COVID-19 is Man-Made: From Fauci, to Gates, to Daszak; a Timeline of Bio-Terror

The US government funded Peter Daszak’s ECO Health Alliance to the tune of $61,491,183 to make new coronaviruses that are infectious to humans. It also directly or indirectly funding the Wuhan Institute of Virology to the tune of $7.4 million dollars to make new coronaviruses that are infectious to humans. Meanwhile the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases funded Ralph Baric to the tune of $46,958,414 to make new coronaviruses that are infectious to humans.

This totals more than $114 million in the period from 2000 to 2020 to make new coronaviruses which are infectious to humans.

There is no question that SARS CoV 2 (causing Covid-19) is man made. Here’s the evidence…

The Expos é is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

By a concerned reader

A Brief History of man made pathogens designed by Baric, Daszak, Zhengli and Moderna and funded by Fauci, the NIH, the NIAID and the US Government to carry out the research necessary for the creation of SARS, MERS and Covid-19 –

1984: Dr Anthony Fauci appointed director of the NIAID (National institute of Allergies and Infectious diseases) – There is an Orwellian Appointment for you.

1986 July1: https://grantome.com/grant/NIH/R01-AI023946-01 1986 – 1999 funding amounts not specified and then funded by $1,987,840 over 7 years from 2000 to 2007 excluding 2002.

NIAID (National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases) funding Ralph Baric at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Subject: Mechanism of MHV Replication (Mouse Hepatitis Virus). This was the start of the partnership between Fauci and Baric.

1999: U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services (HHS) funds research amplifying the infectious character of Coronaviruses.

1999: The Bill and Mellisa Gates Foundation set up GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) with a promise of $750 million in funding. So it was never going to be a bit part actor in the vaccine movie. – https://www.gavi.org/operating-model/gavis-partnership-model/bill-melinda-gates-foundation



2000: In May Ralph Baric successfully constructs a 28k base pair Coronavirus from smaller fragments by reverse transcription (making DNA from RNA) He makes an infectious TGE (Transmissable Gastroenteritis Virus – which is a type of Coronavirus) clone from isolated components of the genome. He files for US Patent 6,593,111 B2: The invention is exemplified by, although not limited to, the assembly of full-length, functional coronavirus genomes.

The present inventors have successfully assembled a full length infectious clone of transmissible gastroenteritis virus (TGE). Using a novel approach, six adjoining cDNA subclones that span the entire TGE genome were isolated. Each clone was engineered with unique flanking interconnecting junctions which dictate a precise, systematic assembly with only the correct adjacent cDNA subclones, resulting in an intact TGE cDNA construct of about approximately 28.5 Kb in length – https://patents.justia.com/patent/6593111 .

Among other advantages, full-length infectious clones of TGE permit the precise genetic modification of the coronavirus genome – https://patents.justia.com/patent/6593111



2001: April 20: NIH Grant GM63228 funds Ralph Baric et al at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to do Chimera research to transform the original SARS Coronavirus which was pathogenic only to animals, existing in nature as a pathogen for dogs and rabbits, to make it pathogenic to mankind targeting lung epithelial cells. The justification for this research was that it was supposedly designed as a vector virus to distribute HIV vaccines. This resulted in US patent application US28531801P

2001 May21: Ralph Baric and Boyd Yount (Assigned to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) file US Patent 6,593,111 B2 Directional Assembly of Large Viral Genomes and Chromosomes The Patent Office search report found: Lai, Michael M.C “The making of infectious vial RNA: No size limit in sight” PNAS vol 97 No 10, May 9, 2000 pp 5025-5027 And it found: Thiel et al “Infectious RNA transcribed in vitro from a cDNA copy of human coronavirus genome cloud in vaccinia virus 92: 1273-1261 (2001)

2002: April 19: The University of North Carolina files US patent 7279327 for an infectious replication defective coronavirus (to be used as a virus vector for an HIV vaccine), claiming priority from US28531801P. Inventors were: Kristopher M. Curtis, Boyd Yount, Ralph S. Baric

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20030411/sars-timeline-of-outbreak

2002 November 16: The first case of an atypical pneumonia is reported in the Guangdong province in southern China.



2003 February 25: First cases of unusual pneumonia reported in Hanoi, Vietnam.



2003 February 28: WHO officer Carlo Urbani, MD, examines an American businessman with an unknown form of pneumonia in a French hospital in Hanoi, Vietnam.



