Dr Vernon Coleman: “The Great Reset is frighteningly close to the terrible conclusion we’ve been dreading”

The Great Reset is no longer just a nightmare for us, and an aspiration in the toxic minds of a bunch of the most evil conspirators ever known.
It is now frighteningly close to the scary conclusion we’ve all been dreading. We are already living within an oppressive, restrictive faux-communist society based on digital control and progressing rapidly towards a complete lack of individuality and freedom.
Everything that has been happening during the last two years – the Covid fraud, the net zero fraud, the sanctions against Russia, the transgender controversy – is part of the plan leading the world into the biggest recession since the 1930s.
The New World Order is already here. We’re living in it. And things are going to get far, far worse during the coming months…
Muss man sich wirklich geschlagen geben
In dem Buch:
Gerechtigkeit für das Volk, das für 5 Euro im Bohlinger Verlag erschienen ist, von Andrea Schneider, wird dargestellt, dass das WEF als kriminelle Vereinigung gelten kann. Wenn ganz viele Menschen mitmachen, Gerichte mit Klagen überziehen und dementsprechend auch die Entscheidungen beobachten und publizieren, kann es sich nicht zum Guten wenden
Wenn wir mehr werden als die young global leader und shapers.
Stock up food, water(and filters,because water intentionally poisoned), and other essentials ( meds like iodine, hydrogen peroxide for example) NOW!!
Only a few days?weeks?left to .prepare. It’s at the door. Globalists pushing for nuclear war. What better way to reduce population for their utopia?
Georgia guide stones erected years ago warned us what’s coming.
Long Covid not psychological, it’s outcome from taking the Covid vaccine. Vax contains mRNA from cobra snake, causes body’s immune system to destroy it’s own organs.
100% correct as always.
The pieces of the jigsaw are rapidly converging but 80% of the sheep can’t see the pieces let alone any convergence.
Perhaps the only hope is a big die off from the jabs which is likely to happen come Autumn.
Probably be too late, too much evil and corruption in powerful places and meticulous planning.
Scary stuff which unfortunately 80% of people will dismiss as a conspiracy theory. Be safe everyone.