Who is the Virus Hunter Dr. Nathan Wolfe?

Dr. Nathan Wolfe was a founding citizen of Ghislaine Maxwell’s TerraMar Project; a member of the Edge Foundation; a self-proclaimed “virus hunter” whose area of research is zoonotic diseases with a special focus on bats; with links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and EcoHealth Alliance; who previously bungled epidemic responses while selling pandemic insurance; whose company Metabiota which is funded by Rosemont Seneca, Google, The Skoll Foundation, among others, was awarded a sub-contract with the US Military’s DTRA program for work in Ukrainian biolabs.

The Expos é is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

BioBiden Timeline

A few days before the end of March Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marija Zakharova published a timeline of US-Ukraine bioresearch headed “BioBiden.” Of the 23 timeline points she listed, Nathan Wolfe or organisations associated with him – Metabiota and Global Viral – were explicitly mentioned in 8 of them:

2007 – US DoD employee Nathan Wolfe founded Global Viral Forecasting Institute (subsequently – Global Viral), a biomedical company. The mission stated in the charter is non-commercial study of transborder infections, including in China.

2014 – Metabiota, a private commercial organisation specialising in the study of pandemic risks is detached from Global Viral. Neil Callahan and John DeLoche, employees of Hunter Biden’s company Rosemont Seneca Partners are appointed to the board of Metabiota. Global Viral and Metabiota begin to get funding from the US Department of Defence.

2014 – Metabiota shows interest in Ukraine and invites Hunter Biden to “assert Ukraine’s cultural & economic independence from Russia”.

2014 – Metabiota and Burisma Holdings begin cooperation on an unnamed “science project in Ukraine”.

2014 – Metabiota, Global Viral and Black & Veatch Special Projects begin full-fledged cooperation within the US DoD programmes.

2014-2016 – Implementation of Metabiota and US DoD contracts, including a $300,000 project in Ukraine.

2016 – former US Assistant Secretary for Defence Andrew Weber is appointed head of Metabiota’s global partnerships department.

2016 – EcoHealth Alliance, a Global Viral founder Nathan Wolfe’s structure, is engaged in the study of bat-transmitted coronaviruses at the research centre in a Wuhan laboratory, China.

Considering the accusation is US political elites’ involvement in the military biological activity in Ukraine, it perhaps indicates Moscow has identified Nathan Wolfe as a person of interest in what Zakharova termed “this truly diabolical plan.”

Read more: Russian Foreign Ministry Releases Alleged “BioBiden” Timeline of US Bioresearch in Ukraine, The Gateway Pundit, 29 March 2022

Meet Nathan Wolfe

“If an alien visited Earth, they would take some note of humans, but probably spend most of their time trying to understand the dominant form of life on our planet –microorganisms like bacteria and viruses.” Nathan Wolfe, Business Continuity and The Pandemic Threat Robert A Clark (2016)

From 1999 to 2006 Wolfe conducted research as a postdoctoral student and then as an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University. There he worked with American epidemiologist Donald Burke, who suspected that the practice of hunting bushmeat in Africa had exposed a source of HIV. Based in Cameroon, Wolfe studied the local hunters and their hunting practices. In 2004 he and his colleagues found that 1% of bushmeat hunters were infected with the simian foamy virus – a virus that is closely related to HIV and carried by nonhuman primates.

In 2006 he joined the department of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. He began pursuing ways to monitor, predict, and prevent animal-to-human transfer of viruses and conducted projects in Africa and Southeast Asia. In China, he collaborated with scientists to investigate wet markets (food markets that sell live animals) as a source of zoonoses (diseases from wild animals).

Read more: Nathan Wolfe, Britannica

Click on the image below to watch the video on Bitchute.

Meet Nathan Wolfe (5 mins)

Wolfe’s wife, playwright Lauren Gunderson, wrote about his work and life in ‘The Catastrophist’. The play was staged in January 2021, albeit for a digital audience. In July 2021, The Jewish Theological Seminary (“JTS”) hosted a discussion about The Catastrophist with Gunderson, Wolfe, and others. “Although it is fictionalised and dramatised, as I am wont to do, it is based on the life and the work of Nathan Wolfe,” Gunderson said.

