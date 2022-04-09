Whilst Trudeau was wrongly blaming Covid & Russia for impending Food Shortages, his Government published data confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths across Canada

A sixth wave of Covid-19 is beginning to spread across Canada, but the latest official Government figures show that it isn’t the unvaccinated who should be both fearful and cautious.

It’s instead the double and triple vaccinated who should be doing everything they can to avoid contracting Covid-19, because over the past 35 days the vaccinated population have accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths.

The Expos é is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is warning of impending tough times, including food shortages, wrongly placing blame on the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

“We’ve seen… disruptions of supply chains around the world, which is resulting in higher prices for consumers and democracies, like ours, and resulting in significant shortages and projected shortages of food, of energy in places around the world. This is going to be a difficult time because of the war, because of the recovery from the pandemic,” Trudeau told reporters in Vancouver.

But whilst Trudeau was busy blaming anyone and everything but himself and his Governments disastrous dictatorial and authoritarian policies over the past two years for the average Canadians suffering, his Government published data confirming things are looking terrible for those Trudeau has coerced into getting an experimental Covid-19 injection.

The Government of Canada produces a daily Covid-19 Epidemiology update, in which they sporadically provide new data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths as and when they feel like it.

The following table is taken from their latest update, found here, and shows the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status ip to 20th March 22 –

At first glance that looks pretty bad for the unvaccinated and pretty good for the fully vaccinated doesn’t it? But looks can be extremely deceiving.

Because the data shown above stretches all the way back to 14th December 2020, under the justification that this is the date the first Covid-19 injection was administered.

But guess what happened just after that first injection was administered? Canada experienced it’s largest wave of Covid-19 deaths to date, and just 0.3% of the entire population of Canada were considered fully vaccinated by the end of it.

So naturally, the Government of Canada is able to include a humongous amount of deaths that occurred among the unvaccinated when 99.7% of Canada was in fact unvaccinated.

But thanks to the gift of the ‘WayBackMachine’, we can look at previous Government of Canada Covid-19 Daily Epidemiology Update’ reports to deduce who is actually accounting for the majority of these deaths, hospitalisations and cases in the present day.

The following table is taken from a report published early March 2022, and it shows the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status between 14th Dec 2020 and 13th February 2022.

Now all we have to do is carry out simple subtraction to deduce who is accounting for the most recent wave of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths in Canada, and these are the results…

Covid-19 Cases

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 14th Feb and 20th March 22 –

Over these five weeks there were a grand total of 121,769 Covid-19 cases recorded across Canada, and the vaccinated population accounted for 106,248 of them, with 3,941 cases among the partly vaccinated, 52,664 cases among the double vaccinated, and 49,643 cases among the triple vaccinated.

Just 15,521 cases were recorded among the unvaccinated population despite having a larger overall population size (13.01 million) than the double vaccinated (10.3 million), and nearly the same population size as the triple vaccinated (13.5 million).

This means the unvaccinated accounted for just 12.75% of cases, and the partly vaccinated accounted for just 3.24%. But the double vaccinated accounted for 43.25% of cases, and the triple vaccinated accounted for 40.77%.

In all the vaccinated population accounted for 87.25% of all Covid-19 cases between 14th Feb and 20th March 22.

Covid-19 Hospitalisations

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 14th Feb and 20th March 22 –

Over these five weeks there were a grand total of 6,763 Covid-19 hospitalisations recorded across Canada, and the vaccinated population accounted for a shocking 4,829 of them, with 276 hospitalisations among the partly vaccinated, 2,159 hospitalisations among the double vaccinated, and 2,394 hospitalisations among the triple vaccinated.

This means the unvaccinated accounted for 28.6% of hospitalisations, and the partly vaccinated accounted for just 4.08%. But the double vaccinated accounted for 32% of hospitalisations, and the triple vaccinated accounted for 35.4%.

In all the vaccinated population accounted for 71.4% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations between 14th Feb and 20th March 22.

Covid-19 Deaths

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 14th Feb and 27th Feb 22 –

Over these five weeks there were 902 Covid-19 deaths recorded across Canada, and the vaccinated population accounted for 677 of them, with 14 deaths among the partly vaccinated, 309 deaths among the double vaccinated, and a shocking 354 deaths among the triple vaccinated.

This means the unvaccinated accounted for just 24.9% of deaths. But the double vaccinated accounted for 34.26% of deaths, and the triple vaccinated accounted for 39.25%.

Meaning in all, the double and triple vaccinated population accounted for 75% / 4 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths across Canada between 14th Feb and 20th March 22.

Canada’s Pandemic of the Triple/Double Vaccinated

If you don’t find these figures that concerning, perhaps you will once you realise between 30k and 50k Canadians are getting their third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine every single day, and this was how the pandemic was shaping out across the country a couple of months ago –

Because between 16th Jan and 22nd Jan 22, the vaccinated population accounted for just 41% of cases, 68% of hospitalisations, and 69% of deaths.

But now, despite the Government of Canada clearly trying desperately to conceal it, a bit of time, effort, and simple maths has revealed 87% of cases, 71% of hospitalisations and 75% of deaths were recorded among the fully vaccinated population between 14th Feb and 20th March 22

Should we be seeing this if the third jab is effective? Absolutely not, these figures strongly suggest the third jab has made the situation worse for the vaccinated.