Massive Covid Disinformation Campaign claims “Vaccines are Safe and Effective; There is no Early Treatment” – Nothing could be further from the Truth

Dr. George Fareed, a Californian family doctor, delivered his presentation at the International Covid Summit (“ICS”) earlier this month. He explained how he and Dr. Brian Tyson saved more than 10,000 patients from Covid-19 using cheap and widely available repurposed drugs – 10,000, out of countless, proofs that repurposed drugs work.

Dr. Fareed testified at the US Senate Hearing in November 2020, at the ICS in Rome on 13 September 2021, and now at the ICS held in Massey, France on 1 April 2022.

“This is the most important speech of my life. No one needed to die from Covid…We have treated now well over 10,000 patients. From my experience, let me state it boldly. No-one needs to die from Covid. No-one should die from Covid. Covid was a treatable disease. If we treated Covid early, no-one died. All the patients we treated early and adhered to our treatments lived. They were mostly adults with co-morbidities. Sometimes we treated elderly people in their eighties and nineties.”

What was this life-saving protocol that Dr. Tyson and Dr. Fareed employed?

“Our regular treatment protocol comprises HCQ (hydroxychloroquine), IVM (ivermectin) – if needed fluvoxamine – and always doxycycline or azithromycin, zinc, Vitamin D3, aspirin, and more recently in the last year monoclonal antibodies. We follow the algorithm developed by Dr. McCullough and his American and international colleagues.”

At first, Dr. Fareed and Dr. Tyson found pharmacists refused to fill their prescriptions. Dr. Tyson hired a lawyer who threatened legal action against CVS Pharmacy if they continued to violate the law and declined to fill his valid prescriptions for ivermectin. After which CVS resumed filling his prescriptions.

Dr. Fareed explained that the deliberate ignoring of this treatment by the US and other countries was a disgrace as it would have saved the lives of up to 90% of those lost had the Tyson/Fareed protocol been implemented.

Then Dr. Fareed disclosed the very dark fact that a massive disinformation campaign was launched to prevent the average citizen from getting this life-saving information. Instead, the population was misled into believing the “vaccines” were safe and effective. However, what was even darker was that the FDA knew from the safety data that they helped conceal the truth that these “vaccinations” were associated with severe adverse effects.

“There was a massive disinformation [campaign] disseminated among the population. Our patients were told vaccines were safe and effective, and they were indoctrinated there was no early treatment for Covid.

“NOTHING COULD HAVE BEEN FURTHER FROM THE TRUTH.

“I had the Pfizer vax in December 2020, and I developed a tremor of my left hand and fingers within months of the two doses. It didn’t protect me from any Covid infection. What we were told contradicted the facts…We know these vaccinations were neither safe nor effective. We were lied to. They should never have been used, even for emergency use.”

