Breaking News

Covid Vaccine-Associated Tinnitus Needs to be Studied

By on ( 2 Comments )

It’s now known that tinnitus may be an unexpected side effect of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, and there is an urgent need to understand the precise mechanisms and best treatment for vaccine-associated tinnitus, researchers said.

As of mid-September 2021, 12,247 cases of tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, following Covid injection have been reported to the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (“VAERS”).

In an article published on 11 February in the Annals of Medicine and Surgery, researchers reviewed what is known and unknown about Covid injection tinnitus.

SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-associated-tinnitus: A review, Annals of Medicine and Surgery

Although the research had no specific finding the researchers made some suggestions:

  • Cross-reactivity between anti-spike SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and otologic antigens is one possibility. Anti-spike antibodies may react with antigens anywhere along the auditory pathway and fuel an inflammatory reaction.
  • Genetic predispositions and associated conditions may also play a significant role in determining whether an individual develops vaccine-induced tinnitus.
  • Stress and anxiety following Covid injection may also play a role, inasmuch as anxiety-related adverse events following “vaccination” have been reported. Vaccine-related anxiety as a potential cause of tinnitus developing after vaccination needs to be explored.

How best to manage Covid vaccine-associated tinnitus also remains unclear, but it starts with a well-established diagnosis, the authors said.

A well-focused and detailed history and examination are essential, with particular emphasis placed on pre-existing health conditions, specifically, autoimmune diseases, such as Hashimoto thyroiditis; otologic conditions, such as sensorineural hearing loss; glaucoma; and psychological well-being. According to the review, patients often present with a history of one or more of these disorders.

“However, any such association has not yet been established and requires further investigation to be concluded as potential risk factors for vaccine-induced tinnitus,” they cautioned.

Read more: ‘Overwhelming’ Need to Study COVID Vaccine-Associated Tinnitus, Medscape, 11 March 2022

Covid Vaccine-Associated Tinnitus Needs to be Studied

The Exposé is censored by Google,
Facebook, Twitter, & even PayPal.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

Unlike the mainstream media, we
are not funded by the Government to
publish lies & propaganda on their behalf.
Instead we rely solely on your support,
so please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s secure, quick, and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Send Bitcoin

The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74

Send Monero

The Expose Monero Wallet Address –
89bg5cqeUpiBq3ci8ZaAco6wh87FP4xJLMXtajv5VkSueijLgmbVxr4fud5qMEih5D2655XGVcHHnVwx5X4idmCS7w3wSxa

Censorship: Government of Canada forms “Expert” Advisory Group to recommend how best to Regulate the Internet
The Government of Canada has announced a new "expert" advisory group on …
UK’s Ambassador Furthers Propaganda at the UN Security Council
In 2018 the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (“OSCE”) reviewed …
UK Government admits the Covid Vaccines are Gene Therapy after giving away millions of Taxpayers Money to expand production of Covid Jabs in the UK
The UK Government has awarded a grant of nearly £16 million of …
While you were distracted by Azov Nazis portrayed as Heroes fighting for Ukraine; the UK & Canadian Gov. published data suggesting the Triple Vaccinated are suffering a new form of AIDS
According to the latest UK Government figures, most triple vaccinated people in …
New Study finds persistent Heart Abnormalities among Covid-19 Vaccinated Children
A follow up study conducted at the Seattle Children’s Hospital of children …
BBC Shaping a False Narrative About the Bombing of Mariupol Theatre
BBC reports on the suspicious destruction of a theatre in the Ukrainian …
Modern Medicine: A Castle Built on Sand?
By A Biomedical Scientist Dangerous Dogmas All scientific research is built on …
Dr Vernon Coleman: ‘The Mainstream Media now defines a Right Winger as anyone who thinks rationally’
This is a long standing series of small items which have caught …
Todd Callender: The Role of Hospitals, Covid Injections And 5G In Genocide
Last week, during Session 97 of the Corona Investigative Committee, Todd Callender …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
trackback
Government of Canada forms “Expert” Advisory Group to recommend how best to Regulate the Internet – The Expose - Nota Akhir Zaman
1 hour ago

[…] April 1, 2022Covid Vaccine-Associated Tinnitus Needs to be Studied […]

0
Reply