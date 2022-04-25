Fully Vaccinated nearly 3 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated as Vaccine Effectiveness against Death falls to MINUS-166%

Official data published by the UK Health Security Agency confirms Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness against death has fallen to minus-121% among 40-49-year-olds, and minus-166% among those aged 80 and over. All other age groups have also suffered a significant drop in vaccine effectiveness with figures showing all double vaccinated adults are more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated adults.

At the turn of the year the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) decided to stop publishing the case, hospitalisation and death rates for the double vaccinated, instead choosing to only publish the rates for the triple vaccinated in their weekly Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance report.

The rates are calculated by dividing the total population size of each vaccination status group by 100,000; and then dividing the total number of cases, hospitalisations or deaths among each vaccinated group by the calculated figure.

e.g. – 3 million Double Vaccinated / 100k = 30

500,000 cases among double vaccinated / 30 = 16,666.66 cases per 100,000 population.

However, the UKHSA produces a separate report containing the overall population size by age group and vaccination status, meaning we can take these figures and actually calculate the death rates per 100,000 among the double vaccinated ourselves.

Here’s the table taken from the Week 12 Influenza and Covid-19 Surveillance Report –

And here’s a chart showing the double vaccinated population size by age and week in England. We’ve taken the figures from the chart above, and the Week 8 and Week 4 reports –

Here’s a chart showing the number of Covid-19 deaths among both the unvaccinated and double vaccinated in the Week 5, Week 9 and Week 13 UKHSA Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance reports –

The UKHSA provides the death rates for the unvaccinated population on page 47 of their Week 5 Vaccine Surveillance report, and page 45 of both the Week 9 and Week 13 Vaccine Surveillance reports.

Here’s two charts showing the Covid-19 death-rate per 100,000 individuals among both the unvaccinated and double vaccinated population in England by age group and week. The double vaccinated death-rates have been calculated using the figures from the ‘population size chart’ and ‘number of deaths chart’ above –

As you can see from the above, all age groups have suffered a higher Covid-19 death-rate per 100,000 among the double vaccinated except for 18-29-year olds. But this age group only suffered a higher death-rate among the unvaccinated in week 5, with week 9 and week 13 seeing an identical death-rate among the unvaccinated and double-vaccinated.

The only other age-group to break the trend is 30-39-year-olds, who flip-flopped back to a slightly higher death rate among the unvaccinated in week 13. But apart from this all other age groups have suffered a higher death rate among the double vaccinated since the beginning of the year.

Again, these aren’t the kind of figures we should be seeing if a vaccine is effective. These aren’t even the kind of figures we should be seeing if a vaccine is ineffective. What we’re seeing here is a vaccine that is having the opposite of its intended effect, and the figures show the double vaccinated are more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated.

The following two charts show the real world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness against death among the double vaccinated population in England by age group and week. The effectiveness has been calculated using Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy formula based on the death rates provided above –

Pfizer’s vaccine formula:

Unvaccinated Rate per 100k – Vaccinated Rate per 100k / Unvaccinated Rate per 100k x 100 = Vaccine Effectiveness

A vaccine effectiveness against death of minus-111% was recorded among 60-69-year-olds, minus-138% among 70-79-year-olds, and minus-166% among people over the age of 80 in week 9.

But just look at the figures for the 40-49-year-olds. In week 5 a vaccine effectiveness against death of +16% was recorded. Then in week 9 this fell to minus-32%. But then in week 13 this fell to a shocking minus-121%.

These figures show that most double vaccinated individuals are twice as likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated individuals.

Is there any wonder the UK Health Security Agency decided to stop publishing the figures?

