Big Study Finds Non-Vaccinated are Healthier than Vaccinated

“We have now initiated our Federal Suit to stop all discrimination against Americans based upon their vaccination status,” The Control Group website states.

In 2011, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services commissioned a study to be conducted by Harvard-Pilgrim Healthcare to determine how accurately the U.S. Government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (“VAERS”) had been keeping an accounting of the vaccine injuries and deaths the American people were suffering. The resulting report opens with the words “vaccine adverse events are common.” The report concludes that “less than one percent (1%) of vaccine side-effects are ever reported”.

This horrifying revelation was swiftly concealed and fully censored by the media. This censorship continues to this day and is buttressed by heavy search-engine and social media censorship, Joy Garner, founder of The Control Group, wrote in the summary and guide to The Control Group Pilot Study.

“The vaccine marketing slogan “safe” has always depended upon the disproven adjective ‘rare’ in reference to side effects. In the American Restatement (Second) of Torts 402A (comment k) vaccines are formally classified as ‘unavoidably unsafe’. But we are told vaccines are ‘safe’. Vaccines are not only unsafe, they are ‘unavoidably’ so. And the injuries are common, a minimum of 100 times more common than the VAERS will report

“The fact our obscenely abusive laws currently protect the pharmaceutical industry from any consequences for this fraud, and from the injuries it commonly causes, does not alter the dictionary definition of the word fraud. Few people suffer such severe cognitive dissonance that they would still believe vaccines are ‘safe’ once made aware vaccines are ‘unavoidably unsafe’ products that commonly injure, disable, and kill people.

“Most of the ‘top’ scientists in this field rely heavily upon pharma-funding so they all plead the 5th when it comes to explaining what has injured the immune systems of most Americans. They persist in pretending they’ve got “no idea” as they search for elusive genetic, race, or socioeconomic causes, i.e., anything besides vaccines to blame for all of these immune disorders. This farce keeps their benefactors very happy, but it requires an astounding number of scientifically obtuse “experts” and consistent fraud to sustain it.”

Regarding another 2020 study by Dr. James Lyons-Weiler and Dr. Paul Thomas, Children’s Health Defense wrote: “This study adds to a growing list of published peer-reviewed papers that compare the health of vaccinated children to the health of unvaccinated children. These studies suggest we have long underestimated the scope of vaccine harms, and that the epidemic of chronic illness in children is hardly a mystery.”

The study, ‘Relative Incidence of Office Visits and Cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses Along the Axis of Vaccination’, demonstrates that non-vaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children. It was conducted among 3,300 patients at Dr. Thomas’ Oregon paediatrics practice, Integrative Paediatric.

Since 1986, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) has been legally obligated to conduct safety studies and issue a safety report on children’s vaccinations every two years. In 2018, it was determined they had never done so. It is therefore incumbent upon non-governmental groups to do the work the CDC refuses to do.

As the leading governmental organisation driving vaccination among Americans, the CDC refuses to incriminate itself in the epidemic of childhood chronic illness. It is a classic case of the fox guarding the henhouse. They are complicit in creating an evidence vacuum to deliberately manage against the possibility of the public turning against vaccination.

Since the Lyons-Weiler and Thomas study demonstrates that vaccinated children have more chronic illness and were also more likely to get respiratory infections, those who downplay vaccine risks will be sent into another round of apoplectic machinations to attempt to invalidate the results.

When research highlights anomalies that diverge from a dominant scientific paradigm, it’s important to remember that the playground of science is not in proof, but in the accumulation of evidence that bolsters an emerging paradigm. The Lyons-Weiler and Thomas study strengthens this emerging paradigm that vaccines may cause more harm than previously documented and characterised.

Although the authors call for more studies to be conducted using similar methodology, this study should certainly cause paediatricians to pause and wonder if they are contributing to life-long chronic illness in some of their patients.

