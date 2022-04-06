Is this what The Great Reset looks like?

When you’ve read the news items below you might be tempted to think that the world is now being controlled by people who are totally insane. I couldn’t possibly comment.
- Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, warned people planning to vote against him in elections that they risked social disgrace. And he warned that no one would marry their children.
- A driver was fined £1008 after a cyclist fell off her bike. The motorist had driven past her – leaving as much space as he could and the cyclist was not hit by the car. An official said that motorists should leave a space of four and a half feet when passing cyclists.
- A student found guilty of causing over £1,000 worth of property damage in Brighton was ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge. He did not have to pay a fine, costs or compensation because it was ruled that spraying paint onto someone else’s property was deemed to be a legally permissible act of expression.
- The NHS now has so much spare money sloshing about that it will pay patients’ hotel bills and taxi fares if they choose to be treated in a hospital away from home.
- Professor Graham Medley, chairman of the UK Government’s Modelling Task Force surprised no one by saying that modelling ‘cannot accurately predict the numbers’. (I’m not sure just what it is for then.)
- In the UK, children aged 5 to 11 are now being jabbed with the poisonous covid-19 jab. In the US, 800,000 children aged 5 to 11 who were given the covid-19 jab had to miss school after they suffered severe side effects.
- Allegedly, restrictions on travel have now been lifted for English citizens. But those who dare go abroad still have to fill in a Passenger Locator Form. Those who have not been jabbed need to have a test (which they have to pay for). Masks have to be worn at airports and on aeroplanes. Small children who have not been jabbed may not be able to travel. Travellers may find that they will be refused entry to some countries. Sounds wonderful.
- 15 million householders in the UK will each have to spend many thousands of pounds on house improvements in order to satisfy energy performance requirements. Several million houses which cannot be improved will have to be demolished. Just where the occupiers will live has not yet been decided.
- According to the new Highway Code (which has not yet been officially published) drivers may face a £5,000 fine for driving with a dog in their car. Just to add a little excitement to motoring, the new laws contained in the Highway Code could be enforced before motorists were able to purchase the Highway Code.
- Protestors blocked critical oil terminals in the UK and asked members of the public suffering from massive cost of living rises (caused by shortages of oil) to stand with them. Blocking the oil terminals will, of course, increase shortages of oil and result in further price rises.
- Dr Jenny Harries, head of UK Health Security Agency says she still wears a mask in shops and on trains, despite it not being a legal necessity. In March 2020 another Dr Jenny Harries, who was at the time Deputy Chief Medical Officer in the UK, warned that it is possible to trap the virus in a mask and start breathing it in. That Dr Jenny Harries said that wearing a mask was not a good idea.
- The UK Government has warned that some people might have the allegedly deadly covid-19 version of the flu without being aware of it. The Government has also now officially admitted that the symptoms of covid, the flu and a cold are so similar that people won’t know which one they have unless they have a test – which they will have to pay for.
Vernon Coleman’s book How to stop your doctor killing you is available as a paperback and an eBook.
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News
Speaking of the ridiculous, here’s a summary of all the advice ever given by the ‘Champagne Opposition’ both here at the Expose and elsewhere:
.
.
> just say no (worked for Nancy Reagan)
.
> annoy people outside supermarkets with leaflets (worse than the born-again christians and the jovo’s)
.
> write to your local MP (HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!)
.
> keep your frequencies up (ging-gang-gooly)
.
> start a commune in the far East (they hate you even more than the government)
.
> help yourself (Norman Tebbit will be raising a glass)
.
> write a book and aspire to becoming one of the ‘beautiful people’, talk a load of sh1t on a stage (chocolate ‘king teapot affairs in Trafalgar Square, try that one this year – punching thin air!!)
>
These are the actual-official recommendations of the ‘champagne opposition’ (I kid you not), and the only ‘cyber-warfare’ going on seems to be coming from the enemy (the spambots appear to be doing their dispersal job just fine).
>
>
>
The other thing that disturbs me coming back here is that the Expose now seem to be courting with the far-right (using the now well-established tactic of ‘stirring up the sh1tpot’ with the ‘haters’). They’re probably taking instruction off Catty Hopkins as we speak!!
>
This of course is only guaranteed to make them far less appealing to the broader audience and lose them vital support from all cross-sections of society [and even more from that center-ground who sympathize with those who are being targeted with the prejudice]. Old Tories castigating like old Catholic mothers – perhaps somebody should point-out the 60’s are now 60 years ago themselves (the last Summer of Love: 35!!!), and that this is no longer their world to go lecturing-in like an old bore (…and you ought to get-out more)!!
>
But I guess any audience will do, to a now almost completely isolated fringe-group of ex social workers (it. is. apparent. believe me!!) – when 95% vaccine effectiveness is replaced by 95% spambot in your comments section you kinda know your days are numbered, and ‘whoring yourselves out’ to those gullible enough to buy the Daily Mail might be just the thing.
>
Anymore ‘bashing’ and I might well have to get busy on my keypad to the Center for Countering Digital Hate – they were created to limit free speech, but you could always play dirty and use them to try and get even with some of these b@stards at the Expose couldn’t you?
>
Well done for all you have failed to achieve, and I was simply SHOCKED when I read the UK Government had got the ‘vaccine’ out to 5-11 year old’s WHERE’S THE OUTRAGE – whats next? A sympathetic ear with Caroline and her AIDS baby “as she only ever thought she was doing the right thing for her newborn…”
>
Pass me a sick-bag the size of a ‘cross-Atlantic Virgin hot-air balloon’ and die anytime soon!!!
>
>
>
I am NOT the Messiah – I’m far too ‘skanky’ to mix with the ‘pearly-white brigade’.
I see that the brainwashing has made you an opinionated oaf who can’t stand freedom of speech.
Regarding “An official said that motorists should leave a space of four and a half feet when passing cyclists” – I believe that the latest update to The Highway Code tells cyclists to ride in the middle of the lane. About two months ago I saw a cyclist doing exactly that, he was riding at about 5 mph and holding up cars. The law now encourages them to be road hogs.