2003 March10: Urbani reports an unusual outbreak of the illness, which he calls sudden acute respiratory syndrome or SARS, to the main office of the WHO. He notes that the disease has infected an usually high number of healthcare workers (22) at the hospital (in Hanoi, Vietnam).



2003 March11: A similar outbreak of a mysterious respiratory disease is reported among healthcare workers in Hong Kong.



2003 March15: WHO issues a heightened global health alert about the mysterious pneumonia with a case definition of SARS as after cases in Singapore and Canada are also identified. The alert includes a rare emergency travel advisory to international travellers, healthcare professionals and health authorities.



2003 March17: An international network of 11 leading laboratories is established to determine the cause of SARS and develop potential treatments.

2003 March24: CDC officials present the first evidence that a new strain of a virus most frequently associated with upper respiratory infections and the common cold in humans called the coronavirus might be likely cause of SARS.



2003 March29: Carlo Urbani, who identified the first cases of SARS, dies as a result of the disease. Researchers later suggest naming the agent that causes the disease after the infectious disease expert.



2003 April4: President George W. Bush adds SARS to the list of quarantinable diseases, which gives the CDC the authority to isolate persons who might have been exposed to the disease.



2003 April12: Canadian researchers announce they have completed the first successful sequencing of the genome of the coronavirus believed to cause SARS.



2003 April14: CDC officials announce their laboratories have sequenced a nearly identical strain of the SARS-related coronavirus. The CDC version includes an additional 15 nucleotides, which provides the important beginning of the sequence.



2003 April16: A new form of a coronavirus never before seen in humans is confirmed as the cause of SARS according to Koch’s postulates, which are four specific conditions that must be met for a pathogen to be confirmed as a causal agent of disease.



2003 April 25: CDC Patent filed and ultimately becomes US 7,220,852 (the patent on the RNA sequence) and 7,776,521 (the patent on the testing methodology). These patents give the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services the ability to control the commercial exploitation of SARS coronavirus.

2003 July2: WHO removes Toronto, Canada from its list of areas with recent local SARS transmission after 20 days passed since the last SARS case was reported and isolated.

2003 January26: Dr. Anthony Fauci appointed to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Grand Challenges Scientific Advisory Board (served through 2010 – when he joined their Global Vaccine Action Plan).

2006 Chinese researchers combine HCV, HIV-1, SARS-CoV-1 & SARS-CoV-2: Huang Q, Cheng Y, Guo Q, Li Q. Preparation of a Chimeric Armored RNA as a Versatile Calibrator for Multiple Virus Assays. Clinchem 2006; 52(7):1446-1448 and Supplement A.Inform1999200020022003.

2007: NSF Grant IIS-0513650 (Italy, France and Indiana University) study addresses FIRST CRITICAL STEP to control a pandemic – shutdown International Travel. Given this knowledge why did Fauci tell Trump a Travel Ban was unnecessary?

2009 April15: ModernaTX INC is incorporated in Delaware USA

2010 August 6: Moderna (prior to its establishment) files U.S. Patent 9,447,164 which attracted the investment of (and “inventorship” for) venture capitalists at Flagship Ventures. This patent grew out of the work of Dr. Jason P. Schrum of Harvard Medical School supported by National Science Foundation Grant #0434507. While the application claims priority to August 2010, the application didn’t get finalized until October, 2015.

