While you were distracted by Azov Nazis portrayed as Heroes fighting for Ukraine; the UK & Canadian Gov. published data suggesting the Triple Vaccinated are suffering a new form of AIDS

According to the latest UK Government figures, most triple vaccinated people in England have now lost 80% of their immune system capability compared to the natural immune system capability of unvaccinated people, meaning they are now down to the last 20% of their immune system for fighting viruses, bacteria, disease and cancer.

But this disaster isn’t only occurring in the UK. Official Government of Canada data shows that on average, triple vaccinated Canadians have now lost 75% of their immune system capability compared to the natural immune system capability of unvaccinated Canadians. Meaning they are now down to the last 25% of their immune system for fighting viruses, bacteria, disease and cancer.

And the picture is also the same in New Zealand, with official Government data showing that on average, fully vaccinated people in New Zealand have lost 74% of their immune system capability.

In short, because authorities in the UK, Canada and New Zealand have done such a good job at collating and publishing data on Covid-19 by vaccination status, they have exposed the fact that the triple vaccinated population are rapidly developing some new form of Covid-19 vaccine induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

The Expos é is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

The body’s immune system primarily defends one’s body against infections like bacteria, viruses and parasites. There are two broad categories of immune deficiency: those that one is born with, and those that are acquired after birth .

Immune deficiency syndrome refers to a broad range of medical disorders that prevent your body from protecting itself from illnesses such as viruses and bacteria. There are a number of different types of congenital and acquired immune deficiency syndromes that can impact the body in a variety of ways.

Secondary (acquired) immune problems can result from many causes, including viral infections, malnutrition, metabolic disorders (like kidney disease), and cancer treatments or other medications.

Unfortunately, official data from around the world now strongly suggests the Covid-19 vaccines should be added to the list of causes of acquired immune deficiency syndrome.

UK

England’s Covid-19 figures are produced by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and the following table showing the number of cases by vaccination status between week 8 and week 11 of 2022, is taken from their Week 12 – 2022 – Vaccine Surveillance Report –

Click to enlarge – Source Data

It may surprise you to find that the vast majority of Covid-19 cases are among the triple vaccinated population in England as can be clearly seen from the table above, because you may have falsely been under the impression that the Covid-19 injections prevent infection and transmission.

Or it may not surprise you because you know they don’t prevent infection or transmission, but you falsely believe the injections reduce the risk of infection and transmission, and this is to be expected when so many people have been vaccinated.

But if the latter were true, then shouldn’t we be seeing a lower case-rate per 100k population among the unvaccinated than the case-rate per 100k among the unvaccinated? Because unfortunately we’re not seeing that, what we’re actually seeing is that the case-rate per 100k is not just equal to the case-rate among the unvaccinated, it’s actually significantly higher, and the gap is getting worse by the week.

The following table has been stitched together from the case-rate tables found in the Week 3, Week 6, Week 10 and Week 12 Vaccine Surveillance Reports –

Click to enlarge – Source Data

As you can see from the above, as of the Week 12 report, the case-rates per 100k are highest among the triple vaccinated population in all age-groups except for the under 18’s. But based on the current trend seen we can probably expect to see the triple vaccinated under 18’s obtain a higher case-rate per 100k than their unvaccinated counterparts in just a few short weeks.

We have to go all the way back to the week 3 report to find a higher case rate among the unvaccinated in other age groups, and even then that was only among 18 to 29 year-olds. But by the week 6 report the tables had turned among this age group with a case rate of 3348.7 per 100k among the triple vaccinated, and a case-rate of 1885.8 among the unvaccinated.

As you can probably see from the above the gap in case-rates per 100k is getting worse for the triple vaccinated by the week, but if you can’t see it, don’t worry, because we’re going to use Pfizer’s very own vaccine efficacy formula to illustrate this disastrous decline.

Pfizer claim that there Covid-19 mRNA injection has a vaccine effectiveness of 95%. They were able to claim this because of the following –

During the ongoing clinical trial, 43,661 subjects were split evenly between the placebo and vaccine groups (about 21,830 subjects per group).

In the placebo group — the group that didn’t have the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine — 162 became infected with the coronavirus and showed symptoms.

