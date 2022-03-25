Indonesia: Lawsuit Challenging Vaccine Mandates Filed Against Minister of Health and President Joko Widodo

No government has the right to mandate the injection of experimental substances into the body of its people. And so, Ted Hilbert and Fatoni Rahman are taking Indonesia’s President and Minister of Health to court to contest an executive order for mandatory vaccination.

On 31 December 2020, the Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin said, in accordance with an order he had signed two days before, that the government would send a short message (“SMS”) to those who must get vaccinated: “People who receive notification via SMS blast are required to follow the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination.”

However, Indonesia’s Covid injection campaign was only launched two weeks later on 13 January 2021. Sadikin said at the time nearly 1.5 million medical workers would be inoculated by February, followed by public servants and the general population within 15 months. Wikipedia’s page ‘COVID-19 vaccination in Indonesia’, has a detailed timeline of the roll out of Indonesia’s Covid injection programme.

The Ministry of Health’s executive order is in contradiction to Indonesian law which gives every person the right to obtain full, balanced and responsible information about health and the right to informed consent.

“The Plaintiffs have the right to request and obtain clear and accountable information and data regarding the risks and benefits as well as the effectiveness of vaccines so that the Plaintiffs can independently and responsibly decide about Covid-19 vaccination,” investigasi.org’s press release states.

A second aim of the lawsuit is to determine the effectiveness and safety of vaccines. Hilbert and Rahman conducted independent research from many global government sources, including the Indonesian government, and peer reviewed studies from reputable international journals and found, inter alia:

The risk of Covid-19 has consistently been exaggerated by the wilful or incompetence of governments and advisors involved in vaccination to create fear in the public. This is a criminal offence.

The Covid-19 vaccine does not prevent infection and transmission. In fact, from an epidemiological perspective, vaccinated people are a BIGGER source of transmission than unvaccinated people, meaning that vaccinated people are a BIGGER threat to public health.

It is clear from both Ministry of Health (“MoH”) data and international data (New Zealand, Scotland) that vaccinated people are more likely to require hospitalisation than unvaccinated, and boosters make no difference.

Although data in vaccination preventing death is less clear, some data show that there is some effectiveness, other data show no or negative effectiveness. However, what is clear and indisputable is that a large number of people who were vaccinated died from Covid-19.

It is clear that people who have previously been infected with Covid-19 are highly protected and do not need to be vaccinated. In addition, it has been shown that people who already have natural immunity have a greater risk of side effects and complications from vaccination.

The safety and effectiveness of vaccines has not been considered by BPOM and MoH in approval and booster policies.

The government has failed to take meaningful steps to reduce the morbidity and mortality from Covid-19. We have seen how the mass mobilisation of all elements in the country was carried out for vaccination, showing clearly that drastic and massive action can be taken. Nothing is being done to educate the population about the deadly risks of poor lifestyle choices.

Based on all of our findings, including the refusal of the MoH and BPOM to provide a risk-benefit analysis, we conclude with strong suspicion that such a study was never conducted, or was conducted intentionally in a flawed manner, in clear violation of the EUA’s BPOM regulations.

Serious crimes were committed against everyone who was vaccinated with this vaccine under Article 351 of the Criminal Code, based on the fact that no information was provided to them about the risks & benefits of this vaccination and did not inform people of their right to refuse it – informed consent.

Their conclusions were that “the risks of Covid-19 vaccination outweigh the benefits for themselves and most other people, while acknowledging that there may be a benefit for specific groups of people. Most importantly, vaccination does not prevent transmission of Covid-19, as admitted by the Ministry of Health, making vaccination clearly a matter of individual health decisions, not public health, and cannot be mandated through government policies.”

Since September 2021 they have made several attempts but every request for data regarding vaccine safety and effectiveness has been either ignored or formally denied, in a blatant violation of freedom of information laws as well as informed consent principle and laws.

In January 2022 the Ministry of Health rejected a demand from Hilbert that all Covid-19 vaccine mandates be stopped and a month later the State Secretary rejected Rahman’s Administrative Appeal to Indonesia’s President.

They have now taken the next step and on 15 March their lawsuit for Unlawful Actions by the Minister of Health and the President of the Republic of Indonesia was registered at the Jakarta Administrative Court.

Read more: Press Release: Lawsuit against Indonesian President and Minister of Health; Stop Covid19 Vaccination