2010 September21: Wildlife Trust is rebranded to become ECO Health Alliance under the directorship of Peter Daszak.

2010: The World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have announced a collaboration to increase coordination across the international vaccine community and create a Global Vaccine Action Plan. https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/media-center/press-releases/2010/12/global-health-leaders-launch-decade-of-vaccines-collaboration.

The Leadership Council is comprised of:

Dr. Margaret Chan, Director General of WHO;

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of NIAID, part of the National Institutes of Health;

Mr. Anthony Lake, Executive Director for UNICEF;

Ms. Joy Phumaphi, Chair of the International Advisory Committee and Executive Secretary, African Leaders Malaria Alliance

Dr. Tachi Yamada, President of Global Health at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

2011 March9: ModernaTX (MODEfied RNA) was registered in Massachussetts

2012 September22: UK Identifies first case of MERS

2012-April2: Moderna claims priority to US201261618957P in its 5 patents cited below all of which refer to a double CGG codon Furin Cleavage site.

2013 December 16: Moderna files 4 patents referring to a double CGG codon Furin Cleavage site.

US9149506B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding septin-4 – https://patents.google.com/patent/US9149506B2/en

US9216205B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding granulysin – https://patents.google.com/patent/US9216205B2/en

US9255129B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding SIAH E3 ubiquitin protein ligase 1 – https://patents.google.com/patent/US9255129B2/en

US9301993B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding apoptosis inducing factor 1 – https://patents.google.com/patent/US9301993B2/en

2013: Baric and Chinese scientists isolate 3 coronaviruses from bats with HKU4 spike protein – unable to infect human cells. Yang Y…Baric RS, et al. Receptor usage and cell entry of bat coronavirus HKU4 provide insight into bat-to-human transmission of MERS coronavirus. PNAS 2014;111(34):12516-12521. Funded with NIH grants RO1AI089728 & R21AI109094.

2014 October 17: Obama Administration halts Gain-of-Function Research

2015 Dr. Zhengli et al “reengineered HKU4 spike aiming to build its capacity to infect human cells.” “To this end, we introduced two single mutations…mutations in these motifs in coronavirus spikes have demonstrated dramatic effects on viral entry into human cells.”

2015: Baric and Zhengli announce they can make a more dangerous, virulent and infectious virus. Two Mutations Were Critical for Bat-to-Human Transmission of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS). J Virol.2015;89(17):9199-9123. Funded by NIH grants RO1AI089728, RO1AI110700.

2015 July: South Korea had its last case of MERS. There were 2,494 confirmed laboratory cases and a total of 858 deaths in 27 countries; 80% of these cases came from Saudi Arabia. So the mortality rate for MERS was 34.4%. But it was not very transmissible. Infections were limited to family members, other hospital patients and health care workers who encountered MERS patients.

2016 June2: Moderna files US9587003B2 referring to a double CGG codon Furin Cleavage site: Modified polynucleotides for the production of oncology-related proteins and peptides – https://patents.google.com/patent/US9587003B2/en

2017: Gain-of-Function Research Ban Lifted

2018: US Patent 7279327 for the chimeric adaption of the naturally occurring animal SARS Coronavirus to become infectious to humans targeting lung epithelial cells is transferred from University of North Carolina to he US National Institute for Health (NIH) – who funded it in the first place.

2018 March 27: Peter Daszac and the Eco Health Alliance in 2018 submitted a proposal to DARPA to do gain of function research on SARS coronaviruses to insert is furin cleavage site (such as is found in HIV1) in an optimal position into the coronavirus gene. COVID-19 has a furin cleavage site optimally positioned to infect humans. https://theintercept.com/2021/09/23/coronavirus-research-grant-darpa/

Let’s look at the big picture: A novel SARS coronavirus emerges in Wuhan with a novel cleavage site in it. We now have evidence that, in early 2018, they had pitched inserting novel cleavage sites into novel SARS-related viruses in their lab,” said Chan. “This definitely tips the scales for me. And I think it should do that for many other scientists too.”

