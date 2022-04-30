Breaking News

SHOCKING – 44k Dead and 4.2Million injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination across Europe

The latest update to the European database of adverse drug reactions reveals there have been 4.2 million injuries reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections up to 23rd April 2022, including 43,898 deaths.

By Brian Shilhavy – Health Impact News

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 43,898 fatalities and 4,190,493 injuries following injections of five experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,914,927 ) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through April 23, 2022.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 20,453 deathand 2,113,249 injuries to 23/04/2022

  • 64,924   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 294 deaths
  • 74,047   Cardiac disorders incl. 2,977 deaths
  • 650        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 63 deaths
  • 27,899   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 16 deaths
  • 2,612     Endocrine disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 31,409   Eye disorders incl. 50 deaths
  • 156,355 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 812 deaths
  • 527,165 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 5,673 deaths
  • 2,400     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 111 deaths
  • 22,536   Immune system disorders incl. 121 deaths
  • 114,664 Infections and infestations incl. 2,132 deaths
  • 41,077   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 415 deaths
  • 51,449   Investigations incl. 569 deaths
  • 13,595   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 350 deaths
  • 243,668 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 270 deaths
  • 2,298     Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 232 deaths
  • 334,590 Nervous system disorders incl. 2,196 deaths
  • 3,088     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 82 deaths
  • 290        Product issues incl. 3 deaths
  • 37,420   Psychiatric disorders incl. 237 deaths
  • 7,747     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 302 deaths
  • 90,869   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 88,205   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 2,175 deaths
  • 94,662   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 178 deaths
  • 5,075     Social circumstances incl. 26 deaths
  • 24,374   Surgical and medical procedures incl. 237 deaths
  • 50,181   Vascular disorders incl. 916 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine SPIKEVAX/mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 11,757 deathand 687,334 injuries to 23/04/2022

  • 18,577   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 134 deaths
  • 23,607   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,291 deaths
  • 210        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 13 deaths
  • 8,042     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 684        Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 9,206     Eye disorders incl. 35 deaths
  • 54,975   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 444 deaths
  • 181,852 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,814 deaths
  • 930        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 65 deaths
  • 6,852     Immune system disorders incl. 23 deaths
  • 29,491   Infections and infestations incl. 1,081 deaths
  • 11,420   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 226 deaths
  • 15,150   Investigations incl. 403 deaths
  • 5,602     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 279 deaths
  • 85,537   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 236 deaths
  • 807        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 89 deaths
  • 113,835 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,121 deaths
  • 1,009     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 12 deaths
  • 119        Product issues incl. 2 deaths
  • 11,307   Psychiatric disorders incl. 189 deaths
  • 3,656     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 230 deaths
  • 18,486   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 28,172   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,239 deaths
  • 35,317   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 107 deaths
  • 2,585     Social circumstances incl. 45 deaths
  • 5,391     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 214 deaths
  • 14,515   Vascular disorders incl. 442 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/AstraZeneca8,927 deathand 1,241,710 injuries to 23/04/2022

  • 14,667   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 315 deaths
  • 22,567   Cardiac disorders incl. 940 deaths
  • 267        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 14,389   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 757        Endocrine disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 21,190   Eye disorders incl. 34 deaths
  • 112,656 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 475 deaths
  • 330,318 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,069 deaths
  • 1,121     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 80 deaths
  • 6,057     Immune system disorders incl. 43 deaths
  • 52,751   Infections and infestations incl. 745 deaths
  • 14,667   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 220 deaths
  • 29,637   Investigations incl. 226 deaths
  • 13,879   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 142 deaths
  • 178,457 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 184 deaths
  • 838        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 50 deaths
  • 247,557 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,290 deaths
  • 685        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 22 deaths
  • 203        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 22,343   Psychiatric disorders incl. 78 deaths
  • 4,624     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 91 deaths
  • 17,906   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 43,959   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,197 deaths
  • 55,119   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 77 deaths
  • 2,025     Social circumstances incl. 10 deaths
  • 2,779     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 39 deaths
  • 30,292   Vascular disorders incl. 573 deaths   

Read more at Health Impact News.

