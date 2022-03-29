Breaking News

Davos 2020: The Categorised List of UK Attendees

By on ( 3 Comments )

From Goldman Sachs bankers to United Nations bureaucrats, delegates descended on Davos, Switzerland, for the 2020 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (“WEF”).  However, the WEF publicly released its list of attendees without names of participants and cited the European data-privacy law known as GDPR as the reason for doing so.

Anonymously, the information about attendees was submitted to Quartz who then published it in February 2020.  And the information received contained more detail on attendees than Quartz had ever seen and revealed, in ways never before disclosed, how the WEF catalogues and categorises the global “elites.”

Davos has a way of separating even the global “elite” into strata.  Participants’ relative importance is made known through the colour and design of their name badge. The hierarchy of attendees is also enumerated, with more nuance, in WEF’s databases. Participants are put into categories numbered from one to seven—an indication, of sorts, of how senior or perhaps important a delegate is to the business world.

Nearly every person attending is assigned one of these “position levels.” Those listed as ones are labelled things like “Top Executive” or “Head of State.” Twos are labelled in positions like “Senior Executives” and “Deputy Head of State.” Central bankers are level three. Level four includes country officials in a sub-ministerial post. Local government officials are level five. People in honorary positions are level six. Level seven is for those classified as “Functional Staff.”

There were only two leaders of international organisations labelled as “1-Head of Top IO” (for “international organization”). Those were António Guterres, the secretary-general of the UN, and Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund. Leaders of the WTO, NATO, and OECD were listed as “3-Head of IO/Deputy Head of Top IO.”

In all, 46% of 2020’s participants were listed as a ones, and 0.75% were sevens.

Read more: How the World Economic Forum secretly categorises Davos delegates

You can search the 2,784-person list of attendees by name, position or country on Quartz’s website HERE.

Filtering the list for the United Kingdom, there were 264 attendees on the list published by Quartz.  Below we have attached a list of these UK attendees.

WEF-Davos-2020-UK-attendeesDownload

Gordon Brown, who was UK prime minister from 2007 to 2010, was listed as “6-Public Sector Expert.”  Tony Blair, who preceded Brown and is now executive chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, was “1-Academia/Think-tank.” David Cameron, Brown’s successor, was “1-Top Executive” (he was at the forum as president of Alzheimer’s Research UK).

The current UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, was not on the list. He stayed away from Davos 2020 and banned most other ministers from attending, telling them they should be focused on delivering for the people of the UK.

Read more: What is Davos, who can go and why has Boris Johnson banned his Cabinet from attending?

However, Sajid Javid, the then Chancellor of the Exchequer and current Secretary of State for Health, did attend. He was designated as only mildly important “Level 3-Minister” by WEF. A lower designation than UK corporate media editors and journalists.

Summary of UK Attendees
(Source: The confidential list of everyone attending the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Quartz, 3 February 2020)

The 10 “Level 1-Editor-in-Chief” in attendance were:

  1. Magdalena Skipper, Editor-in-Chief, Nature
  2. George Osborne, Editor, Evening Standard
  3. Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist
  4. Roula Khalaf, Editor, Financial Times
  5. Faisal Islam, Political Editor, Sky News
  6. Joel Hills, Business and Economics Editor, ITV News
  7. James Harding. Co-Founder and Editor, Tortoise Media
  8. Anthony William Hall of Birkenhead, Director-General, BBC News
  9. Patrick Foulis, Bureau Chief, New York, The Economist
  10. John Casey, Senior Vice-President, International News and Programming, CNBC

The 27 “Level 2-Journalist” in attendance were:

  1. Dmitry Zhdannikov, Editor, Energy, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Thomson Reuters
  2. Benjamin Wright, Business Editor, Daily Telegraph
  3. Martin Wolf, Associate Editor and Chief Economics Commentator, Financial Times
  4. Gillian R. Tett, Editor-at-Large and Chair of the Editorial Board, Financial Times
  5. Keir Simmons, Correspondent, NBC News
  6. Steve Sedgwick, Anchor, CNBC
  7. Gideon Rachman, Associate Editor and Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, Financial Times
  8. Cathy Newman, Presenter, Channel 4 News, ITN News
  9. Anne McElvoy, Editor, Public Policy and Education, The Economist
  10. Alexander “Sandy” MacIntyre, Vice-President, News, Associated Press Television News
  11. Francine Lacqua, Editor-at-Large and Presenter, Bloomberg Television
  12. Kevin Krolicki, Asia News Editor, Thomson Reuters
  13. Mishal Husain, Presenter, BBC News
  14. Chris Giles, Economics Editor, Financial Times
  15. Hadley Gamble, Reporter and Anchor, CNBC
  16. Charles Forelle, Financial Editor, Wall Street Journal
  17. Richard Fletcher, Business Editor, The Times
  18. Stephanie Flanders, Senior Executive Editor, Economics, Bloomberg
  19. Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, Editor, International Business, Daily Telegraph
  20. Lawrence Elliott, Economics Editor, Guardian
  21. Geoff Cutmore, Anchor, CNBC
  22. David Crow, Banking Editor, Financial Times
  23. Ed Conway, Economics Editor, Sky News
  24. Sally Bundock, News Presenter, World Business Report, BBC World News
  25. Thorold Barker, Editor, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Wall Street Journal
  26. Jenny Anderson, Senior Correspondent, Quartz – Atlantic Media
  27. Philip Aldrick, Economics Editor, Times

Frances Leader
Frances Leader
36 minutes ago

There must be a 0 category. Sir Klaus Schwab and his mentor HRH the Prince of Wales aka Prince Charles also attended but are not listed.

1
Reply
GinaBlackman
GinaBlackman
Reply to  Frances Leader
24 minutes ago

