Covid Vaccine-Associated Tinnitus Needs to be Studied

It’s now known that tinnitus may be an unexpected side effect of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, and there is an urgent need to understand the precise mechanisms and best treatment for vaccine-associated tinnitus, researchers said.
As of mid-September 2021, 12,247 cases of tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, following Covid injection have been reported to the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (“VAERS”).
In an article published on 11 February in the Annals of Medicine and Surgery, researchers reviewed what is known and unknown about Covid injection tinnitus.
Although the research had no specific finding the researchers made some suggestions:
- Cross-reactivity between anti-spike SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and otologic antigens is one possibility. Anti-spike antibodies may react with antigens anywhere along the auditory pathway and fuel an inflammatory reaction.
- Genetic predispositions and associated conditions may also play a significant role in determining whether an individual develops vaccine-induced tinnitus.
- Stress and anxiety following Covid injection may also play a role, inasmuch as anxiety-related adverse events following “vaccination” have been reported. Vaccine-related anxiety as a potential cause of tinnitus developing after vaccination needs to be explored.
How best to manage Covid vaccine-associated tinnitus also remains unclear, but it starts with a well-established diagnosis, the authors said.
A well-focused and detailed history and examination are essential, with particular emphasis placed on pre-existing health conditions, specifically, autoimmune diseases, such as Hashimoto thyroiditis; otologic conditions, such as sensorineural hearing loss; glaucoma; and psychological well-being. According to the review, patients often present with a history of one or more of these disorders.
“However, any such association has not yet been established and requires further investigation to be concluded as potential risk factors for vaccine-induced tinnitus,” they cautioned.
Read more: ‘Overwhelming’ Need to Study COVID Vaccine-Associated Tinnitus, Medscape, 11 March 2022
The Exposé is censored by Google,
Facebook, Twitter, & even PayPal.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
Unlike the mainstream media, we
are not funded by the Government to
publish lies & propaganda on their behalf.
Instead we rely solely on your support,
so please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s secure, quick, and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Send Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Send Monero
The Expose Monero Wallet Address –
89bg5cqeUpiBq3ci8ZaAco6wh87FP4xJLMXtajv5VkSueijLgmbVxr4fud5qMEih5D2655XGVcHHnVwx5X4idmCS7w3wSxa
Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News
[…] Source link […]
[…] April 1, 2022Covid Vaccine-Associated Tinnitus Needs to be Studied […]