Government of Canada data shows the Triple Vaccinated are over 5x more likely to die of Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated

The Government of Canada recently started to include the triple vaccinated in their weekly data on Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status. But unfortunately for those who have succumbed to three doses of a Covid-19 injection, that data shows they are over 5 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated population.

The Expos é is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

The Canadian Covid-19 figures are produced by the Government of Canada (see here).

Their latest data is available as a downloadable pdf here.

Here are the tables from the January 30th, February 6th, February 13th, February 20th, and February 27th, Government of Canada Covid-19 Daily Epidemiology Update’ reports showing the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status from as far back as 14th December 2020, as well as the total population sizes of each vaccine group at the time of each report –

The Government of Canada is publishing its official Covid-19 data in a way that makes it appear Canada is very much experiencing a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’, and that the Covid-19 vaccines are clearly effective. But this data is a fraud.

The Government of Canada has chosen to present the data as an overall tally stretching all the way back to 14th Dec 2020. By doing this they are able to include a huge spike in Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths in January 2021 when just 0.3% of Canada were considered fully vaccinated.

But now that we have access to historical reports allowing us to extract the 5 tables presented above, all we have to do is perform simple subtraction to deduce who accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status, and when they accounted for them.

The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 deaths per week by vaccination status across Canada between 31st Jan 22 and 27th Feb 22 –

We have had to group the last two weeks together because the 27th Feb report showed less deaths in all vaccination groups than the 20th Feb report, with the exception of triple vaccinated who saw an increase. So we deduced the number of deaths between the 14th Feb report and 27th Feb report.

As you can see, just like with cases there have been far more deaths among both the double and triple vaccinated, but special attention should be paid to the final two weeks.

The following chart shows the population size by vaccination status across Canada between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22 –

The following chart shows the Covid-19 death-rate per 100,000 individuals by vaccination status across Canada per week between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22 based on the death figures and population size figures above –

The death-rate is deduced by first dividing the total population size of each vaccine group by 100,000. The number of cases in each vaccine group is then divided by the answer to the previous equation to calculate the death-rate.

As you cans see the death rate has been lowest among the unvaccinated since at least 31st Jan 22, and highest among the triple vaccinated population. But the death rates shown for 14th Feb to 27th Feb are deeply troubling.

The following chart shows the real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness against death across Canada among the double vaccinated and triple vaccinated population using Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy formula based on the death-rates above-

That formula is –

Unvaccinated Death Rate – Vaccinated Death Rate / Unvaccinated Death Rate x 100 = Vaccine Effectiveness %

In the week ending 6th Feb the real-world vaccine effectiveness among the double vaccinated was a troubling minus-10.79%. But by the week ending 27th Feb this had fallen to an absolutely shocking minus-228.52%.

But things are far worse for the triple vaccinated. In the week ending 6th Feb the real-world vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated was a disturbing minus-57.25%. But by the week ending 27th Feb this had fallen to devastating minus-414.49%.

This means that on average, the double vaccinated population are 229%/3.3 times more likely to die ofCovid-19 than the unvaccinated, but the triple vaccinated population are a shocking 415%/5.1 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated.

But vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of a vaccine, it is a measure of a vaccine recipients immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

The following chart shows the double vaccinated and triple vaccinated immune system performance against death across Canada vs the natural immune system performance of the unvaccinated population –

The immune system performance is calculated by using a slightly different calculation to the one used to equate vaccine effectiveness, which is as follows –

Unvaccinated Death rate – Vaccinated Death rate / LARGEST OF EITHER unvaccinated Death rate OR vaccinated Death rate X 100 = Immune System Performance %

Double vaccinated individuals across Canada had an immune system performance of minus-69.56% by the 27th Feb 22, but triple vaccinated individuals across Canada had an immune system performance of minus-80.56%.

This is what Covid-19 vaccination has done to the people of Canada.

Like this: Like Loading...