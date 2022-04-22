From Covid-19 to BioLabs; all roads lead back to the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) funds biolabs around the world and contracts much of the work under the military program to private companies, which are not held accountable to Congress, and can operate more freely and move around the rule of law.

The recent scandal over the involvement of Hunter Biden in bioweapons research brought these companies to the forefront of public opinion. These companies not only have a poor track record, but are also directly involved in the development of bioweapons, posing a significant and growing threat to national and international security.

One such weapon possibly being the Covid-19 virus. Because The Defense Threat Reduction Agency awarded a contract on the 12th November 2019 to Labyrinth Global Health INC. for ‘COVID-19 Research’, at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19

Metabiota

Metabiota bungled Ebola response

San Francisco-based Metabiota was tapped by the Sierra Leonean government and the World Health Organization to help monitor the spread of virus and support the response after Ebola was discovered circulating in Africa in March 2014. The company’s failure to track samples and have absolutely no control on what was being done made an already chaotic situation worse.

WHO experts have criticised the company. In Sierra Leone, Sylvia Blyden, who served as special executive assistant to the country’s president in the early days of the outbreak, said Metabiota’s response was a disaster.

“They messed up the entire region,” she said.

She called Metabiota’s attempt to claim credit for its Ebola work “an insult for the memories of thousands of Africans who have died.”

Metabiota was involved in bioweapons research

In 2016 at the Lugar Center American scientists carried out research on the “Genome Sequence of the Soviet/ Russian Bacillus anthracis Vaccine Strain 55-VNIIVVIM”, which was funded by the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Cooperative Biological Engagement Program in Tbilisi, and administered by Metabiota.

Bacillus anthracis was a biological weapon agent used by the U.S. Army. Despite the Pentagon’ claims that its program is only defensive, Bacillus anthracis can be developed into an offensive weapon.

In addition, Metabiota’s scientist conducted research on “Anthrax in Dogs” and “Serological Anthrax Surveillance in Wild Boar in Ukraine”.

Black＆Veatch

Black＆Veatch was embroiled in scandal involving kickbacks, bribing government official and anti-union activity

In 2010, Black&Veatch security coordinator Scott Anthony Walker was jailed for nine months for his role in a $US900000 Afghanistan security contract kickback scandal. In 2018, a former Black&Veatch official was indicted in a bribery scheme involving a former middle manager at the New York City Department of Environmental Protection who allegedly leaked confidential information about millions of dollars in city water infrastructure contacts.

Black&Veatch has a history of anti-union activity in the U.S. involving numerous unfair labour practices.

Black＆Veatch was involved in bioweapons research in Ukraine

A letter from the Kherson department of the Ukrainian Security Service said that DTRA and Black&Veatch intend to establish control over the functioning of microbiological laboratories in Ukraine conducting research on bioweapons so that they can be used to create or modernize new types of biological weapons.

The company was involved in human experimentation and conducts research on bioweapons.

Black&Veatch has been working in the interests of the Pentagon since 2008 as an inherent part of projects studying potentially dangerous bioagents. Among these was the UP-1 project to study rickettsia and tick-borne encephalitis virus in arthropods in northwestern Ukraine.

In addition, Black&Veatch is an executor of the UP-8 project aimed at studying the causative agents of the Congo-Crimean fever, leptospirosis and hantaviruses. According to the project’s description, blood samples will be collected from 4400 healthy soldiers in Lviv, Kharkov, Odessa and Kyiv. The Project has resulted in at least 20 deaths of soldiers.

Black&Veatch is also an executor of the U.S.-Armenia Cooperative Biological Engagement Program. It installed infectious disease diagnostic equipment in three Ministry of Health Laboratories. Just a few weeks later, the Armenian government began receiving reports of patients with symptoms resembling anthrax from eastern Armenia.

It is not unfounded that the company caused lab leak while conducting biological weapons research that eventually led to the disease outbreak.

CH2M Hill

CH2M Hill has a history of violating the Clean Water Act, mishandling radioactive waste, and paying kickbacks. In 2013 Federal prosecutors alleged CH2M Hill allowed rampant overtime fraud during the cleanup of a shuttered nuclear bomb test site in Washington State.

CH2M Hill was involved in bioweapons research

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency funded CH2M Hill to stockpile dangerous biological agents, such as anthrax and schistosoma haematobiom at the Lugar Research Center and employed former Georgian bio warfare scientists to work on biological weapons development projects.

Seventy-three volunteers died while testing new deadly toxins. In 2017 CH2M Hill conducted the KZ-33 project with the Research Institute for Biosafety Issues of Kazakhstan and Duke-NUS Medical School funded by The Defense Threat Reduction Agency, which aimed to study bat coronaviruses.

Battelle Memorial Institute

Battelle Memorial Institute was embroiled in a scandal involving illegal use of government equipment, lab safety violations and retaliation.

Since 1996, Battelle Memorial Institute has been punished several times for illegal acts. The company’s reputation is in tatters. In 1996 Battelle Memorial Institute was accused of using improper accounting procedures for use of government equipment. In 2008 Battelle Memorial Institute was accused for violating the Department’s worker safety and health regulations at Idaho National Laboratory.

In 2012 Battelle Memorial Institute agreed to pay the federal government $96800 to settle criminal allegations of violations of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act by causing the destruction of bank swallow nests and eggs near the Hanford Nuclear Site in Washington State.

