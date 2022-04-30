[…] SHOCKING – 44k Dead and 4.2Million injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination across Europe […]

The latest update to the European database of adverse drug reactions reveals there have been 4.2 million injuries reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections up to 23rd April 2022, including 43,898 deaths.
By Brian Shilhavy – Health Impact News
The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 43,898 fatalities and 4,190,493 injuries following injections of five experimental COVID-19 shots:
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH
- COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
- COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
- COVID-19 VACCINE NOVAVAX (NVX-COV2373)
From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,914,927 ) are serious injuries.
“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”
A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.
Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*
Here is the summary data through April 23, 2022.
Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 20,453 deaths and 2,113,249 injuries to 23/04/2022
- 64,924 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 294 deaths
- 74,047 Cardiac disorders incl. 2,977 deaths
- 650 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 63 deaths
- 27,899 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 16 deaths
- 2,612 Endocrine disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 31,409 Eye disorders incl. 50 deaths
- 156,355 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 812 deaths
- 527,165 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 5,673 deaths
- 2,400 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 111 deaths
- 22,536 Immune system disorders incl. 121 deaths
- 114,664 Infections and infestations incl. 2,132 deaths
- 41,077 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 415 deaths
- 51,449 Investigations incl. 569 deaths
- 13,595 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 350 deaths
- 243,668 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 270 deaths
- 2,298 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 232 deaths
- 334,590 Nervous system disorders incl. 2,196 deaths
- 3,088 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 82 deaths
- 290 Product issues incl. 3 deaths
- 37,420 Psychiatric disorders incl. 237 deaths
- 7,747 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 302 deaths
- 90,869 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 88,205 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 2,175 deaths
- 94,662 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 178 deaths
- 5,075 Social circumstances incl. 26 deaths
- 24,374 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 237 deaths
- 50,181 Vascular disorders incl. 916 deaths
Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine SPIKEVAX/mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 11,757 deaths and 687,334 injuries to 23/04/2022
- 18,577 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 134 deaths
- 23,607 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,291 deaths
- 210 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 13 deaths
- 8,042 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths
- 684 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 9,206 Eye disorders incl. 35 deaths
- 54,975 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 444 deaths
- 181,852 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,814 deaths
- 930 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 65 deaths
- 6,852 Immune system disorders incl. 23 deaths
- 29,491 Infections and infestations incl. 1,081 deaths
- 11,420 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 226 deaths
- 15,150 Investigations incl. 403 deaths
- 5,602 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 279 deaths
- 85,537 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 236 deaths
- 807 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 89 deaths
- 113,835 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,121 deaths
- 1,009 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 12 deaths
- 119 Product issues incl. 2 deaths
- 11,307 Psychiatric disorders incl. 189 deaths
- 3,656 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 230 deaths
- 18,486 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 28,172 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,239 deaths
- 35,317 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 107 deaths
- 2,585 Social circumstances incl. 45 deaths
- 5,391 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 214 deaths
- 14,515 Vascular disorders incl. 442 deaths
Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/AstraZeneca: 8,927 deaths and 1,241,710 injuries to 23/04/2022
- 14,667 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 315 deaths
- 22,567 Cardiac disorders incl. 940 deaths
- 267 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 14,389 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 7 deaths
- 757 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 21,190 Eye disorders incl. 34 deaths
- 112,656 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 475 deaths
- 330,318 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,069 deaths
- 1,121 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 80 deaths
- 6,057 Immune system disorders incl. 43 deaths
- 52,751 Infections and infestations incl. 745 deaths
- 14,667 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 220 deaths
- 29,637 Investigations incl. 226 deaths
- 13,879 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 142 deaths
- 178,457 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 184 deaths
- 838 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 50 deaths
- 247,557 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,290 deaths
- 685 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 22 deaths
- 203 Product issues incl. 1 death
- 22,343 Psychiatric disorders incl. 78 deaths
- 4,624 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 91 deaths
- 17,906 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 43,959 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,197 deaths
- 55,119 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 77 deaths
- 2,025 Social circumstances incl. 10 deaths
- 2,779 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 39 deaths
- 30,292 Vascular disorders incl. 573 deaths
