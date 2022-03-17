Wuhan Lab Scientists confirm Covid-19 kills T-Cells just like HIV; Have 5 billion people been injected with the AIDS causing Virus?

Is the Covid-19 virus airborne HIV? And have five billion people now been injected with HIV numerous times in the form of a Covid-19 vaccine?

A scientific paper on the Covid-19 virus was recently published. The paper was not written by a bunch of random scientists, but instead written by people from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, including the infamous Shi Zheng-Li. It was originally submitted in September 2021 and revised in January 2022, before finally being published March 11th 2022.

The paper claims the following:

Many patients who had severe Sars-Cov-2 had “lymphopenia”, that is, depletion of the all important immune T lymphocyte cells.

This depletion was caused by cellular suicide (apoptosis) of T cells after infection.

In experimental setups involving infecting laboratory cell lines of human T cells, Sars-Cov-2 virus was able to penetrate and infect T cells.

This tropism (attraction to) T cells and ability to infect them was UNRELATED to the usual way Sars-Cov-2 infects other cells, such as lung cells, that express ACE2 and TMPRSS2 receptors, because T cells do not have those receptors.

Infection of T cells occurs via “LFA-1, the protein [that] exclusively expresses in multiple leukocytes”.

It turns out that HIV’s gp120 protein is the one that “Activates LFA-1 on CD4 T-Lymphocytes and Increases Cell Susceptibility to LFA-1-Targeting Leukotoxin”.

HIV’s gp120 protein was also mysteriously transplanted into Sars-Cov-2.

Additionally, the gp120 protein is located in the spike protein of Sars-Cov-2, and the spike protein is used in every available Covid-19 injection.

So SARS-CoV-2 destroys immune T cells just like HIV does. It also has a transplanted gp120 HIV insert, and it is that specific gp120 insert that allows HIV to enter lymphocytes via the same LFA-1 receptor. So is SARS-CoV-2 airborne HIV? And have hundreds of millions of people now been injected with HIV numerous times in the form of a Covid-19 vaccine?

Let’s look at this more closely:

Lymphopenia

T Lymphocytes are cells that are responsible for killing infected or cancerous cells.

T cells are a type of white blood cell known as a lymphocyte. Lymphocytes protect the body against cancerous cells and cells that have become infected by pathogens, such as bacteria and viruses. T cell lymphocytes develop from stem cells in bone marrow. These immature T cells migrate to the thymus via the blood. The thymus is a lymphatic system gland that functions mainly to promote the development of mature T cells. In fact, the “T ” in T cell lymphocyte stands for thymus derived. T cell lymphocytes are necessary for cell mediated immunity, which is an immune response that involves the activation of immune cells to fight infection. T cells function to actively destroy infected cells, as well as to signal other immune cells to participate in the immune response.

On this graph from the article, you can see dramatic declines in T cells, and also specific big declines of CD4 and CD8 cells:

For example, the picture above shows that both CD4 and CD8 cells decline.

Then the authors explain how they performed genetic tests to make sure that the T cells actually get infected:

HIV and Sars-Cov-2 Use gp120 to Enter T cells

The primary mechanism of AIDS is depletion of CD4 cells. For Sars-Cov-2, we see depletion of CD4 and CD8 cells as well. Science has long answered how HIV infects T cells (1991):

The news here is that Sars-Cov-2 also infects T cells, and Sars-Cov-2 also has the gp120 insert:

LFA-1 Receptor

Remember that for the last two years we have heard how Sars-Cov-2 infects cells expressing ACE-2 receptor ad TMPRSS2 protein. Guess what, our T-cells have neither of those.

So, how do they get infected? The Wuhan Institute of Virology paper conveniently found the mechanism: LFA-1 receptors.

Amazingly enough, if you still believe in coincidences, HIV also uses the same LFA-1 receptor to enter lymphocytes, and uses the same gp120 protein to facilitate the entry.

Summary

From the articles cited, we can see that –

Covid-19 causes lymphocytopenia (depletion of lymphocytes) in real life patients;

HIV causes depletion of lymphocytes also;

Both Sars-Cov-2 and HIV use the same receptor LFA-1 to enter T cells;

HIV uses gp120 protein to bind to LFA-1 receptor;

Sars-Cov-2 also has the gp120 insert as well.

And, therefore, the effect of Sars-Cov-2 and HIV on lymphocytes is in many ways similar.

The bats, sitting it Chinese caves a thousand miles from the Wuhan Institute of Virology,, were clearly very smart when they decided to add gp120 to their natural coronaviruses. Sorry, did we say bats? We meant Moderna.