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21066966-defuse-proposal – this is the Eco health alliance DARPA funding proposal.

Oh dear. That really nails it. DARPA confirms that Peter Daszac of the Eco Health Alliance submitted a proposal on 2018March27 to add an HIV1 type furin cleavage site to SARS1. SARS CoV 2 has that furin cleavage site. In fact the double CGG codon Furin cleavage site is the main difference between Covid-19 and the Bat Coronavirus RaGT13. Fauci funded Wuhan through the Eco Health Alliance.

Here is Peter Daszak admitting that he and Ralph Baric made new forms of SARS in the lab –

The Daily Mail said of this proposal – The most alarming aspect of the research plan revealed in the documents is a plan to search viral genetic databases for new types of ‘furin cleavage sites’ which help a virus attack a host. According to the proposal, ‘high-risk’ versions of these sites, once identified, would then be grafted onto SARS-like bat coronaviruses via genetic engineering. This revelation is alarming because SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, has just such a furin cleavage site, which increases its power and deadliness, but a similar feature has never been observed in other SARS-like coronaviruses in nature.

Actually the double CGG codon Furin Cleavage site does not exist in ANY virus in nature. And this proposal nails Peter Daszak/ECO Health Allinace at the creator of SARS CoV 2 and Covid-19. which differs from the Bat Coronavirus RaTG13 only by the insertion of double CGG Codon Furin cleavage site and by other smaller deviations all of which are 3 or less base pairs (1 codon) long – https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/17/exhaustive-proof-moderna-made-covid-19/

2018: Zhengli presents research at Shanghai Jiao Tong University on 14 Nov. 2018 entitled “Studies on Bat Coronavirus and its cross-species infection.” This presentation has since been deleted from the University website.

2019 March 28: Moderna files their final patent application for their gene therapy mRNA-1273 (amino acid chain) Covid-19 vaccine, 6 months before the outbreak of the disease.- https://www.modernatx.com/patents

US 10,703,789 filed January 12 2019

US 10,702,600 filed February 28 2020

US 10,577,403 filed June 12 2019

US 10,442,756 filed December 18 2017

US 10,266,485 filed June 11 2018

US 10,064,959 filed April 21 2017

US 9,868,692 filed July 27, 2017



The 2nd patent, filed on February 28 2020 was a continuation of an earlier patent application number 16/368,270 which was filed on March 28, 2019

2019August 7: Fort Detrick in Maryland si the centre of all US bio weapons production. On August 7th, 2019, its deadly germ research operations were abruptly shutdown following serious safety violations, in particular relating to the disposal of dangerous materials – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fort_Detrick The CDC issued a Cease and Desist to Fort Detrick on 2019July15. The lab put all research on hold on August2 and was shut down on 2019August7 according to Fredericknewspost.com reported by Heather Mongilio – https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2019/08/07/fort-detrick-lab-shut-down-after-failed-safety-inspection-all-research-halted-indefinitely/ https://www.military.com/daily-news/2019/11/24/cdc-inspection-findings-reveal-more-about-fort-detrick-research-suspension.html The lab reopened partially in late November 2019 and fully reopened in April 2020. The Link has now been changed, the article has been suppressed.

https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/health/fort-detrick-lab-shut-down-after-failed-safety-inspection-all-research-halted-indefinitely/article_767f3459-59c2-510f-9067-bb215db4396d.html Link does not work for EU people any more. It worked when it was first posted!

2019: Summer deletion of Wuhan Institute of Virology Corona Virus data bank.

2019 October: Glen Beck discovers evidence that 10 hospitals in Wuhan had Covid-19 cases – https://100percentfedup.com/bombshell-glenn-beck-reveals-nih-and-moderna-worked-on-mrna-vaxx-together-before-pandemic/

2019: November: University of North Carolina, Moderna and NIH began the sequencing of the 1273 amino acid spike protein vaccine a month before the outbreak officially occurred.

