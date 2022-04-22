Panic in Trudeau’s Canada as Triple Vaccinated have a higher Covid Death-Rate than the Unvaccinated

No one can hope to read all the Covid-19 publishing that is going on around the world. But some information came my way about Canadian Covid-19 statistics available here.

By Guy Hatchard

Proponents of vaccination will be deeply gratified to note that at first glance the unvaccinated appear to be taking a beating. Graphs show the unvaccinated outnumber the vaccinated, for cases, hospitalisation, and death. But reading a little further you are informed that the graphs above cover all cases recorded since December 2020—the total cases since 2020.

In December 2020 virtually no one was vaccinated, so at the start of this data set most would have been unvaccinated. This fact did not escape the notice of an alternative but very statistically diligent UK publication ‘The Expose’ which set about mining the available official data to uncover the current Covid-19 statistics. You can read their analysis and view their graphs here.

In summary, for the period 21st February to 13th March 2022 The Expose found that the triple vaccinated are currently the most likely to catch Covid, be hospitalized, and die (see above).

If you look at data from around the world, you find that in many highly vaccinated populations the proportion of cases, hospitalisations, and deaths are rising in a similar manner to affect the vaccinated. There are two possible explanations for this being discussed::

The virus has mutated to prefer to infect the vaccinated.

The immune system of the vaccinated is being compromised by repeated injections.

Both are probably happening.

The most disturbing feature of this trend is that you cannot have a rational debate about it with those who are taking decisions about pandemic policy. Any discussion of this nature is off limits. A couple of days ago I had a long conversation with a prominent pro-vaxxer in the USA, a microbiologist. It was precisely around the point above that our conversation stalled. Whilst the data is very clear, even to a layman; to a pro-vaxxer it must be flawed, although they cannot say how. I am very open to the possibility of a public moderated scientific debate, but I am coming to the sad conclusion that this will not be offered. Without informed debate, we cannot claim to live in a civil society.

What is really happening in Canada behind the scenes

So unfortunately I am left with satire, the last resort of those who are excluded and can only dance outside the fire circle. I can only imagine Prime Minister Trudeau’s conversations with his mentor Klaus Schwab, leader of the World Economic Forum (both Trudeau and Ardern attended his training for Young Leaders). The conversation might go as follows:

Trudeau: Do you have a minute, something urgent has come up? You promised me that the pandemic would reduce the world’s population to ease famine, overcrowding, and the climate crisis. It is working, but the wrong people are being eradicated. My closest followers, the vaccinated masses, are dwindling.

Schwab: We are working hard to develop new variants in our bioweapon labs to rectify the situation……

This is of course pure fantasy and a stupid conspiracy theory circulating on the black web. A slur on the integrity of both men. The real conversation, recorded by Russian hackers went as follows:

Trudeau: You promised me that the AI cloned Epidemiologists, Virologists, and Public Health experts you sourced from the giant planet Fizzer circulating the super massive star Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion would work properly. They have gone rogue. I want them sent back to Fizzer and restored to their factory settings of rationality. They should also be reprogrammed to enable communication with humans.

Schwab: I will contact NASA right away, Betelgeuse is 642.5 light years away. Let me see, today is April 1st, it might take a while……

Guy Hatchard PhD was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food safety testing and certification company (now known as FoodChain ID).