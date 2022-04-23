Triple/Double Vaccinated account for 81% of record breaking number of Covid-19 Deaths in New Zealand over the past month

New Zealand is currently experiencing a record-breaking number of Covid-19 deaths despite millions now being either double or triple vaccinated against the alleged virus. But it isn’t the unvaccinated that are catching the virus, taking up hospital beds, and sadly dying with the alleged disease.

Because the New Zealand Ministry of Health has confirmed that the vaccinated population accounted for a shocking 79% of cases, 81% of hospitalisations, and 81% of deaths between March 24th and April 21st 2022.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health (NZ MoH) have been publishing a daily ‘Covid-19: Case Demographics‘ report since August 2021, and in it they confirm the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations by vaccination status. However, as of around mid-March 2022 they have also finally included the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status.

Here is the table taken from the 22nd April report showing the number of cases and hospitalisations by vaccination status across New Zealand between 16th August 2021 and 21st April 2022 –

And here is the table showing the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status across New Zealand since the very start of the pandemic. The first death was recorded on 29th March 2020 –

We’re slightly confused as to why they have combined the double jabbed and booster jabbed deaths for the 0 to 59 age category with the excuse that this is due to low numbers. Forty-one deaths seems an awful lot more than the 27 deaths they were able to reveal occurred in fully vaccinated 60 to 69-year-olds. What are they trying to hide here? Are all of these deaths among triple vaccinated young adults?

The first table above reveals that since 16th August up to 21st April 2022, the not-vaccinated population accounted for 21% of Covid-19 cases, and 26% of Covid-19 hospitalisations. Meaning the vaccinated population accounted for 79% of Covid-19 cases and 74% of Covid-19 hospitalisations.

But the second table reveals something much worse. Now the NZ MoH does not make it very clear what date parameter they have used for the deaths provided, but a simple look at ‘Our World in Data’ reveals since the start of the pandemic in March 2022 there have been 610 Covid-19 deaths in New Zealand as of 21st April 2022.

Therefore, what this data reveals is that since the very beginning of the pandemic, the unvaccinated have only accounted for 23% of all of the Covid-19 deaths that have occurred, whilst the vaccinated population have accounted for 73% of all of the Covid-19 deaths; at least 60% of which were among the triple vaccinated.

But this still doesn’t tell the whole story, because since the end of February, New Zealand has begun to suffer a record-breaking amount of Covid-19 deaths. Outnumbering all previous waves of deaths across the country by a million miles.

Unfortunately, the NZ MoH fails to provide an archive of previously published reports for us to calculate the number of deaths by vaccination status that have occurred since this record breaking wave began. But we need not worry, because the gift that is the ‘Way Back Machine’ allows us to find them for ourselves.

Here is the table taken from the 24th March 2022 report showing the number of cases and hospitalisations by vaccination status between 16th Aug 21 and 23rd March 22 –

And here is the table taken from the same report showing the number of deaths by vaccination status within the same time frame –

Now all we have to do is perform simple maths to calculate the true number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status between 24th March and 21st April 2022, and these are the results –

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between 24th March and 21st April 2022 across New Zealand –

In all there have been 312,274 Covid-19 cases in New Zealand between 24th March 22 and 21st April 22, and the triple vaccinated accounted for 143,678 of them, whilst the double vaccinated accounted for 99,654 of them.

The partly vaccinated accounted for just 2,631 cases, whilst the not vaccinated population accounted for 66,311 cases; 55,247 of which were among children not eligible for vaccination.

The overall number of cases in the past month equates to a shocking 36% of all confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The difference? Millions of New Zealander’s are now triple vaccinated, whereas not a single New Zealander was vaccinated when the pandemic struck.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status between 24th March and 21st April 2022 across New Zealand –

The number of people admitted to hospital with Covid-19 between 24th March 22 and 21st April 22 was 3,128; and 2,531 of these people were vaccinated.

The triple jabbed accounted for 1,285 hospitalisations, the double jabbed accounted for 1,179 hospitalisations, and the single jabbed accounted for 67 hospitalisations.

Meanwhile the not-vaccinated accounted for just 597 hospitalisations; 246 of which were among those not eligible for vaccination.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between 24th March and 21st April 2022 across New Zealand –

Sadly, 418 people lost their lives allegedly due to Covid-19 between 24th March 22 and 21st April 22. This equates to 69% of all recorded Covid deaths in New Zealand since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2022.

Unfortunately for the vaccinated population they accounted for 339 of those deaths, 119 of which were among the double jabbed, and 220 of which were surprisingly among the triple jabbed. The not-vaccinated population accounted for just 79 deaths.

This means that in the past month the vaccinated population have accounted for 79% of all Covid-19 cases, 81% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations, and 81% of all Covid-19 deaths.

Vaccination was billed as the solution to a pandemic that never was in New Zealand. But these figures show the pandemic is finally beginning, and it’s very much a pandemic of the triple vaccinated.