Pfizer hired at least 1,800 people to process overwhelming number of Adverse Event Reports to its Covid-19 Vaccine

The confidential Pfizer documents which the FDA have been forced to publish by Court order reveal that Pfizer employed at least 1,800 people by June 2021 specifically to help process the overwhelming number of adverse event reports received for the mRNA Covid-19 injection.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been forced by court order to publish all confidential documents sent to them by Pfizer in regard to emergency use approval of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

The latest round of documents were published 1st April 22, and one of the documents confirms that Pfizer employed approximately 1800 additional staff by the end of June 2021, specifically employed to process the overwhelming number of adverse event reports received for their mRNA Covid-19 injection.

The following screenshot is taken from page 6 of the ‘Re-issue – 5.3.6 – Post Marketing Experience‘ document which can be viewed here, and accessed from the full list of documents here.

Pfizer told the FDA back in April 2021 that –

“Due to the large numbers of spontaneous adverse event reports received for the product, the MAH has prioritised the processing of serious cases. Pfizer has also taken actions to help alleviate the large increase of adverse event reports.



This includes increasing the number of data entry and case processing colleagues. To data Pfizer has on-boarded approximately 600 additional full-time employees.



More are joining each month with an expected total of more than 1,800 additional resources by the end of June 2021.”

For some reason though the FDA did not find it strange that so many staff needed to be employed to process an overwhelming number of adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injection. Is this one of the reasons why they fought in the court to delay the publishing of these confidential documents for up to and beyond 75 years?

Pfizer have certainly had a task on their hands in processing these adverse events. Judging by the UK data on adverse events alone we highly doubt that 1,800 extra staff would be enough to cover the extraordinary number of adverse events being reported.

The following table is taken from the MHRA Weekly Summary of Yellow Card Reporting report –

By the 30th March 2022 the UK Medicine Regulator, MHRA, had received over 168,000 adverse event reports to the Pfizer Covid-19 injection containing nearly half a million adverse reactions and sadly 744 deaths.

Adverse events that included several different types of seizure occurring hundreds of times –

Several different types of paralysis occurring hundreds of times –

And several different types of stroke occurring hundreds of times –

If the above is the definition of safe and effective then we dread to think what’s considered dangerous.