During the JTS discussion, Wolfe described himself:

“As a Jewish American who has an interesting relationship with Judaism. I come from a family that was, you know, my father and both sides of my family have a very strong Jewish identity and I do as well but I’m an atheist. And trying to come to grips with ‘do I really feel that all the world to save a person?’ No, not really. I’m more of a public health guy frankly … I very much sided with a population level view.” (timestamp 26:04)

Wolfe’s company Metabiota was assigned a crucial role in the efforts to battle Ebola in Sierra Leone and made a series of costly mistakes during the 2014 outbreak. Staffers with Metabiota not only misread the epidemic, they contributed to botched lab results, undermined partners and put people at risk of the terrifying virus, according to leaked documents and interviews with international health responders, Associated Press reported in 2016.

JTS asked a question regarding Metabiota’s team being blamed for “botching the spread of Ebola” and Wolfe’s response was a complete dodge, blaming others and taking no personal responsibility:

“One of my big messages is: don’t fight the last war, right? We’re going to invest a tremendous amount of energy in post-Covid prevention of future pandemics are we going to be preventing Covid? Because the next one is going to be something different … most of my colleagues that I work with are Cameroonian or from Sierra Leone or from Congo … and it wasn’t really me. I had spent no time in Sierra Leone, it was not a country I had expertise in, right? So, it wasn’t really me personally at all … We permit in this world of tremendous abundance there to be such poverty that these kinds of things can happen … Why did we fail? Well, why not succeed before we have to fail. That’s my view on it.”

Jewish Theological Seminary: “The Catastrophist” A Theatre Talkback, 15 July 2021

Business Dealings

Wolfe became a World Economic Forum (“WEF”) Young global leader in 2010. Young Global Leaders are schooled for six years before they graduate which means, assuming he was in the “class of” or started in 2010, Wolfe will have finished his programming in WEF groupthink in 2016.

He received NIH funding for 16 projects between 1999 and 2009 totalling US$ 5,879,933, Arun tweeted.

In a previous article, we wrote that he had received US$20 million in grants and contracts. However, we now note, after viewing the printable version, that this information from his University of Houston biography was written in 2013.

According to his DCP3 biography written for a 2018 publication, he had received over US$60m in grants and contracts from Google.org, the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the US Department of Defence among others. If both biographies are accurate that would mean he received US$40 in the 5-year interval.

In 2008, what appears to be a shelf company called Epintel, with no directors, changed its name six months after initial filing to Global Viral Forecasting. In 2012 this company again changed its name, this time to Metabiota.

According to Wolfe’s LinkedIn profile, he founded Metabiota in 2008 so we would assume that he founded it at the time the company first change its name to Global Viral Forecasting as this is a similar name to a not-for-profit he had founded the year before: Global Viral Forecasting Institute (“GVFI”), later known as Global Viral (“GV”).

According to her LinkedIn profile, since its beginnings, Karen Saylors was a director of Metabiota. She rose to Vice President in 2016 and in 2019 Saylors left Metabiota to co-found Labyrinth Global Health together with Mary Guittieri also from Metabiota.

Saylors co-authored a paper published in 2020 with several Metabiota, One Health and Labyrinth affiliates titled ‘Serology and Behavioural Perspectives on Ebola Virus Disease Among Bushmeat Vendors in Equateur, Democratic Republic of the Congo, After the 2018 Outbreak’. Oddly, despite having left Metabiota to found Labyrinth the year before, her affiliations are noted as Metabiota, not Labyrinth.

(Related: U.S. Department of Defence awarded a contract for ‘COVID-19 Research’ in Ukraine 3 months before Covid was known to even exist)

According to VentureBeat, both Metabiota and Global Viral (“GV”) started as a not-for-profit with seed funding from Google and the Skoll Foundation. Jeffrey Skoll chairs the Skoll Foundation and as of 2020 was making grants over $80 million per year. As well as the Foundation, the Jeff Skoll Group includes the Capricorn Investment Group, Participant and, until it closed in 2017, Skoll Global Threats Fund.

