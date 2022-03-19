While you were distracted by Russia-Ukraine, the Gov. of Canada published data confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths

Hundreds of thousands of Canadian’s are getting the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine every week, but the latest Government of Canada Covid-19 data shows that 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths are now occurring among double and triple vaccinated Canadian’s, with the latter accounting for the majority of those deaths.

However, just a few weeks prior the double / triple vaccinated accounted for just 7 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths. Is this evidence that the third dose is simply not working and possibly making things worse?

The Canadian Covid-19 figures are produced by the Government of Canada (see here).

Their latest data is available as a downloadable pdf here.

The Government of Canada is publishing its official Covid-19 data in a way that makes it appear Canada is very much experiencing a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’, and that the Covid-19 vaccines are clearly effective. But this data is a fraud.

Page 20 onwards of the downloadable pdf contains data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths from the very start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Canada on 14th Dec 20 all the way through to 27th Feb 22.

And it is this date parameter that makes the presented data extremely misleading, because there was a huge spike in Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths in 2021 when just 0.3% of Canada were considered fully vaccinated.

Therefore, by only giving a total tally of cases, hospitalisations, and deaths as far back as December 14th 2020, the Government of Canada is able to include a huge number of Covid-19 deaths that occurred when just 113,624 Canadian’s were fully vaccinated, giving the false impression that the Covid-19 injections are hugely successful and that Canada is experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

But thanks to the gift of the ‘WayBackMachine’, we can look at previous Government of Canada Covid-19 Daily Epidemiology Update’ reports to deduce who is actually accounting for the majority of these deaths, hospitalisations and cases.

Here is the table showing the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths between 14th Dec 2020 and 13th Feb 22 –

Now all we have to do is carry out simple subtraction to deduce who is accounting for the most recent wave of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths in Canada, and these are the results…

Covid-19 Cases

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 14th Feb and 27th Feb 22 –

Over these two weeks there were a grand total of 47,558 Covid-19 cases recorded across Canada, and the vaccinated population accounted for 41,473 of them, with 1,868 cases among the partly vaccinated, 18,953 cases among the double vaccinated, and 20,652 cases among the triple vaccinated.

Just 6,085 cases were recorded among the unvaccinated population despite having a larger overall population size (13.11 million) than the double vaccinated (10.6 million) and the triple vaccinated (12.9 million).

This means the unvaccinated accounted for just 12.79% of cases, and the partly vaccinated accounted for just 3.93%. But the double vaccinated accounted for 39.85% of cases, and the triple vaccinated accounted for 43.42%.

In all the vaccinated population accounted for 87.2% of all Covid-19 cases between 14th and 27th Feb 22.

Covid-19 Hospitalisations

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 14th Feb and 27th Feb 22 –

Over these two weeks there were a grand total of 2,772 Covid-19 hospitalisations recorded across Canada, and the vaccinated population accounted for 1,932 of them, with 136 hospitalisations among the partly vaccinated, 853 hospitalisations among the double vaccinated, and 943 hospitalisations among the triple vaccinated.

This means the unvaccinated accounted for 30.3% of hospitalisations, and the partly vaccinated accounted for just 4.91%. But the double vaccinated accounted for 30.77% of hospitalisations, and the triple vaccinated accounted for 34.02%.

In all the vaccinated population accounted for 70% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations between 14th and 27th Feb 22.

Covid-19 Deaths

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 14th Feb and 27th Feb 22 –

Over these two weeks there were 279 Covid-19 recorded across Canada, and the vaccinated population accounted for 247 of them, with 0 deaths among the partly vaccinated, 85 deaths among the double vaccinated, and a shocking 162 deaths among the triple vaccinated.

This means the unvaccinated accounted for just 11.4% of deaths. But the double vaccinated accounted for 30.5% of deaths, and the triple vaccinated accounted for 58.1%.

Meaning in all the double and triple vaccinated population accounted for 89% / 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths across Canada between 14th Feb and 27th Feb 22.

Canada’s Pandemic of the Triple/Double Vaccinated

If you don’t find these figures that concerning, perhaps you will once you realise between 30k and 50k Canadians are getting their third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine every single day, and this was how the pandemic was shaping out across the country just a few weeks ago –

Because between 16th Jan and 22nd Jan 22, the vaccinated population accounted for just 41% of cases, 68% of hospitalisations, and 69% of deaths.

But now, despite the Government of Canada clearly trying desperately to conceal it, a bit of time, effort, and simple maths has revealed 89% of cases, 70% of hospitalisations and 89% of deaths were recorded among the fully vaccinated population between 14th and 27th Feb 22.

Should we be seeing this if the third jab is effective? Absolutely not, these figures strongly suggest the third jab has made the situation worse for the vaccinated. No wonder the authorities and mainstream news now want to distract you with 24/7 lies and propaganda and have you focused on the conflict in Ukraine.

