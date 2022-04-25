American Airlines pilot who suffered Cardiac Arrest minutes after landing blames Covid-19 injection he was forced to get

An American Airlines pilot suffered cardiac arrest minutes after landing his plane. Thankfully he survived, and he fully believes the Covid-19 injection he was forced to get by his employers is to blame.

Steve Kirsch sat down for an interview with Josh Yoder of US Freedom Flyers about American Airlines Captain Bob Snow. Snow had a cardiac arrest minutes after landing the plane. He nearly died.

According to Snow, it’s pretty clear that his cardiac arrest was due to the experimental COVID vaccine that American Airlines forced him to take to keep his job.

Key points in the video interview below include: