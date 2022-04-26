Panic in Boris Johnson’s UK as Fully Vaccinated have a higher Covid Hospitalisation-Rate than the Unvaccinated

Official data published by the UK Health Security Agency confirms Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation has fallen to minus-90% among 70-79-year-olds, and minus 56% among 60-69-year-olds. All other age groups have also suffered a significant drop in vaccine effectiveness with figures showing all double vaccinated adults are more likely to be hospitalised with Covid-19 than unvaccinated adults.

At the turn of the year the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) decided to stop publishing the case, hospitalisation and death rates for the double vaccinated, instead choosing to only publish the rates for the triple vaccinated in their weekly Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance report.

The rates are calculated by dividing the total population size of each vaccination status group by 100,000; and then dividing the total number of cases, hospitalisations or deaths among each vaccinated group by the calculated figure.

e.g. – 3 million Double Vaccinated / 100k = 30

500,000 cases among double vaccinated / 30 = 16,666.66 cases per 100,000 population.

However, the UKHSA produces a separate report containing the overall population size by age group and vaccination status, meaning we can take these figures and actually calculate the hospitalisation rates per 100,000 among the double vaccinated ourselves.

Here’s the table taken from the Week 12 Influenza and Covid-19 Surveillance Report –

And here’s a chart showing the double vaccinated population size by age and week in England. We’ve taken the figures from the chart above, and the Week 8 and Week 4 reports –

Now that we know the population size all we have to do is divide each population by 100,000; and then divide the number of hospitalisations and deaths by the answer to that equation, to calculate the hospitalisation-rate per 100,000.

Here’s a chart showing the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations among both the unvaccinated and double vaccinated in the Week 5, Week 9 and Week 13 UKHSA Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance reports –

The UKHSA provides the hospitalisation-rate for the unvaccinated population on page 47 of their Week 5 Vaccine Surveillance report, and page 45 of both the Week 9 and Week 13 Vaccine Surveillance reports.

Here’s two charts showing the Covid-19 hospitalisation-rate per 100,000 individuals among both the unvaccinated and double vaccinated population in England by age group and week. The double vaccinated hospitalisation-rates have been calculated using the figures from the ‘population size chart’ and ‘number of hospitalisations chart’ above –

As you can see from the above, all age groups have experienced a higher hospitalisation-rate per 100,000 among the double vaccinated since the turn of the year. However, the youngest age group, 18-29 has suffered a slightly higher hospitalisation rate among the unvaccinated in week 13.

These aren’t the kind of figures we should be seeing if a vaccine is effective. These aren’t even the kind of figures we should be seeing if a vaccine is ineffective. What we’re seeing here is a vaccine that is having the opposite of its intended effect, and the figures show the double vaccinated are more likely to be hospitalised with Covid-19 than the unvaccinated.

The following two charts show the real world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation among the double vaccinated population in England by age group and week. The effectiveness has been calculated using Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy formula based on the hospitalisation rates provided above –

Pfizer’s vaccine formula:

Unvaccinated Rate per 100k – Vaccinated Rate per 100k / Unvaccinated Rate per 100k x 100 = Vaccine Effectiveness

These charts show 18-29-year-olds are the only age group which the Covid-19 injections have proven to have a positive effectiveness against hospitalisation. But this was only in week 13, and it was only a positive effectiveness of +14%. Prior to this a negative effectiveness of minus-16% was recorded in both weeks 5 and 9.

But it’s a different story for all other age groups, and the figures show things get worse the older a person is. Which means things are getting worse for those who were vaccinated first.

Vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation has been as low as minus-90% among double vaccinated 60-79-year-olds, and minus-86% among double vaccinated people over the age of 80.

These figures show that most double vaccinated individuals are twice as likely to be hospitalised with Covid-19 than unvaccinated individuals.

Is there any wonder the UK Health Security Agency decided to stop publishing the figures?

