaders in the United Kingdom […]

There are at least 104 World Economic Forum (“WEF”) Young Global Leaders embedded in British institutions, charities, and companies. Here is a list of their names and the institutions or companies that employ them. But before we list them, some back background to WEF’s Young Global Leaders and Global Shapers Community.

Background

In 1992 Schwab established an institution parallel to the World Economic Forum (“WEF”), the Global Leaders for Tomorrow school, which was re-established as Young Global Leaders in 2004.

Members of the school’s very first class in 1992 already included many who went on to become important figures on the political left, such as Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Tony Blair. There are currently about 1,300 graduates of this school, and the list of alumni includes several names of those who went on to become leaders of the health institutions of their respective nations.

All of the politicians who graduated from the Young Global Leaders and were in office during the past two years have favoured harsh responses to the Covid pandemic, and which also happened to considerably increase their respective governments’ power.

But the school’s list of alumni is not limited to political leaders. We also find many of the captains of private industry there. Again, all of them expressed support for the global response to the pandemic, and many reaped considerable profits as a result of the measures.

In 2012, Schwab and the WEF founded yet another institution, the Global Shapers Community, which brings together those identified by them as having leadership potential from around the world who are under 30. Approximately 10,000 participants have passed through this program to date, and they regularly hold meetings in 400 cities.

In the video below Amazing Polly, a Canadian podcaster, takes a closer look at the Global Shapers Community. Global Shapers is a second layer of penetration by the transhumanist Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum, she says.

Although Amazing Polly focusses on Global Shapers in Canada, her investigation gives a feel for the real nature of the Global Shapers Community, the subversive network, which can be applied across the world.

Young Global Leaders in the United Kingdom

Lucy Cooper, Managing Director with Accenture, heading up its innovation practice in Europe, is one of WEF’s “class of” 2021 Young Global Leaders. Previously, between 2012 and 2017, Cooper was a WEF Global Shaper.

It is no co-incidence the Chief Leadership and Human Resources Officer at Accenture (USA), Ellyn Shook, is a member the Global Shapers governing board and Accenture is one of the Global Shapers’ official partners and a strategic partner of the World Economic Forum.

Her biography on Accenture states she “began her career with Accenture Strategy before leaving to Silicon Valley through Y Combinator to set up a digital fundraising platform.” However, a previous biography on HuffPost give a little more detail:

Cooper who apparently returned to Accenture as an “innovation ninja” is now around 35 years old. She seems to fit the profile Amazing Polly identified: “groom them, make them feel important, then when you need them to do you a favour, they will.”

Cooper is one of the 104 in the United Kingdom listed as alumni and members of the Young Global Leaders Community. Not all members and alumni are listed on the website. The website states they have more than 1,400 members and alumni worldwide however, currently, only 1,211 are listed. Boris Johnson, for example, is known to be a Young Global Leader but is not listed on the website.

As extracted from the website, below are the names and faces of the Young Global Leaders members and alumni in the United Kingdom.

Institutions and companies where these Young Global Leaders are employed are shown below their images and include: BBC World Service, CNBC, University of Oxford, BlackRock, Mastercard, Tony Blair Institute, London Metal Exchange, Goldman Sachs, Thomson Reuters, HSBC, Confederation of British Industry, Wikipedia, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and, of course, Accenture.