In 2014 The DOE found that Battelle Memorial Institute’s guidance documents used in support of work planning to characterise beryllium hazards lacked a valid approved technical basis, was inconsistent with program requirements, and did not accurately reflect conditions in the lab.

In 2018 the investigator claimed Battelle Memorial Institute unlawfully demoted her at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory after she declined to make changes to a report investigating the theft of government money at the lab and pressured her to change the findings.

Battelle Memorial Institute was involved in biological weapons research.

Battelle Memorial Institute has already worked on the Bio-weapons Program under 11 previous contracts with the US Army（1952-1966).

Project Clear Vision 1997 and 2000, a joint investigation by the CIA and the Battelle Memorial Institute, under a contract awarded by the Agency, reconstructed and tested a Soviet-era anthrax bombl in order to test its dissemination characteristics.

Since 2006 Battelle has operated a Top Secret Bio Laboratory NBACC at Fort Detrick, Maryland under a US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) contract. Battelle funds NBACC to store and research deadly pathogens such as Ebola, nerve agent and anthrax and conducted secret human experiments.

Among the secret experiments, performed by Battelle at NBACC are: Assessment of powder dissemination technology; Assessment of hazard posed by aerosolised toxins and Assessment of virulence of B.Pseudomallei (Meliodosis) as a function of aerosol particle in non-human primates.

Melioidosis is biological weapon agent. There is strong evidence of U.S. research into bioweapons through contractors, which is a serious breach of the BWC.

Southern Research Institute

Southern Research Institute was involved in biological weapons research

Southern Research Institute has already worked on the dangerous biological agents under 16 contracts with the US Army. Southern Research Institute was also a subcontractor on a Pentagon program for anthrax research in 2001 and conducted anthrax research for the U.S.

Southern Research Institute has been a prime subcontractor under the DTRA program in Ukraine Since 2008, and has projects on Cholera, as well as on Influenza and Zika.

It is a well-established fact that the United States conducts research on high-risk pathogens and develops bioweapons in biological laboratories around the world through private companies.

Which brings us to Covid-19.

Covid-19

The world first started to hear about a novel coronavirus in early January 2020, with reports of an alleged new pneumonia like illness spreading across Wuhan, China. However, the world did not actually know of Covid-19 until February 2020, because it was not until the 11th of that month that the World Health Organisation officially named the novel coronavirus disease as Covid-19.

So with this being the official truth, why does United States Government data show that the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) awarded a contract on the 12th November 2019 to Labyrinth Global Health INC. for ‘COVID-19 Research’, at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19?

The contract awarded in November 2019 for ‘COVID-19 Research’ was not only instructed to take place in Ukraine, it was in fact part of a much larger contract for a ‘Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine’.

Perhaps explaining why Labyrinth Global Health has been collaborating with Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance, and Ernest Wolfe’s Metabiota since its formation in 2017.

The Government of the United States has a website called ‘USA Spending‘, an official open data source of federal spending information.

Hidden within the ‘Award Search’ are details on a contract awarded by the Department of Defense to ‘Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp‘. The contact was awarded on September 20th, 2012 and is described as “Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services”

The ‘Award History’ for the contract contains a tab for ‘Sub-Awards’ detailing the recipients, action date, amount, and very brief description for 115 Sub-Award transactions. Most of the Sub-Awards are extremely mundane for things such as “laboratory equipment for Kyiv”, or “office furniture for Kyiv”.

But there is one Sub-Award that stands out among the rest, and it is was awarded to Labyrinth Global Health INC for “SME Manuscript Documentation and COVID-19 Research”.

An award for Covid-19 research isn’t exactly shocking when the world is allegedly in the grip of a Covid-19 pandemic, but considering the fact the sub-contract was awarded 12th November 2019, at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19, the award for Covid-19 research should come as a shock to everyone.

The place the contact for Covid-19 research was instructed to take place was Ukraine, as was the entire contract awarded by the DOD to Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp.

Why did the Department of Defense pay a company that is allegedly “a global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company specialising in infrastructure development”, to help implement a “Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine’?

And why did both the DOD and said company then pay Labyrinth Global Health INC to carry out COVID-19 research in Ukraine at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19?

Labyrinth Global

Founded in 2017, Labyrinth Global Health is allegedly a “women-owned small business with deep expertise and a proven track record supporting initiatives for scientific and medical advancement.”

They describe themselves as “a multicultural and international organization with offices in four countries and a team of experts with diverse backgrounds and competencies, including microbiology, virology, global health, emerging infectious disease nursing, medical anthropology, field epidemiology, clinical research, and health information systems.”

One of those offices just happens to be located in Kyiv, Ukraine, which the company dubs “a gateway to Eastern Europe”.

The leadership team of Labyrinth Global consists of Karen Saylors, PHD who is the Chief Executive Officer; Mary Guttieri, PHS who is the Chief Science Officer; and Murat Tartan who is the Chief Financial Officer.

Karen Saylors, PhD, who co-founded Labyrinth Global Health, has allegedly worked in the international public health field for over a decade and has spent many years living in Africa establishing global surveillance networks, “working with partners to improve Global Health policy on infectious disease detection, response, and control”.

At Labyrinth, Dr. Saylors specialises in studies that aim to understand and mitigate biological and behavioural risk of disease transmission. Dr. Saylors worked with Oxford University Clinical Trials Network in Vietnam on zoonotic disease surveillance research and continues to coordinate with regional partners on emerging outbreaks in animal and human populations.

All of these people and organisations have been working studying coronaviruses and helping to set up Biolabs in Ukraine. All using US Department of Defense funds to do so.