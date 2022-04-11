Over 4000 Women have now lost their baby due to the Covid Vaccine in the USA; this is a 16,633% increase on the number of Fetus deaths caused by the Flu Jabs since 1990

The number of women who have lost their unborn or new-born child in the USA following Covid-19 vaccination has now surpassed 4,000 just sixteen months after the first Covid jab was given emergency use authorisation. But by comparison just 565 women have lost their unborn or new-born child following Flu vaccination since the year 1990, a period of thirty years.

Therefore, the number of women who have lost their baby due to the Covid jab is currently 16,633% higher than the number of women who have lost their baby due to the Flu jab. However, in reality that number is much worse because many more flu jabs have been administered during pregnancy over a period of 30 years.

The U.S. Government’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) was updated April 8th 2021, and another 100+ cases were added this past week where an unborn child died after their mother received a COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of fetal deaths to 4,023 following COVID-19 vaccination for the past 16 months.

Just to put that into perspective, there were just 2,238 recorded deaths of unborn babies in VAERS over the 30 years following administration of all other FDA-approved vaccines combined (360 months) prior to the emergency use authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccines in December 2020. (Source.)

As you can see from the charts above that are pulled from VAERS, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has caused more fetal deaths after being injected into pregnant and child-bearing aged women than any other vaccine in the history of the U.S., with 3,134, and that was accomplished in only 16 months.

For the previous 30 years before the COVID-19 vaccines were given emergency use authorisation, Merck’s Gardasil vaccine, which was approved by the FDA in 2006, had the most recorded fetal deaths after being injected into pregnant or child-bearing women, with 563 recorded fetal deaths over a period of about 14 years.

In terms of classes of vaccines, the annual flu vaccines had 565 recorded fetal deaths for the previous 30 years after being injected into pregnant and child-bearing women, as compared to the 4,023 fetal deaths recorded during the past 16 months after the COVID-19 experimental vaccines were injected into pregnant and child-bearing women.

So just by comparing the flu shots for the previous 30 years (360 months) to the COVID-19 shots for the past 16 months, we get an average of 1.5 fetal deaths a month following the flu shots, and an average of 251 fetal deaths a month following the COVID-19 vaccines.

That’s a 16,633% percent increase in fetal deaths following COVID-19 vaccines as compared to annual influenza vaccines.

Yet the Centers for Disease Control and Food & Drug Administration continue to recommend the COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women. In fact, the FDA is planning on modelling the COVID-19 vaccines after the flu vaccines, so they can keep injecting people every year with these COVID-19 shots. (Source.)