American Airlines pilot who suffered Cardiac Arrest minutes after landing blames Covid-19 injection he was forced to get

An American Airlines pilot suffered cardiac arrest minutes after landing his plane. Thankfully he survived, and he fully believes the Covid-19 injection he was forced to get by his employers is to blame.
Steve Kirsch sat down for an interview with Josh Yoder of US Freedom Flyers about American Airlines Captain Bob Snow. Snow had a cardiac arrest minutes after landing the plane. He nearly died.
According to Snow, it’s pretty clear that his cardiac arrest was due to the experimental COVID vaccine that American Airlines forced him to take to keep his job.
Key points in the video interview below include:
- How Snow knows it was the vaccine and not just “bad luck”
- American Airlines never called Snow in the hospital even though it was their fault he took the vaccine and almost died. You’d think he’d get a call from the CEO. Instead, the only thing they did was fly his family to the hospital to meet with him.
- We need to be testing every vaccinated pilot with EKG, D-dimer, troponin, and cardiac MRIs to assess their health. This is for their health and for the safety of the flying public. The airlines and/or FAA should be requiring this. Myocarditis can be subclinical so pilots may not know they are injured.
- The airlines are NOT doing the screenings required to assess pilot health and passenger safety. Presumably, this is because doing those screenings would: 1) reveal to the public how unsafe the vaccines are and increase vaccine hesitancy, and 2) disqualify too many pilots. Yoder estimates that 30% of the pilots may need to be disqualified due to heart conditions caused by the vaccine. Therefore, the most likely outcome is that the airlines will pretend this incident never happened and the CDC will claim without evidence that there is no link to the vaccine like they usually do. The press will give them a pass on this and not ask any hard questions.
- When a plane goes down and people are killed, it’s OK for the airlines because the insurance companies will pay and everyone will pretend it was just a freak accident that couldn’t have been avoided.