Whilst in the vaccine group — the group that got the real vaccine — that number was only 8.

In order to calculate the efficacy of their Covid-19 mRNA injection, Pfizer then performed the following calculation –

Number of Cases among the Unvaccinated – Number of Cases among the Vaccinated / Number of Cases among the Unvaccinated x 100 = Vaccine Effectiveness

8 – 162 / 8 x 100 = 95%.

So because the UKHSA kindly provide us with the figures per 100k population by vaccination status, meaning we have figures converted into two equal size groups, we can simply use those figures to work out the real world vaccine effectiveness, and the following table shows that real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated population in England between week 51 of 2021 and week 11 of 2022 –

(Calculation: Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case rate / Unvaccinated Case Rate x 100 = Real World Vaccine Effectiveness)

Click to enlarge – Source Data

As you can see the vaccine effectiveness has been falling month and month, with the lowest effectiveness recorded among 60-69 year-olds at minus-367.67% in the week 12 report. They are closely followed by the 50-59 year olds at minus-305.56% in week 12, and 40-49-year-olds at minus-305.56%

But one of the most concerning falls in vaccine effectiveness has perhaps been recorded among 18-29-year-olds. In the week 3 report vaccine effectiveness among triple jabbed 18-29-year-olds was recorded as being +10.19%. But by the week 12 report this has been recorded as falling to minus-225.37%.

But vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of a vaccine, it is a measure of a vaccine recipients immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

The Covid-19 vaccine is supposed to train your immune system to recognise the spike protein of the original strain of the Covid-19 virus. It does this by instructing your cells to produce the spike protein, then your immune system produces antibodies and remembers to use them later if you encounter the spike part of the Covid-19 virus again.

But the vaccine doesn’t hang around after it’s done the initial training, it leaves your immune system to take care of the rest, just as it left your immune system to take care of things in the beginning. All the vaccine does is instruct your body to make millions and millions of dangerous spike proteins. So when the authorities state that the effectiveness of the vaccines weaken over time, what they really mean is that the performance of your immune system weakens over time.

This is precisely why we are able to conclude that official data in the UK suggests the triple vaccinated are developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

Thankfully, using the case rates provided by UKHSA, we can also calculate the immune system performance to see how dangerously close the triple vaccinated population are to developing AIDS. All we need to do is alter the vaccine effectiveness formula slightly for a negative immune system performance, and use the same formula for a positive immune system performance –

Positive Immune System Performance = Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Unvaccinated Case Rate x 100

Negative Immune System Performance = Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Vaccinated Case Rate x 100

The following chart shows the immune system performance of the triple vaccinated population in England by age group between week 51 of 2021 and week 11 of 2022 compared to the natural immune system of the unvaccinated population –

Click to enlarge – Source Data

The lowest immune system performance is currently among 60-69-year-olds at minus-78.62%, falling from -72.35 in week 12, -56.34% in week 6, and -51.15% in week 3. But all triple vaccinated people aged 18 to 59, and 70 to 79 are not far behind, with an immune system performance ranging from minus-69.27% to minus-75.39%.

It is only triple vaccinated people aged 80+ who seem to be lagging behind the rest of the pack, but their figures could of course be skewed by the fact the population size of the 80+ changes drastically from week to week due to being at the unfortunate age where life is expected to naturally end.

Unfortunately, what we are seeing here is that triple vaccinated 30 to 79-year-olds are down to the last 26-21% of their immune system capability for fighting infections like bacteria, viruses and parasites, and preventing the development of certain cancers. Whilst triple vaccinated people aged 18-29 are down to the last 30% of their immune system capability.

But what we have to remember here is that this is an average number equated for each group, meaning there will be much better outcomes for some, and much worse outcomes for others.

So to have an average immune system performance as low as minus-78.62%, means there are most likely many people who have already hit the point of no return and have unfortunately developed Covid-19 vaccine induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

This is what vaccination has done to the people of England.

Canada

The Canadian Covid-19 figures are produced by the Government of Canada (see here).

Their latest data is available as a downloadable pdf here.

