Whilst you were distracted by Russia, Will Smith & “Party-Gate”, the UK Gov. released a report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 92.4% of all Covid-19 Deaths in England

The latest official data from the UK Health Security Agency is extremely concerning. It now shows that the fully vaccinated account for 92% of all Covid-19 deaths in England, 4 in every 5 of which are among the triple vaccinated.

But a look back at historical data shows that just before Omicron struck the country, the vaccinated population were actually suffering less deaths, and only accounted for 82% of all Covid-19 deaths in England.

The first issue here is that Delta was the dominant strain then and supposedly caused much more severe disease than the Omicron variant, which allegedly causes illness comparable to the common cold. The second issue here is that this historical data was recorded before the UK Government decided to implement the huge ‘Get Boosted Now’ campaign.

So why have the number of deaths increased among the vaccinated, but fallen among the unvaccinated when millions of Brits have allegedly been given “ultimate protection” from a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and a mild form of Covid-19 is now dominant in the country?

Is this evidence that the Covid-19 injections do not work and actually make recipients worse?

The Expos é is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

You won’t hear about this extremely concerning data in the mainstream media because they’re too busy attempting to distract you with 24/7 propaganda on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, repeats and condemnations of a man, Will Smith, slapping another man for disrespecting his wife, and telling you how the police are now going to issue fixed penalty notices to people in Downing Street for holding parties during lockdown.

But they left out the part where it’s cost the tax payer thousands upon thousands of pounds for the Police to investigate this lunacy of course.

So it’s left to us to make you aware that official data shows Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths are again on the rise in England. But they’re not rising among the unvaccinated population, they’re only rising among the vaccinated, and it’s mainly the triple jabbed.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) publishes a weekly Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report containing data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status. The latest report, ‘Week 12′, was published Thursday 24th March and can be viewed here.

Table 11, found on page 42 of the Week 12 – Vaccine Surveillance Report, contains data on Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between 21st Feb and 20th March 22, and it shows the triple vaccinated accounted for the majority of cases.

According to the report there were a total of 1,182,326 recorded cases over these four weeks, and a shocking 792,120 of them were among the triple jabbed, whilst just 211,979 cases were among the unvaccinated. But even then, 141,961 of those cases were among children.

In all the vaccinated population accounted for 82% of all Covid-19 cases between 21st Feb and 20th March 22, 4 in every 5 of which were among the triple jabbed. While the unvaccinated population accounted for just 18% of cases.

But it unfortunately gets even worse when it comes to hospitalisations.

Table 12, found on page 43 of the Week 12 – Vaccine Surveillance Report, contains data on Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status between 21st Feb and 20th March 22, and it again shows the triple vaccinated accounted for the vast majority.

According to the report there were a total of 8,936 recorded Covid-19 hospitalisations over these four weeks, and a shocking 7,088 of them were among the triple jabbed, whilst just 1,025 hospitalisations were among the unvaccinated.

However, the UKHSA claims 833 of the hospitalisations among the unvaccinated were among young teens and children. This doesn’t make sense for three reasons.

Omicron is allegedly the most mild variant to date. Children have never suffered severe Covid-19 disease. Children were recording less hospitalisations when Delta was dominant.

Here’s the hospitalisations table from the UKHSA Week 39 – Vaccine Surveillance Report –

Between week 35 and week 38, there were 487 alleged Covid-19 hospitalisations among unvaccinated children, and we can assure you this number is typical throughout the period of Delta being dominant. So why have hospitalisations nearly doubled among children now Omicron, a milder variant, is dominant?

It would appear the UKHSA, with the help of the NHS, are purposely bumping up these numbers by testing all children who are admitted to hospital for whatever ailment in the hope that they will test positive and can be recorded as Covid-19.

Why?

Because they’ve started to roll-out this unnecessary and experimental injection to children as young as 5, and they need to fudge the data to support their criminal decision to go ahead with it.

When we actually remove hospitalised children from the equation in the latest data we actually find that the proportion of hospitalisations among the vaccinated population is much worse than UKHSA has managed to make it appear with their questionable numbers on children.

By removing children, in all the vaccinated population accounted for a shocking 87% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations between 21st Feb and 20th March 22, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 13%. However, when we do include children we find the vaccinated population accounted for 74% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for 26%.

Table 13b, found on page 45 of the Week 12 – Vaccine Surveillance Report, contains data on Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between 21st Feb and 20th March 22, and it shows the triple vaccinated accounted for the majority of them by a country mile.

According to the report there were a total of 4,456 recorded deaths over these four weeks, and a concerning 4,119 of them were among the vaccinated, 3,285 of which were among the triple jabbed. Whilst just 337 deaths were recorded among the unvaccinated.

This means vaccinated population accounted for a frightening 92.4% of all Covid-19 deaths between 21st Feb and 20th March 22, 4 in every 5 of which were among the triple jabbed. While the unvaccinated population accounted for just 7.6% of deaths.

But this doesn’t make sense.

The following table is taken from the Week 45 – Vaccine Surveillance Report, and it shows the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between week 41 and week 44 of 2021. This is the period just before Omicron was known to exist.

What we find here is that there were 4,011 deaths in those four weeks, meaning deaths right now due to Omicron are 10% higher than they were when Delta was dominant.

But the most concerning find here is the distribution of deaths when Delta variant, compared to now where Omicron is variant and millions have been triple jabbed.

Between week 41 and week 44, the vaccinated population accounted for 3,309 of the 4,011 Covid-19 deaths, meaning they accounted for 82% of Covid-19 deaths when Delta was dominant and the majority had not had a third jab. Whereas the unvaccinated accounted for 702 of the 4,011 Covid-19 deaths, meaning they accounted for 18% of Covid-19 deaths when Delta was dominant.

702 125 3,184 3,309

What this also shows is that the number of deaths occurring among the vaccinated population has increased by 25% now that Omicron is dominant and millions of had a third jab, compared to when Delta was dominant and millions had not had a third jab.

Whilst the number of deaths occurring among the unvaccinated population has actually fallen by 52% now that Omicron is dominant, compared to when Delta, an allegedly much more severe variant was dominant.

Can you see now why the latest data doesn’t make sense if you are under the impression the Covid-19 vaccines are actually effective? This data doesn’t just show that the jabs are ineffective, it shows that they actually make recipients worse.

So there you have it, whilst you were distracted by Russia’s invasion, Will Smith’s slap, and lunacy policing on Downing Street parties, the UK Government published data confirming Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths are rising, and the triple vaccinated account for the vast majority of all of them.

Like this: Like Loading...