2019 November 12: Black and Vetch sends $369,511 to Labyrinth Global Health in Ukraine for ” Covid-19 Research” before Covid-19 was know or named publicly..

2019: December 31 Wuhan Municipal Health Commission report discussing COVID-19 pneumonia – deleted.

2019: December31: WHO is informed of a pneumonia type outbreak in Wuhan.

https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-60-Die-Zeit-ist-kein-flacher-Kreis-5-Martin

https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf

https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/06/27/dr-peter-mccullough-whistleblowers-inside-cdc-claim-injections-have-already-killed-50000-americans

This timeline proves that before every new type of Coronavirus appeared and became a threat to the health of mankind, the nightmare team of Baric, Daszak and Zhengli funded by Fauci’s NIAID and the NIH of Collins and the US government with more than 114 million dollars (see below for the breakdown), had developed the capability to make that new type of Coronavirus themselves. This is true of SARS Cov 1, of MERS and of SARS CoV 2 (Covid-19).

So it seems to the writer that Fauci’s NIAID and the US Government, funded Baric and Daszak to make these bioweapons – possibly for legitimate national security reasons. But when the capability had been developed, then greed set in and a very profitable business model became visible. Furthermore a global reset political population control model also appeared. These two models were too appealing to too many powerful people. So the decisions were made to release these weapons not long after they were made. There is no question that SARS CoV 2 (causing Covid-19) is man made, because the virus has a double CGG codon Furin Cleavage site which does not appear in any natural virus. – https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/17/exhaustive-proof-moderna-made-covid-19/

There is no candidate for its creation that is not funded by the NIAID or the NIH or the US government. So this is a US government program. Hence Biden’s instruction to his intelligence services to investigate the origins of Covid-19 resulted in the obvious lie that: WE DON’T KNOW. That one conclusion, is in itself a proof that the US intelligence services are behind the pandemic. Because they do know that it was man made. Indeed every reader of the Expose knows that.

The chances of the US intelligence services being unaware of the existence of the Expose in circumstances where every Covid-19 stats department in the 5 eyes countries has responded to their articles by either stopping producing figures, or castigating department heads or changing the way figures are calculated or straight up rigging their figures, are Zero. So they are covering up. So they are guilty. Also the closure of Fort Detrick (the premier US bioweapons facility) due to a leak, in August, 2 months before the October 2019 infections in 10 hospitals in Wuhan, is far too close for comfort.

When you add to this the fact the Eugenicist Bill Gates and his foundation have been vaccine mad since 1999. You begin to see that this may not have been a legitimate national security endeavour from the start.

When you consider that Fauci’s NIAID has been funding Baric since 1986, you see that these players are part of a long standing team.

When you consider how much money they have received from the US government, you see who really is managing this team.

When you consider the number of biolabs discovered in Ukraine, you see how seriously the US government takes bioweapons research.

When you consider that Moderna had all 7 of its vaccine patents filed 6 months before the outbreak of the disease, and has the double CGG codon cited in 5 of its patent applications dating from 2013, you realise that they are on the inside of this game and a part of the team (through Fauci presumably).

So we know it was man made. We know who funded its creation. We know who created it. We know who profited from it. We know who used it for political control. All that remains is to determine whether those who profited from it and funded it and sought control from it deliberately arranged for its release in order to realise those profits and that control. That is for the reader to decide.

What I will say is that the US funded Biolabs were not located in Ukraine in order to target Genetic Russians in my opinion. Because first of all I do not think mankind has that capability yet (thank God). And secondly the Russians developed their own vaccines denying their market to the nightmare team above. And thirdly even if a virus could be designed which preferentially targeted some aspects of a typical Russian genome, that would constitute a war crime against every nation. Because genetic Russians do not only live in Russia and are not only Russian citizens.

They live all over the globe in large numbers in every country. Such a weapon would be a universal world war, the minute it was released. I think those labs were in Ukraine in order to further the globalist agenda. Perhaps when they released the next pathogen, they were going to blame it upon Russia, rather than upon China? Or maybe just admit the US did it. Whatever the globalists think will case the most damage to the system they are trying to destroy or should I say reset, in order to build back better.