Unfortunately, the Government of Canada is publishing its official Covid-19 data in a way that makes it appear Canada is very much experiencing a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’, and that the Covid-19 vaccines are clearly effective. But this data is a fraud.

The Government of Canada has chosen to present the data as an overall tally stretching all the way back to 14th Dec 2020. By doing this they are able to include a huge spike in Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths in January 2021 when just 0.3% of Canada were considered fully vaccinated.

But thankfully, thanks to the WayBackMachine, we can look at historical reports and just perform simple subtraction to get the true picture of the current “pandemic” in Canada by vaccination status.

So that you can see how the Government of Canada presents its data, here are a couple of the tables from previous ‘Government of Canada Covid-19 Daily Epidemiology Update’ reports showing the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status from as far back as 14th December 2020, as well as the total population sizes of each vaccine group at the time of each report –

The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 cases per week by vaccination status across Canada between 31st Jan 22 and 27th Feb 22 –

(Data is taken from the following reports – 30th Jan, 6th Feb, 13th Feb, 20th Feb, 27th Feb)

As you can see the not-vaccinated population have accounted for the least amount of cases every single week, and they have fallen week on week from 6,932 in the week ending 6th Feb, to 2,993 in the week ending 27th Feb.

Whereas cases among both the double and triple vaccinated have been astronomically higher but still fell week on week, except for the week ending 27th Feb where we can see cases among the triple vaccinated started to climb again.

The population of Canada is approximately 38.01 million. Therefore, based on the figures provided by the Government of Canada in their weekly reports, here is a chart showing the population size by vaccination status across Canada each week between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22 –

The largest population size is actually the unvaccinated population, falling from 13.31 million in the week ending 6th Feb to 13.11 million in the week ending 27th Feb. Whereas the triple vaccinated population has increased from 10.9 million in the week ending 6th Feb to 12.9 million in the week ending 27th Feb. So why on earth are there so many more cases among the double vaccinated and triple vaccinated population?

Because the Government of Canada doesn’t kindly provide the case-rates per 100k by vaccination status like the UKHSA, we have to calculate them ourselves.

The case-rate per 100k is deduced by first dividing the total population size of each vaccine group by 100,000. The number of cases in each vaccine group is then divided by the answer to the previous equation to calculate the case-rate.

e.g. –

13.31 million / 100,000 = 133.1

6,932 cases / 133.1 = 52.08 cases per 100,000 individuals

The following chart shows the Covid-19 case-rate per 100,000 individuals by vaccination status across Canada per week between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22 –

The case rate has been astronomically higher among both the double and triple vaccinated since at least the 31st Jan 22, and now that we know the case-rates we can use Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness formula again to work out the real world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness among both the double vaccinated and triple vaccinated populations.

The following chart shows the real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness across Canada among the double vaccinated and triple vaccinated population based on the case-rates above-

In the week ending 6th Feb the real-world vaccine effectiveness among the double vaccinated was an absolutely shocking minus-221.16%. But by the week ending 27th Feb this had fallen even further to minus 276.16%.

But the triple vaccinated population, whilst faring ever so slightly better, have seen a much steeper decline. In the week ending 6th Feb the real world vaccinated effectiveness among the triple vaccinated was still a shocking minus minus-197.79%. But by the week ending 27th Feb this had fallen to minus-269.87%.

However, don’t forget, vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of a vaccine, it is a measure of a vaccine recipients immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

The following chart shows the double vaccinated and triple vaccinated immune system performance across Canada vs the natural immune system performance of the unvaccinated population –

These figures show that the average double vaccinated Canadian has lost 73.42% of their immune system capability, meaning they are down to the last 26.58% of their immune system for fighting certain classes of viruses and certain cancers etc.

But unfortunately, the third jab hasn’t improved things because these figures show the average triple vaccinated Canadian has lost 72.96% of their immune system capability, meaning they are down to the last 27.04% of their immune system for fighting infections like bacteria, viruses and parasites, and preventing the development of certain cancers.

But what we have to remember here is that this is an average number equated for the entire population as a whole, meaning just like the UK data, there will be much better outcomes for some, and much worse outcomes for others.

