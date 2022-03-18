Here Are the Names and Faces of WEF’s Young Global Leaders in Italy

There are at least 6 World Economic Forum (“WEF”) Young Global Leaders embedded in institutions, charities, and companies in Italy. Here is a list of their names and the institutions or companies that employ them.

Not all members and alumni are listed on the Young Global Leaders Community website. The website states they have more than 1,400 members and alumni worldwide however, currently, only 1,211 are listed.

As extracted from the website, below are the names and faces of the Young Global Leaders members and alumni in Italy. Institutions and companies where these Young Global Leaders are employed are shown below their images. Additionally, we have listed links to all their WEF profiles for those who wish to read them and noted a few details for two of the Young Global Leaders as indicated.

Erica Alessandri WEF profile HERE, more detail below. Francesca ColomboWEF profile HERE. Cristina Pozzi WEF profile HERE. Paolo Ribotta WEF profile HERE. Alexander Stubb WEF profile HERE, more detail below. Beatrice Trussardi WEF profile HERE.

Erica Alessandri and ESG Policies

Erica Alessandri, “class of 2021,” is the daughter of WEF member Nerio Alessandri who founded Technogym, a world leader company in fitness, sport and rehabilitation equipment and digital technologies and official Supplier to 7 Olympic Games. As a director of her father’s company Erica has been “active in the design and implementation of ESG policies and other initiatives around sustainability.”

On Day 4 of the Davos Agenda 2022 was a session ‘ESG Metrics for a Sustainable Future’: “We are transitioning to a new type of capitalism, melding the creation of prosperity, serving society and caring for the planet. How are early movers using the International Business Council and World Economic Forum Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics to achieve a sustainable future?”

ESG – Environment, Social, Governance – is a term that was coined at a 2004 initiative by the UN Secretary General and UN Global Compact in collaboration with the Swiss government entitled ‘Who Cares Wins’. An ensuing report of the same name written by Ivo Knoepfel was published in December 2004. Which in turn was followed by a conference in Zurich in 2005 to review progress made in implementing the recommendations of Who Cares Wins.

Who Care Wins: Connecting Financial Markets to a Changing World by Ivo Knoepfel

A Who Cares Wins, 2004 – 2008 Issue Brief published after 2008 by the International Finance Corporation (“IFC”) states that grant funding had been received from Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Norway.

Knoepfel has led or contributed to a range of collaborative initiatives aimed at strengthening the financial sector’s commitment to sustainability. Notably, he was responsible for coordinating the financial sector’s contribution to the UN Global Compact, and in that role coined the term ESG investing. Climate change is an important focus area of his work, his biography states. As Climate Change Advisor of the Swiss Re Group in 1995 he held what was probably the first position in the financial sector dedicated to the issue.

Knoepfel’s report was the result of a joint initiative of the following companies: ABN Amro; Aviva; AXA Group; Banco do Brasil; Bank Sarasin; BNP Paribas; Calvert Group; CNP Assurances; Credit Suisse Group; Deutsche Bank; Goldman Sachs; Henderson Global Investors; HSBC; IFC; Innovest; ISIS Asset Management; KLP Insurance; Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance; Morgan Stanley; RCM (a member of Allianz Dresdner Asset Management); UBS; Westpac; and, World Bank Group.

Who Cares Wins and a second report, ‘Freshfield Report’, formed the backbone for the launch of the Principles for Responsible Investment (“PRI”) at the New York Stock Exchange in 2006 and the launch of the Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative (SSEI) the following year. “Today, the UN-backed PRI is a thriving global initiative with over 1,600 members representing over $70 trillion assets under management,” a 2018 Forbes article noted.

The landing page for PRI’s website currently displays the nauseating banner “PRI Digital Forum: Investor Action for Social Transformation.”

Alexander Stubb and Finland

Stubb is noted as being Director of the School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute, Italy. However, his entire WEF profile is worth noting so we have copied it below:

PhD in International Politics, London School of Economics. Formerly:

2004-08, Member of the European Parliament;

2008-11, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland;

2008-14, Minister of Foreign Affairs; 2014-15, Prime Minister of Finland;

2015-16, Minister of Finance;

Adviser to the President of the European Commission;

Visiting Professor, College of Europe, Bruges;

Counsellor and Researcher, Permanent Representation of Finland to the European Union;

Researcher, Academy of Finland and Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Since March 2011, Member of the Finnish Parliament.

Since June 2011, Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Trade of Finland.

Since August 2017, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank.

Has participated in several EU intergovernmental conferences as Member of the Finnish government’s delegation.

Has published 11 books and numerous academic articles on the European Union; regular columnist for several papers.