Funding for the creation of Covid-19

US Government Funding for Peter Daszak and ECO Health Alliance

US government Funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology

The Wuhan lab got a $3.7 million grant from the US government approved by Obama running over 4 years from 2015 to 2019. – https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/obama-admin-wuhan-lab-grant/

Fauci also gave them $3.7 million from the NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) – In 2019, with the backing of NIAID, the National Institutes of Health committed $3.7 million over six years for research that included some gain-of-function work. The program followed another $3.7 million, 5-year project for collecting and studying bat coronaviruses, which ended in 2019, bringing the total to $7.4 million. – https://www.newsweek.com/dr-fauci-backed-controversial-wuhan-lab-millions-us-dollars-risky-coronavirus-research-1500741

“The controversy was such that it led to a Congressional moratorium on chimeric research in the USA. At which point, Dr. Antonio Fauci diverted 3.7 Million U.S. Dollars of U.S. Taxpayer monies to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to continue the research. Rudy Giuliani, legal counsel to U. S. President Donald Trump, and former Mayor of New York city, recently demanded an explanation from Dr. Fauci for this transfer, which violated U.S. Laws against funding the research.



In addition to the research done at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the specific kind of research into Coronaviruses as possible biological warfare agents, was being done at Fort Detrick, Maryland, USA, by the U. S. Army, which has a Level 3 and 4 Biowarfare Lab at the military base. This lab was cited by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in July, 2019 for failure to maintain proper containment standards” – https://www.fromrome.info/tag/fort-detrick/

NIAID and NIGMS Funding of Ralph S. Baric at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

2001 May1: https://grantome.com/grant/NIH/R01-GM063228-03 $1,007,735 over 4 years from 2001 to 2004

NIGMS (National Institute of General Medical Sicences)

Reverse Genetics with A Coronavirus Infectious Construct

Baric, Ralph S.

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

2004 February15: https://grantome.com/grant/NIH/R01-AI059136-01 $1.402,316 million over 5 years from 2004 to 2008.

Reverse Genetics

Baric, Ralph S.

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Aim 1, we will develop a full length SARS cDNA clone and compare the phenotype of rescued molecular cloned viruses with wildtype using biochemical assays and macaque challenge experiments.

Aim 2, we will develop high titer SARS single hit replicons for use as expression vectors and vaccines.

Aim 3, we will select for SARS host range mutants that replicate in murine (mouse and rat) cells, identify the mechanism of SARS cross species transmission using reverse genetic approaches and evaluate the pathogenicity of these viruses in rodents and non human primates. The goal of this application is to establish genetic control over the SARS genome and provide uniform reagents that will be used by other groups throughout the country.

2004 May15: https://grantome.com/grant/NIH/R01-AI061819-01 $367,042 for 2004

Remodeling SARS Coronavirus Genome Regulatory Networks

Baric, Ralph S.

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

2005 May1: https://grantome.com/grant/NIH/P01-AI059443-01A1 $1,676,513 for 2005

Developing Vaccine Candidates for the SARS Coronavirus

Baric, Ralph S.

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Total NIAID funding for Ralph Baric at University of North Carolina was $46,958,414. (https://grantome.com all grants to Baric, Ralph)

Year Grant 2000 201,232 2001 455,041 2002 253,321 2003 902,719 2004 1,628,345 2005 3,277,688 2006 3,262,315 2007 3,315,802 2008 3,539,843 2009 4,273,858 2010 1,877,793 2011 1,703,273 2012 6,871,244 2013 8,985,633 2014 1,404,641 2015 222,637 2016 1,368,161 2017 3,414,868 Total 46,958,414

Dr David Martin – https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf (not entirely accurate)

https://21a86421-c3e0-461b-83c2-cfe4628dfadc.filesusr.com/ugd/659775_6f632cc8d75d4d8c8b90cc749262f4b4.pdf Richard Flemming (comprehensive).

www.lordswitnesses.net/downloads/Flemming.pdf Richard Flemming (comprehensive).