So to have an average immune system performance as low as minus-73% among the triple vaccinated population as a whole, means there are most likely many more people in Canada compared to England who have already hit the point of no return and have unfortunately developed Covid-19 vaccine induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

This is what vaccination has done to the people of Canada.

New Zealand

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health likes to play precisely the same game as the Government of Canada with their data. The New Zealand Ministry of Health only provide a cumulative total from the 16th August 21.

Which is both irritating, and extremely misleading when you consider New Zealand is currently experiencing it’s largest wave of Covid-19 to date by a country mile. But that isn’t the only deception. On the 16th August 2021, the date the New Zealand Ministry of Health have chosen to provide a cumulative total from, just 18.4% of the population of New Zealand were considered fully vaccinated.

But again, thanks to the WayBackMachine, we can look at historical reports and just perform simple subtraction to get the true picture of the current “pandemic” in Canada by vaccination status.

The following chart shows the true number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between 6th Jan and 11th Feb, and between 12th Feb and 24th Feb –

(Data is taken from the following reports – 6th Jan, 12th Feb, 25th Feb)

In both periods the fully vaccinated population accounted for the majority of Covid-19 cases, but the difference in the number of cases by vaccination status between 12th Feb and 24th Feb is shocking.

Unfortunately, just like the Government of Canada, the New Zealand Ministry of Health doesn’t provide the case-rate per 100k by vaccination status, so we again need to calculate it ourself. If you want to know how we do this then please read this article published 2nd March 2022 here.

Here are the calculated case rates per 100k by vaccination status in New Zealand –

Now that know the Covid-19 case-rates by vaccination status we’re able to use Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness formula to work out the real-world vaccine effectiveness.

The following chart shows the real-world two-dose Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness between 6th Jan and 11th Feb, and between 12th Feb and 24th Feb 22 –

Between 6th Jan and 11th Feb the real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness proved to be minus-94.4%, but by the 24th Feb, the real-world vaccine effectiveness fell to minus-281.35%.

But don’t forget, vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of a vaccine, it is a measure of a vaccine recipients immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

The following chart shows the real-world immune system performance of the fully vaccinated population in New Zealand between 6th Jan and 11th Feb, and between 12th Feb and 24th Feb 22 compared to the immune system performance of the unvaccinated population –

Between 6th Jan and 11th Feb, the immune system performance of the fully vaccinated equated to -49%, meaning they were down to the last 51% of their immune system.

But fast forward to 24th Feb, and we find that the immune system performance of the fully vaccinated in New Zealand has fallen to -74%, meaning the fully vaccinated populations immune systems have degraded by a further 25% in just 13 days, and they are now down to the last 26% of their immune system for fighting infections like bacteria, viruses and parasites, and preventing the development of certain cancers.

But what we have to remember here is that just like Canada, this is an average number equated for the entire population as a whole, meaning there will be much better outcomes for some, and much worse outcomes for others.

So to have an average immune system performance as low as minus-74% among the fully vaccinated population as a whole, means there are most likely many more people in New Zealand compared to England who have already hit the point of no return and have unfortunately developed Covid-19 vaccine induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

This is what vaccination has done to the people of New Zealand.

Conclusion

If we only had one country showing a terrible outcome, then it could be disregarded as an anomaly and possibly due to a problem with how the data is collated and recorded. But what we have here is three countries – the UK, Canada, and New Zealand – all publishing official data that is showing exactly the same thing.

The triple vaccinated population in each country has lost approximately 75-80% of their immune system capability compared to the natural immune system of the unvaccinated population.

Meaning they are on average down to the last 20-25% of their immune system for fighting infections like bacteria, viruses, and parasites, and preventing the development of certain cancers.

In short, because authorities in the UK, Canada and New Zealand have done such a good job at collating and publishing data on Covid-19 by vaccination status, they have exposed the fact that the triple vaccinated population are rapidly developing some new form of Covid-19 vaccine induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

But because the data in each country is so similar, it doesn’t just suggest that this is what vaccination has done to the people of England, Canada, and New Zealand. It suggests this is what Covid-19 vaccination has done to the entire human race.

Like this: Like Loading...