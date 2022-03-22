The latest UK Government data is devastating; it suggests the Triple Vaccinated are about to suffer Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

The latest official UK Government Covid-19 figures are both devastating and terrifying. They strongly suggest the triple vaccinated population in England are just weeks away from developing some new form of Covid-19 vaccine induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

The Expos é is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

England’s Covid-19 figures are produced by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and the following table showing the number of cases by vaccination status between week 6 and week 9 of 2022, is taken from their Week 10 – 2022 – Vaccine Surveillance Report –

As you can see from the above, the triple vaccinated population accounted for the majority of Covid-19 cases in each age group by a country mile, except for the under 18’s. The highest number of cases in those four weeks was recorded among triple jabbed 40-49-year olds, with 111,380 confirmed cases. This compares to just 10,400 cases among unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds.

The UKHSA also conveniently provide the case-rates per 100,000 individuals by vaccination status in their vaccine surveillance reports, and the following table has been stitched together from the case-rate tables found in the Week 3, Week 6 and Week 10 Vaccine Surveillance Reports –

As you can see from the above the case-rates per 100k have been highest among the triple vaccinated population over these 3 months, except for in the under 18’s in all 3 months, and the 18-29-year-olds in the week 3 report only.

Now that we know these we can use Pfizer’s simple vaccine effectiveness formula to calculate the real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated.

Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Unvaccinated Case Rate x 100

The following chart shows the Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated population in England in 4 week periods between Week 51 of 2021 and Week 9 of 2022 –

As you can see the vaccine effectiveness has been falling month and month, with the lowest effectiveness recorded among 40-49-year-olds at minus-248.92%. But the sharpest decline in jab effectiveness has been recorded among 18-29-year-olds, falling to minus-201.52% by Week 9 of 2022 from +10.19 in Week 51 to Week 2.

However, vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of a vaccine, it is a measure of a vaccine recipients immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

A vaccine effectiveness of + 50% would mean that the fully vaccinated are 50% more protected against Covid-19 than the unvaccinated. In other words the fully vaccinated have an immune system that is 50% better at tackling Covid-19.

would mean that the fully vaccinated are 50% more protected against Covid-19 than the unvaccinated. In other words the fully vaccinated have an immune system that is 50% better at tackling Covid-19. A vaccine effectiveness of 0% would mean that the fully vaccinated are no more protected against Covid-19 than the unvaccinated, meaning the vaccines are ineffective. In other words the fully vaccinated have an immune system that is equal to that of the unvaccinated at tackling Covid-19.

But a vaccine effectiveness of -50% would mean that the unvaccinated were 50% more protected against Covid-19 than the fully vaccinated. In other words the immune system performance of the vaccinated is 50% worse than the natural immune system performance of the unvaccinated. Therefore, the Covid-19 vaccines have damaged the immune system.

Thankfully, using the case rates provided by UKHSA, we can also calculate the immune system performance. All we need to do is alter the vaccine effectiveness formula slightly for a negative immune system performance, and use the same formula for a positive immune system performance –

Positive Immune System Performance = Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Unvaccinated Case Rate x 100

Negative Immune System Performance = Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Vaccinated Case Rate x 100

The following chart shows the immune system performance of the triple vaccinated population in England by age group in four week periods, compared to the natural immune system of the unvaccinated population –

As you can see the lowest immune system performance is currently among 60-69-year-olds at minus-72.35%, but all triple vaccinated people aged 30 to 59 are not far behind, with an immune system performance ranging from minus-70.83% to minus-71.34%.

Even the 18 to 29-year-olds are within this region at minus-66.84%, falling from an immune system performance of +11.35% between week 51 and week 2, meaning they have suffered the fastest decline in immune system performance.

AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) is the name used to describe a number of potentially life-threatening infections and illnesses that happen when your immune system has been severely damaged.

People with acquired immune deficiency syndrome are at an increased risk for developing certain cancers and for infections that usually occur only in individuals with a weak immune system.

If that immune system performance was to hit around the -95% mark then this would strongly suggest the triple vaccinated population have developed some new form of Covid-19 vaccine induced acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, and unfortunately based on the current trend seen over the past 3 months, the youngest age groups do not have long to wait.

The following table shows the decline in immune system performance among each triple vaccinated age group each month as well as the average monthly decline. The average monthly decline has then been used to estimate when each age group will hit 100% immune system degradation, i.e. total immune system failure, based on the known immune system performance as of week 9, 2022.

Click to enlarge

All triple vaccinated adults will have lost 100% of their entire immune capability (for viruses and certain cancers) within 5 months, but 18 to 39-year-olds will have lost it by the middle of April 2022, followed by 40-49-year-olds who will have lost it by the middle of May. These people will then effectively have full blown acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

Pfizer originally claimed their mRNA injection had an effectiveness of up to 95%. These figures clearly show that this claim is false, but we don’t think anyone ever imagined the figures would show that the vaccines do not merely lose effectiveness over time down to zero effectiveness, but instead progressively damage the immune system until a negative efficiency is realised.

Like this: Like Loading...