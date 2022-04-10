Breaking News

CCVAC Doctors Say Stop the Covid Injections for Ages 5-to-11s And They’re Taking the UK Government to Task

By on ( 3 Comments )
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

In an unprecedented move, members of the British medical establishment, convened by the Children’s Covid Vaccines Advisory Council (“CCVAC”), are launching a legal challenge against the UK government’s ‘offer’ of a covid ‘vaccine’ to healthy 5-to-11-year-olds, on behalf of a British mother and her children.

“There is an emergency, but it’s not from a virus. It’s from this negligent policy,” CCVAC states.  In the absence of an independent critical media or political opposition on this issue, the group says this is the only opportunity there will be to force the Government to account for its decision.

The Exposé is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

CCVAC is an independent group of senior health professionals and scientists aiming to challenge unethical Government policies on Covid injections for children – and employs the same legal team, Jackson Osborne, challenging the Government on the 12-15 year-old rollout.  Jackson Osborne has also represented a group of NHS workers who launched a legal campaign against the Government to overturn the vaccine mandate for NHS workers at the end of January.

Dr Rosamond Jones, a retired consultant paediatrician, is the convener of CCAG and a member of CCVAC. In the video below Dr. Jones explains why CCVAC is bringing a legal challenge against the UK government’s 5-11 years vaccination policy and how you can help.

Click on the image below to watch the video on CCVAC’s website.

A Message from Dr. Ros Jones

The government has recently begun to climb down on many covid policies as the evidence becomes too obvious to ignore, but it is stubbornly pushing ahead with the least logical, most reckless policy of all – experimental pharmaceutical interventions on our children.

The legal team will dismantle this grossly irresponsible policy, piece by piece, and show:

  • Information is being hidden from the public.
  • There is no benefit to children or anyone else.
  • Adverse reactions are likely in the hundreds of thousands.
  • There is a demonstrable risk of life-changing injury.
  • In a full roll-out, some deaths are to be expected.

The complete lack of any risk-benefit case for children is set out in a letter that has been sent to the government, with two ‘must-read’ annexes that list the facts and evidence in support:

Without the funds to bring this case, officials will get off unchallenged and we will have set a dangerous precedent for healthcare policy in this country.  You can support CCVAC’s legal action HERE.

As with all those who stand up for what is right and good, CCVAC is experiencing restrictions on their rights and freedoms by the censorship organisations. We have provided links where you can follow them at the end of this article.

Contacts and resources:

CCVAC Doctors Say Stop the Covid Injections for Ages 5-to-11s And They’re Taking the UK Government to Task

Because we are 100% funded by you
we urgently need your support
to keep The Expose online.

If every single one you reading
this supported us today no matter
how large or small a donation then
The Expose could keep bringing you
the facts the mainstream refuse to
for at least another year.

It’s secure, quick, and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Send Bitcoin

The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74

Send Monero

The Expose Monero Wallet Address –
89bg5cqeUpiBq3ci8ZaAco6wh87FP4xJLMXtajv5VkSueijLgmbVxr4fud5qMEih5D2655XGVcHHnVwx5X4idmCS7w3wSxa

Audio Recording May Provide Further Evidence “Bucha Massacre” Was Staged by Ukrainian Military
We may not know for certain what is happening in Ukraine at …
The ultimate goal of the WEF is to Control & Change life on Earth by hacking into Humans & removing Free Will
Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), …
Government of Canada data suggests the Triple Vaccinated are suffering Antibody Dependent Enhancement; and Pfizer & the FDA knew it would happen
Official Government data coming out of Canada shows that fully vaccinated individuals …
New UN Report on Climate Change – Absolutely Nothing in This Report Is True
A new United Nations (“UN”) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“IPCC”) report …
Whilst Trudeau was wrongly blaming Covid & Russia for impending Food Shortages, his Government published data confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths across Canada
A sixth wave of Covid-19 is beginning to spread across Canada, but …
Has the NZ Ministry of Health forgotten how to count?
Almost every day the Ministry of Health (MoH) holds a live press …
‘People’s Health Alliance’ established to help people with Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries
Helping people with vaccine injuries will be an early focus of the …
Italy’s National Institute of Health reveals the Fully Vaccinated now account for 7 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths
Covid-19 Deaths are beginning to rise again across Italy despite millions now …
Pfizer hired at least 1,800 people to process overwhelming number of Adverse Event Reports to its Covid-19 Vaccine
The confidential Pfizer documents which the FDA have been forced to publish …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
trackback
CCVAC Doctors Say Stop the Covid Injections for Ages 5-to-11s And They’re Taking the UK Government to Task |
10 minutes ago

[…] CCVAC Doctors Say Stop the Covid Injections for Ages 5-to-11s And They’re Taking the UK Government… […]

0
Reply
Anna
Anna
4 minutes ago

I am making $92/hour telecommuting. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $15 thousand a month by working on the web, that was truly shocking for me, she prescribed me to attempt it. simply give it a shot on the accompanying site..http://www.cashoffer9.com

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Anna
0
Reply