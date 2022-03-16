Nazi Ukraine: TV Presenter Calls for Genocide of Russians by Killing Their Children

Quoting Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, Ukrainian Channel 24 TV presenter, Fahruddin Sharafmal, called for his countrymen to destroy the Russian nation by killing their children, and urged Ukrainians to “kill at least one Moskal” – a derogatory term for Russian – each.

Eichmann was a senior SS officer who played a key role in setting up the Nazi death camps during WWII. Despite fleeing to Latin America, he was caught and tried in Israel in 1960 and sentenced to death for his war crimes.

In a video that appears to be dated 13 March, “day 17 of Russo-Ukrainian war,” Sharafmal said: “By killing children, they will never grow up and the nation will disappear… and I hope that everyone will contribute and kill at least one Moskal.”

Ukrainian TV Presenter Fahruddin Sharafmal Calls for Genocide, 13 March 2022 (2 mins)

Read more: Ukrainian TV host uses Adolf Eichmann quote to advocate genocide of Russians and killing their children, 16 March 2022

A few days later, Sharafmal apologised for his harsh statements saying he believed his statements were unacceptable – both as journalist and as a person. “Unacceptable”?! It’s outrageous! And an apology is not enough.

It’s a horrifying fact that journalists promoting genocide is not new in Ukraine. In 2014 a Ukrainian journalist openly called for genocide in Dombass on Hromadske TV:

“The Donetsk oblast, there are approximately 4 million inhabitants, at least 1.5 million of which are superfluous … Donbass must be exploited as a resource, which it is. I don’t claim to have a quick solution recipe, but the most important thing that must be done – no matter how cruel it may sound – is that there is a certain category of people that must be exterminated.”

Hromadske TV is, or was at the time, reportedly financed directly by the US and Dutch Embassies.

Read more: Ukrainian Journalist Openly Calls for Genocide on Hromadske TV, Financed by the US and the Netherlands

Zelenskyy’s Ban of Free Speech Gets US Support

Millions in Ukraine’s east and south are Russian speakers – without necessarily being pro-Kremlin.

In a move hailed by pro-Western Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unplugged three television networks – 112, NewsOne and ZIK news channels -overnight on 1 February that he said spread Kremlin-funded “propaganda” and served as a bullhorn of an increasingly popular pro-Moscow party.

The trio shut down are part of a dozen TV networks in Ukraine owned by several regional oligarchs. The networks produced plenty of exclusive content, covered the entire spectrum of Ukraine’s political life and refrained from directly praising the Kremlin.

But their anchors often called the central government’s conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the south-eastern region of Donbass a “civil war”, said that Crimea’s population overwhelmingly supported their peninsula’s annexation by Moscow in 2014, and called for the restoration of peace and trade with Moscow.

The networks widely covered his steps to settle the separatist conflict. But in recent months, they began to harshly criticise Zelenskyy’s policies as his ratings plummeted.

Their coverage is “propaganda financed by the aggressor country that undermines Ukraine on its way” to membership in the European Union and NATO, Zelenskyy tweeted on 2 February.

A Kyiv-based analyst, Aleksey Kushch, called the move “McCarthyism” and “a witch hunt” aimed at saving Zelenskyy’s plummeting approval ratings.

But a key US official in Europe seemed pleased: “Media freedom does not include the right to spread malicious propaganda and disinformation. We support Ukraine’s decision to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by countering Russia’s blatant and malign influence,” Courtney Austrian, head of the US mission to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said in a statement on 3 February.

Read more: In risky move, Ukraine’s president bans pro-Russian media, Aljazeera, 5 February 2022

Zelenskyy’s Nazi Ukraine

Evginey (or Yevhen) Karas, leader of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi C14 group, spoke at the Annual Banderovite Readings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 5 February. He dispels the many narratives pushed by those flying the Ukrainian flag on their social media profiles, corporate media and pro-Zelenskyy governments and institutions.

Stepan Bandera was a Ukrainian Nazi collaborator during World War II leading a Ukrainian insurgency army which killed thousands of Jews and Poles.

In an article that accompanies their video below, R&U Videos reminds us that C14 was named a “hate group” by the US State Department in 2019 for its persecution of LGBTQ+ and Roma people. “This organisation, under Poroshenko and Zelensky, closely cooperates with the Security Service of Ukraine (“SBU”) and is used for attacks on those who disagree with the course of the ruling elite,” R&U Videos wrote.

“We are now being given so much weaponry. Not because, as some say, “the West is helping us.” Not because they want the best for us. But because we form the tasks set by the West. Because we are the only ones ready to do them,” Karas said.

Further into his speech Karas said: “Even Kolomoyskyi admitted: ‘Yes Nazis, I sponsored them, I helped them because I want to chase Yanukovych away.” Ihor Kolomoyskyi is also behind the rise of Zelensky from comedian to President of Ukraine.

R&U Videos: “To fight, kill, fulfil the tasks of the West” – “Bandera Readings” in Kiev, Ukraine, 16 February 2022 (6 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube you can view it HERE.

And Ukrainian media is supporting neo-Nazi activity to shut down Zelenskyy’s dissenters.

Geo Monitor tweeted on 4 March a video clip Ukrainian media had published showing Ukrainian opposition MP Verkhovna Rada Nestor Shufrych being intimidated. He had previously been detained by the Department of Territorial Defence and handed over to the SBU.

Geo Monitor: Ukrainian media publish footage showing MP being intimidated

How did we get here?

Across Ukraine’s eastern border is Russia and to its west, Europe. For centuries, it has been at the center of a tug-of-war between powers seeking to control its rich lands and access to the Black Sea. 2014’s Maidan Massacre triggered a bloody uprising that ousted president Viktor Yanukovych and painted Russia as the perpetrator by Western media. But was it?

A 2016 documentary – ‘Ukraine on Fire’ – by Igor Lopatonok provides a historical perspective for the deep divisions in the region which lead to the 2004 Orange Revolution, 2014 uprisings, and the violent overthrow of democratically elected Yanukovych. Covered by Western media as a people’s revolution, it was in fact a coup d’état scripted and staged by nationalist groups and the US State Department. Investigative journalist Robert Parry reveals how US-funded political NGOs and media companies have emerged since the 80s replacing the CIA in promoting America’s geopolitical agenda abroad.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

Ukraine on Fire by Igor Lopatonok, 2016 (1 hour 37 mins)