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20030411/sars-timeline-of-outbreak (detailed)

So the US government funded Peter Daszak’s ECO Health Alliance to the tune of 61,491, 183 dollars. It directly or indirectly funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology to the tune of 7.4 million dollars and the NIAID (with a million or so from the NIGMS) funded Ralph Baric to the tune of 46, 958,414 dollars. This totals more than 114 million dollars in the period from 2000 to 2020 to make new Coronaviruses which are infectious to humans.

Q: What kind of a species succeeds in making the common cold more dangerous, but fails to find a cure for it?

Q: What kind of a species makes and enforces a vaccine for a disease which is more lethal than the disease itself?

A: A species whose leadership is genocidal and needs to be removed if we are to survive much longer.

Conclusion

Peter Daszak’s DARPA proposal to…

Search viral genetic databases for new types of ‘furin cleavage sites’ which help a virus attack a host. According to the proposal, ‘high-risk’ versions of these sites, once identified, would then be grafted onto SARS-like bat coronaviruses via genetic engineering.

Is precisely how SARS-CoV-2 was made (essentially the double CGG codon PRRAR Furin Cleavage site was inserted into the RaTG13 Bat Coronavirus). It was man made, because nature does not have a double CGG codon furin cleavage site in any virus

The way man made it was to add that cleavage site as Daszak proposed. DARPA rejected his proposal quite rightly (under Trump), because it is a really dangerous thing to do as we have now all discovered. But Daszak had other sources of funding and the proposal became a reality

This is a lot more evidence and detail for Daszak’s role in the creation of Covid-19 in the website https://eco-healthalliance.org/ I do recommend looking at it. It is written by a victim of Covid-19 who has done a massive amount of research. He discloses the Daszak introduced Ralph Baric to Shi Zheng Li and postulates that Daszak orchestrated the whole show.

He reveals that Daszak was a fact checker at Facebook for a while! He represents that his father was a Nazi death camp executioner in Ukraine during WW2. The author of the site is embittered against Daszak and the site is a Daszak take down. But the passion he feels has driven him to do a lot of interesting research – which should be seen.

Ironically, the way I proved that Covid-19 was man made was to do precisely what Peter Daszak wanted DARPA to pay him to do, not for any human targeting Furin Cleavage site but for the particular embodiment of it found in SARS2 (the one that Daszak and the nightmare team eventually settled on i suspect).

When I found that no natural virus had that embodiment at all, I knew that Covid-19 was man made. Having read the DARPA proposal I believe that man was Peter Daszak, the guy who organised the letter to the Lancet from 27 scientists organised by Peter Daszak who said:

“We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin.”

Well, in my book they are none of them scientists. Because science is about making hypotheses from evidence and formulating theories to be tested by experimentation. It is not about strongly condemning those who follow the scientific method and slandering their efforts using derogatory language.

These 27 are now shown up for what they truly are. I challenge all 27 of them to show me a virus which occurred in nature before 2019 which has a double CGG codon Furin Cleavage site (PRRAR). If they cannot find one then retract their name from that self condemning letter, and return to being what they were trained to be..

Allow me to explain something to the 27 of Daszak. When two scientists get together and formulate a new scientific theory by discussion, that is a conspiracy theory, a theory arising our of their ‘breathing- together’. If you ban conspiracy theories from science, then any theory which results from any meeting between scientists must be thrown out.

That would abolish most of science. Because even when a scientist by himself formulates a theory as a result of a moment of inspiration, that theory will have had seeds planted through many preceding moments of conspiration. In short, if you condemn conspiracy theories, then you are a 21st century politician, not a scientist. You may very well be offered a nice lucrative job as a fact checker at facebook, youtube or twitter, however.