GV was initially founded as an organisation focused on the study of infectious diseases, their transmission between animals and humans, and the risk involved with their global spread. However, these areas of research shifted to Metabiota.

In 2011 Wolfe was named one of the hundred most influential people globally by Time magazine. “Nathan Wolfe runs the CIA of infectious disease,” an article in Time began and continued:

“GVFI has viral listening posts scattered throughout Central Africa, while it tracks viruses at remote sites in China, Malaysia and Laos. Wolfe — who is as much a 19th-century explorer as a modern virologist — spends much of his time travelling in Africa, collecting blood samples and chasing down outbreaks”

In 2014 Metabiota raised capital of US$2,4 million. Also in 2014, the European Commission awarded Metabiota a grant of nearly €80 billion over the following seven years to work with European and Canadian collaborators on an advanced project aimed at validating both a highly sensitive diagnostic test and an extremely promising treatment for Ebola.

In 2015, Metabiota raised a further US$30 million in capital from 24 investors led by Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (“RSTP”) with investments from Capricorn Health & Special Opportunities (which was part of Capricorn Investment Group and rebranded Martis Capital in 2018), WP Global Partners, Industry Ventures and Data Collective (“DCVC”).

According to Wolfe’s WEF profile, Metabiota is “supported by Google Ventures, DCVC, and other leading investors.”

As a division of GV, on 25 September 2019 Laboratory for Research in Complex Systems (“LRC”) was launched to bring the “power of rigorous quantitative thinking to solve problems in scientific, commercial and social spheres.”

In LRC’s launch message founder and CEO Shailesh Date, who had been the CEO of GV, acknowledged “the tremendous legacy of Nathan Wolfe, founder and former head of Global Viral, who is leaving us with an intellectual and a resource-rich legacy.”

As of 1 January 2020, GV transitioned to LRC, “under new management, as well as a new board of directors,” the GV website states. However not only is GV’s CEO also the CEO of LRC, but Edward “Eddy” Rubin is the Principal Scientist at both GV and LRC as well as the Chief Scientific Officer of Metabiota and a board member of the Global Virome Project (“GVP”) together with Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance.

“We develop powerful research-based solutions and moonshot technologies to improve lives,” LRC’s substack states. Where have we heard the term “moonshot” before?

On 14 April 2020 LRC Systems received a grant from DARPA, the United States Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency. The next day, LRC announced the development of Sample.Exchange, a web-based platform for researchers worldwide to share biological samples for a wide variety of projects, including samples related to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Read more:

In August 2021, Wolfe started a company Baktus Inc. as a Californian foreign corporation. A few months later, in November, Baktus raised US$7,5 million. The other director of Baktus, Michael Kertesz, also founded Karius Inc. Incidently, Karius and Baktus is the title of a Norwegian children’s novel. The main characters are Karius (black-haired) and Baktus (red-haired). Their names are puns on caries (tooth decay) and bacteria.

Contagion

Contagion was released in September 2011 and 9 years later we found ourselves in a pandemic that isn’t too much different from what is portrayed in the film.

Throughout 2020 many began to notice Contagion’s glaring similarities to the ongoing Covid pandemic, and the film became one of the most viewed films on streaming platforms and illegal streaming websites. Things like the mentioning of social distancing, isolation periods, limiting contact outside of family bubbles, to the realisation that the virus originated from a bat, as what was theorised where Covid originated. Even characters in the film seem to portray people or carry elements that we may think sound familiar to recent times.

Jeff Skoll’s film company Participant partnered with Warner Brothers to put out Contagion and Wolfe worked as an initiative and technical advisor on the film. Wolfe once said:

“There will be more and more of these viruses that are entering, and there will be devastating viruses that will occur in all of our lifetimes. The real question and how future generations will judge us is to what extent we were prepared for it. We need to get ahead of the curve, we need to be approaching these things, how are we going to go out there and predict the occurrence of these pandemics and how we prevent them.”

