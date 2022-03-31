Breaking News

Todd Callender: The Role of Hospitals, Covid Injections And 5G In Genocide

By on ( 3 Comments )

Last week, during Session 97 of the Corona Investigative Committee, Todd Callender discussed the role US hospitals, midazolam, remdesivir, so-called vaccines and 5G are playing in the genocide.  He also refers to his lawsuits against the US Department of Defence and much more.  It is a real eye opener and a wake-up call, not to only Americans but, to the world.

Todd Callender is an American lawyer. He has worked in the disability, health and life insurance industry for more than 20 years and focuses on the international convergence of biomedical, morbidity and mortality risks in the global legal context. He is currently serving as lead plaintiff’s counsel in the ongoing federal litigation relating to the compulsory Covid vaccination of members in the US Armed Services.

The Exposé is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

Todd told the Corona Investigative Committee:

“The short answer to this whole thing is that everybody that got the [Covid injections] was given some form or level of AIDS, autoimmune deficiency syndrome.

“The ones that got the one shot, it seems that they have about 30% of their natural immunity destroyed. By the time they get three shots, all their natural immunity is completely gone. And we’re seeing that with our doctors, experts who are testifying, in their practices.

“The real epidemic is, now … based on what it is we are seeing the rates right now: excess mortality, 84%; excess, every kind of disease at 1,100%. We are expecting a 5,000 or so percent increase in excess mortality for this year. An enormous number.

“Almost worse than that … experts have figured out that there’s an electromagnetic connection to all of this … 5G is like a butcher knife. It’s a dual use item. You can use it to communicate, but at the same time, you can use it to kill … a lot of the tests that we looked at in the scientific world focussed on the 18 GHz signal and this interplays with the lipid nanoparticle [in the Covid injection].

“The pathogens inside of the lipid nanoparticles, the ones that were created and are inside of the nanoparticles, inside of vaccinated people right now, are also chimeric. In some cases, they are Marburg mixed with E. Coli. They are Ebola mixed with staphylococcus. When those lipid nanoparticles are exposed to an 18 GHz signal, they swell and become porous, which means that they will literally pour out those illegal nucleotides, the proteins, that cause people’s bodies to produce these pathogens. That was the whole point of the messenger RNA technology was to genetically modify people for the purpose of having them produce synthetic proteins. In the case of Covid, it was synthetic S proteins. After the 18 GHz signal, it will be other proteins, perhaps M proteins. They also produce, of course, the same HIV proteins.”

And that is just a glimpse of the first 17 minutes of what Todd exposed!  We fully recommend you can watch Callender’s 72-minute discussion with the Corona Investigative Committee, which you can do HERE.  Below is an extract:

Corona Investigative Committee: Session 97: Open Secrets, Todd Callender, 25 March 2022 (13 mins)

You can watch the full five and a half hour Corona Investigative Committee ‘Session 97: Open Secrets’ HERE or HERE (with chapters and timestamps).  Session 97 includes:

  • Vaccination deaths: Observations of a German funeral director in 2020-22 – Funerals increased only after vaccination started
  • Vaccination deaths: Extreme excess mortality among 18 to 40-year-olds in the US military
  • Politics: so-called Quarantine Camps in Australia – why are more camps being built?
  • Geopolitics: The end of the unipolar world order?
  • Economics: The role of public-private partnerships
  • NGO’s: Origins of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Klaus Schwab’s CIA connection
  • New World Order: The Great Carbon Reset and Agenda 21

The Exposé is censored by Google,
Facebook, Twitter, & even PayPal.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

Unlike the mainstream media, we
are not funded by the Government to
publish lies & propaganda on their behalf.
Instead we rely solely on your support,
so please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s secure, quick, and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Send Bitcoin

The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74

Send Monero

The Expose Monero Wallet Address –
89bg5cqeUpiBq3ci8ZaAco6wh87FP4xJLMXtajv5VkSueijLgmbVxr4fud5qMEih5D2655XGVcHHnVwx5X4idmCS7w3wSxa

Dr Vernon Coleman: ‘The Mainstream Media now defines a Right Winger as anyone who thinks rationally’
This is a long standing series of small items which have caught …
CEO of BlackRock demands Russian Invasion is used to accelerate introduction of Government controlled Digital Currency
The CEO of BlackRock thinks the war in Ukraine and the events …
UK Government plans to launch new Digital ID Technology in April 22 as part of Dystopian Nationwide Digital Identity Push
The UK government is pushing ahead with its nationwide digital ID plans, …
Government of Canada reveals Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths over the past month; the majority Triple Jabbed
The latest official data from the Government of Canada paints an extremely …
Davos 2020: The Categorised List of Australian Attendees
As revealed by a 2020 attendee list anonymously given to Quartz, Davos …
How many people have the Covid-19 Vaccines actually killed?
Please share this very important article with everyone you know. Also, please …
Whilst you were distracted by Russia, Will Smith & “Party-Gate”, the UK Gov. released a report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 92.4% of all Covid-19 Deaths in England
The latest official data from the UK Health Security Agency is extremely …
It’s All Falling Apart for The Biden Family as Hunter Biden Is Linked to Funding of Ukraine Biolabs
Emails from the Hunter Biden laptop show that the US president’s son …
Davos 2020: The Categorised List of UK Attendees
From Goldman Sachs bankers to United Nations bureaucrats, delegates descended on Davos, …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
senave3938
senave3938
7 minutes ago

These are 2 pay checks $17367 and $18367. that I got in last 2 months.I am extremely cheerful that I can influence thousands in my part to time and now I am making the most of my life.Everybody can do this and acquire heaps of dollars from home in brief time period.Just visit this site now.GOOD LUCK..

===))>  https://www.makemeboost.com

Last edited 7 minutes ago by senave3938
0
Reply