UK Gov. report admits 19.2 million people in England have not had a single dose of a Covid-19 Vaccine, and another 12 million have refused a 2nd or 3rd Dose

For months the British public have been deceived with tales that there are just 5 million people in the United Kingdom who have refused to take up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccine. But this is a complete fabrication that has no doubt been used to make those who have refused the jab feel as if they are part of a minority.

Because an official UK Government report proves that in England alone there are at least 19.2 million people who have not had a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, 21.8 million people who have not had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 31 million who have not had 3 doses of a Covid-19 Vaccine, meaning nearly half of England’s population has become wise to the propaganda and lies spouted by the Government and mainstream media over the past two years.

It was back in September that the British public were told there were 5 million Brits who had so far refused the experimental jabs. Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s Chief Scientific Advisor and former president of GlaxoSmithKline, announced in a televised Covid-19 briefing that “There are five million or so people who are eligible for vaccines now who haven’t been vaccinated,”.

Well it turns out the “or so” make up approximately another 14.2 million people in England alone as of 10th April 22 , bringing the grand total of people who have refused the Covid-19 jab to 19.184,986.

The UK Health Security Agency replaced Public Health England in the second half of 2021, and is sponsored by the Department for Health and Social Care and headed by Dr Jenny Harries.

Hidden deep within their monotonous weekly Flu & Covid-19 Surveillance Report, they publish a section on ‘Covid-19 vaccine uptake in England’, and it interestingly states that ’10th April 2022, the overall vaccine uptake in England for dose 1 was only 43,945,696 from a possible 63,130,683 people. Therefore, 19.2 million people in England are not-vaccinated against Covid-19 vaccine whatsoever.

We’ve created the following chart based on the figures provided by UKHSA above, showing the total vaccination uptake vs the total vaccination refusal in England per dose –

As we can see from the above according to the UK Health Security Agency report, 43,945,696 million people have had a single dose, 41,365,808 million people have had a second dose, and 32,281,561 million people have had a third dose as of April 10th 2022.

This means on top of the 19.2 million unvaccinated, a further 2.6 million people who had the first dose refused the second dose, and a further 9.1 million people who had the second dose refused the third dose. Bringing the possible number of people who have now woken up to the lies and propaganda spouted by the Government and mainstream media over the past two years to 30.1 million; almost half the entire population of England.

Approximately 30.1 million people are now refusing to partake in the largest real-world experiment ever conducted, not just 5 million that has been claimed for months and used to write discrimatory articles such as this one from journalist Andrew Neil –

“There are still 5 million unvaccinated British adults, who through fear, ignorance, irresponsibility or sheer stupidity refuse to be jabbed. In doing so they endanger not just themselves but the rest of us.” wrote Andrew Neil for the Daily Mail.

“If they contract Covid, it is they who will put the biggest strain on the NHS, denying the rest of us with serious non-Covid ailments the treatment that is our right. We are all paying a heavy price for this hard core of the unvaccinated”.

Not only is Andrew Neil peddling the lie that there are just 5 million unvaccinated Brits, he’s also peddling the lie that they are putting the biggest strain on the NHS.

Because official data found within the Week 13 – UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance report shows that it is the vaccinated population who accounted for the majority of cases, hospitalisations and deaths throughout the whole of March.

Between 28th Feb and 27th March, the unvaccinated population accounted for 17% of cases, 20% of hospitalisations and just 8% of deaths. Meaning the vaccinated population, accounted for 83% of cases, 80% of hospitalisations and a shocking 92% of deaths.

The triple vaccinated population alone accounted for 8% of cases, 65% of hospitalisations, and 75% of all Covid-19 deaths.

In all, there were 4,057 Covid-19 deaths between 28th Feb and 27th March 22, and the triple vaccinated population accounted for 3,054 of them. Whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 321.

The public are being fed lie, after lie, after lie.