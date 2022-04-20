Immunocompromised SHOULD NOT Be Given Covid Injections, AstraZeneca CEO Said

Project Veritas has obtained a recording of an AstraZeneca company-wide zoom call held on 3 December 2020. In the recording CEO Pascal Soriot said that people with immune deficiencies should not receive the “vaccine.” This contradicts guidance from health officials such as the World Health Organisation (“WHO”).
Soriot also suggested that antibody treatment was often a better alternative. Yet, the US government, and others, have blocked monoclonal antibody treatments. Time and time again, governments and Big Pharma have been preaching universal vaccinations as the only effective way to fight Covid.
“Like if you have an immune disease, lupus, or some other immune condition, you cannot – or multiple sclerosis, you can’t be vaccinated. So, there are millions of people in the world that will need a protection that cannot be coming from a vaccine. So, the longer antibody has enormous potential,” Soriot said.
Adding, “the long-acting antibody is quite unique because this is the only combination potentially will last more than six months, up to potentially 12 months and protect people for a long period of time.”
In guidance published on 16 March 2022, WHO reasserted its stance that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for immunocompromised people.
“It should be noted that the full two-dose regimen of this vaccine is believed to be more protective against variants of concern than a single dose alone,” the WHO’s guidance says. “Further to this, SAGE [Strategic Advisory Group of Experts] recommends that severe and moderately immunocompromised persons should be offered an additional dose of vaccine.”
Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe asks: If the CEO of one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies realised back in 2020 that antibody treatments are necessary for the immunocompromised, why would governments around the world force vaccine mandates when millions of people are at risk if they get it?
If the video is removed from YouTube you can watch it HERE.
No one should be given the vaccine, as they are worse than useless, so many deaths and serious injuries. Total scam , and those behind it should be hanged
