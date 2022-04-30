[…] SHOCKING – 44k Dead and 4.2Million injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination across Europe […]

The latest update to the European database of adverse drug reactions reveals there have been 4.2 million injuries reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections up to 23rd April 2022, including 43,898 deaths.

The Exposé is now censored by Facebook & Twitter. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

By Brian Shilhavy – Health Impact News

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 43,898 fatalities and 4,190,493 injuries following injections of five experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,914,927 ) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through April 23, 2022.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 20,453 deaths and 2,113,249 injuries to 23/04/2022

64,924 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 294 deaths

74,047 Cardiac disorders incl. 2,977 deaths

650 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 63 deaths

27,899 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 16 deaths

2,612 Endocrine disorders incl. 10 deaths

31,409 Eye disorders incl. 50 deaths

156,355 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 812 deaths

527,165 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 5,673 deaths

2,400 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 111 deaths

22,536 Immune system disorders incl. 121 deaths

114,664 Infections and infestations incl. 2,132 deaths

41,077 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 415 deaths

51,449 Investigations incl. 569 deaths

13,595 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 350 deaths

243,668 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 270 deaths

2,298 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 232 deaths

334,590 Nervous system disorders incl. 2,196 deaths

3,088 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 82 deaths

290 Product issues incl. 3 deaths

37,420 Psychiatric disorders incl. 237 deaths

7,747 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 302 deaths

90,869 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

88,205 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 2,175 deaths

94,662 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 178 deaths

5,075 Social circumstances incl. 26 deaths

24,374 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 237 deaths

50,181 Vascular disorders incl. 916 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine SPIKEVAX/mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 11,757 deaths and 687,334 injuries to 23/04/2022

18,577 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 134 deaths

23,607 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,291 deaths

210 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 13 deaths

8,042 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths

684 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths

9,206 Eye disorders incl. 35 deaths

54,975 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 444 deaths

181,852 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,814 deaths

930 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 65 deaths

6,852 Immune system disorders incl. 23 deaths

29,491 Infections and infestations incl. 1,081 deaths

11,420 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 226 deaths

15,150 Investigations incl. 403 deaths

5,602 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 279 deaths

85,537 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 236 deaths

807 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 89 deaths

113,835 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,121 deaths

1,009 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 12 deaths

119 Product issues incl. 2 deaths

11,307 Psychiatric disorders incl. 189 deaths

3,656 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 230 deaths

18,486 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths

28,172 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,239 deaths

35,317 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 107 deaths

2,585 Social circumstances incl. 45 deaths

5,391 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 214 deaths

14,515 Vascular disorders incl. 442 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/AstraZeneca: 8,927 deaths and 1,241,710 injuries to 23/04/2022

14,667 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 315 deaths

22,567 Cardiac disorders incl. 940 deaths

267 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 10 deaths

14,389 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 7 deaths

757 Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths

21,190 Eye disorders incl. 34 deaths

112,656 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 475 deaths

330,318 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,069 deaths

1,121 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 80 deaths

6,057 Immune system disorders incl. 43 deaths

52,751 Infections and infestations incl. 745 deaths

14,667 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 220 deaths

29,637 Investigations incl. 226 deaths

13,879 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 142 deaths

178,457 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 184 deaths

838 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 50 deaths

247,557 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,290 deaths

685 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 22 deaths

203 Product issues incl. 1 death

22,343 Psychiatric disorders incl. 78 deaths

4,624 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 91 deaths

17,906 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths

43,959 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,197 deaths

55,119 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 77 deaths

2,025 Social circumstances incl. 10 deaths

2,779 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 39 deaths

30,292 Vascular disorders incl. 573 deaths

Read more at Health Impact News.