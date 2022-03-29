It’s All Falling Apart for The Biden Family as Hunter Biden Is Linked to Funding of Ukraine Biolabs

Emails from the Hunter Biden laptop show that the US president’s son helped secure funding for Metabiota, a Pentagon contractor that works in disease research, and introduced the company to Burisma regarding high biosecurity level labs in Ukraine. Daily Mail reported, “The emails show Hunter helped secure millions of dollars of funding for Metabiota, a Department of Defence contractor specialising in research on pandemic-causing diseases.”

Hunter Biden’s Laptop

When Hunter Biden took his damaged laptop to a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2019, it was the beginning of a series of fateful events that would culminate in The New York Times finally admitting that his laptop and its contents are real. The emails on Hunter’s laptop proved that Joe Biden, his brother James, and son Hunter were all deeply entangled in dubious overseas business ventures, including in Qatar, Ukraine, Russia, and China.

Truth Over News: The Foreign Policy Ramifications of Hunter Biden’s Emails | Truth Over News, 22 March 2022 (1 min)

The New York Post broke the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop and on the same day Twitter and Facebook censored The New York Post over its exposés about Hunter Biden’s emails – with Twitter baselessly charging that “hacked materials” were used. It has taken 18 months for The New York Times to pick up on the story. Herein lies proof that censorship is never benign.

Freedom of the press and freedom of speech underpins liberal democracies. Liberal is not a political ideology on the left-right political paradigm or belonging to a particular political party. Liberal simply means “free,” embracing individual freedoms. If these are removed a society is neither liberal nor democratic. Twitter. Facebook and Google have all made it glaringly obvious they are both illiberal and anti-democratic.

Read more:

The Expos é is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

Emails Show Hunter Biden’s Ties to Biolabs in Ukraine

During the first 13-minutes of Crossroads Q&A, video below, Joshua Philipp discussed Hunter Biden’s ties to Ukraine biolabs as reported by the Daily Mail.

“Hunter Biden … was actually talking about his ties to one of these labs in Ukraine that was, in fact, developing pathogens that could cause pandemics,” Philipp said, confirming he has seen the emails, which were not exclusive the Daily Mail, and it is true.

Last week the Daily Mail reported:

“The Russian government held a press conference Thursday claiming that Hunter Biden helped finance a US military ‘bioweapons’ research program in Ukraine. However, the allegations were branded a brazen propaganda ploy to justify president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and sow discord in the US.

“But emails and correspondence obtained by DailyMail.com from Hunter’s abandoned laptop show the claims may well be true. The emails show Hunter helped secure millions of dollars of funding for Metabiota, a Department of Defence contractor specialising in research on pandemic-causing diseases. He also introduced Metabiota to an allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas firm, Burisma, for a ‘science project’ involving high biosecurity level labs in Ukraine.

“The president’s son and his colleagues invested $500,000 in Metabiota through their firm Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners. They raised several million dollars of funding for the company from investment giants including Goldman Sachs.”

Read more: Hunter Biden DID help secure millions in funding for US contractor in Ukraine specializing in deadly pathogen research, laptop emails reveal, raising more questions about the disgraced son of then vice president, Daily Mail, 27 March 2022

“From the US side it’s important to understand the way Russian disinformation works. The way it tends to work is through manipulating the conclusions of information … When you talk about psychological warfare … typically the way it works is you’re altering the conclusion that people may come to from the information. And so, it’s the interpretation of the surface information,” Philipp explained.

“Yes, there were biolabs in Ukraine. What were they being used for? That is where the propagandists would come into play. Now, who is telling the truth in terms of what the purpose of these labs was? That is for you to decide,” he said.

The remainder of the Q&A discussed former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Christopher Steele, who compiled the infamous Trump-Russia dossier that was paid for by the Clinton campaign in the 2016 presidential elections. And then Philipp ends the Q&A on the topic of Joe Biden’s recent comment that “food shortages are going to be real.”

Click on the image below to watch the video on Epoch TV. Please note you may have to create an account by entering an email address.

Crossroads Q&A: Hunter Biden Emails Show Ties to Ukraine Biolabs; Trump Sues Clinton and Steele (64 mins)

Like this: Like Loading...