Read more: From ‘The Last Man’ To ‘Contagion’: How a 19th Century Novel And a Hollywood Film Predicted COVID-19

The TerraMar Project

The TerraMar Project, an “environmental non-profit organisation,” was founded in 2012 by convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. The announcement about the non-profit came from four “celebrated marine experts”: Dr. Sylvia Earle, Capt. Don Walsh, Dan Laffoley and virus hunter Nathan Wolfe. So, Wolfe was one of the founding “citizens” of TerraMar.

The high seas – making up 64% of the world’s oceans – are like the planet’s commons, they don’t belong to anyone. A coalition of NGOs, scientists, and activists “took” these unclaimed waters and christened them TerraMar. The group offered passports for people to become citizens of the high seas, along with the chance to be “ambassadors” for an underwater marine species of their choice.

In 2015, the Daily Mail reported that the organisation was “listed as a partner of the Clinton Global Initiative in the Sustainable Oceans,” a partnership that was announced in 2013, four years after Maxwell was subpoenaed by victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Also in 2013, a sister organisation in the United Kingdom was incorporated.

During her deposition in 2016 to answer questions about the sex-trafficking operation she allegedly ran with Epstein, Maxwell claimed she was a citizen of TerraMar (see page 372 of Ghislaine Maxwell Deposition Transcript, 22 April 2016).

In mid-2019, shortly after New York federal prosecutors arrested Epstein, TerraMar (US) announced its closure and six months later TerraMar (UK) was dissolved.

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell abruptly torpedoed her oceanic non-profit in the wake of the scandal surrounding her associate Jeffrey Epstein, Insider

Given that Maxwell is a known child sex trafficker, with helicopter and submarine pilot licenses, whose clients are so wealthy that they are essentially immune to prosecution for paying for sex with children, one can speculate as to the true purpose of TerraMar; seasteading in international waters to take advantage of the laxity of the laws there.

Read more: COVID-19 Deep Dive Part V: Human Traffickers, Spartacus

The Edge Foundation

Wolfe is a member of the Edge Foundation. “If you want to think about my work, one way to think of me is as a curator of microbial collections. I have these massive repositories. I have sites all around the world that are aimed at collecting interesting microorganisms, and then I enter into collaborations with different groups,” Wolfe told the Edge.

In 2009, when according to the Edge “the world was in a panic about the H1N1 swine flu epidemic” – the falsified pandemic – Wolfe published an OpEd in The New York Times:

“The swine flu outbreak seems to have emerged without warning. Within a few days of being noticed, the flu had already spread to the point where containment was not possible. Yet the virus behind it had to have existed for some time before it was discovered. Couldn’t we have detected it and acted sooner, before it spread so widely? The answer is likely yes—if we had been paying closer attention to the human-animal interactions that enable new viruses to emerge.

“While much remains unknown about how pandemics are born, we are familiar with the kinds of microbes—like SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), influenza and HIV—that present a risk of widespread disease. We know that they usually emerge from animals and most often in specific locations around the world, places like the Congo Basin and Southeast Asia.”

(Related: Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: The WHO Is an Institution of Corruption)

The Edge Foundation launched as the online version of “The Reality Club,” an “informal” gathering of scientists and “other thinkers in the empirical world, who, through their work and expository writing, are taking the place of the traditional intellectual in rendering visible the deeper meanings of our lives, redefining who and what we are.”

Epstein participated in the Edge Foundation’s annual questions, and attended its “billionaires’ dinners.” John Brockman – the president, founder, and chief impresario of the Edge Foundation – may also be the reason why so many prominent academics have found themselves answering awkward questions about their associations with Epstein; they are clients of Brockman’s.

Brockman has been described as Epstein’s “intellectual enabler,” with the Edge Foundation acting as a “salon” for science intellectuals that could be used at Epstein’s disposal. The Edge Foundation allegedly received substantial backing from Epstein’s “charitable” organisations.

Other members of the Edge Foundation include “Spirit Cooker” Marina Abramovic, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Larry Page, and, among many other high-profile names, eBay and The Skoll Foundation’s founder Jeff Skoll.

Read more: Kitty Shackleford on Gab and Jeffrey Epstein’s Intellectual Enabler