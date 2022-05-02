Gates Threatens “We’ve Not Seen the Worst of Covid” – Dr. Paul Alexander Fires Back

Bill Gates warns ‘we’ve NOT seen the worst of Covid’: Microsoft billionaire says there is ‘way above five percent’ risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and ‘even more fatal’ Coronavirus variant, Daily Mail reported yesterday.

“Gates’ warning comes after Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (“WHO”), this week warned that people still needed to be wary of the virus, and that decreases in overall testing and Covid surveillance in many countries left the world at risk to a resurgence of the virus.

“Gates advised governments across the world to invest in a team of epidemiologists and computer modellers to help identify global health threats in the future.”

Wait … does that mean governments haven’t been using teams of epidemiologists and computer modellers for the past two years?

Fortunately for the world Gates’ new book ‘How to Prevent the Next Pandemic’ is being released in a couple of days which should save us all. Yea right …

Below is Dr. Alexander’s blistering response to the Daily Mail report and his strong warning about how they plan to use “vaccines” for children.

Dr. Paul Alexander has expertise in teaching epidemiology, evidence-based medicine, and research methodology. He is a former Assistant Professor at McMaster University in evidence-based medicine, a former Covid Pandemic evidence-synthesis advisor to WHO-PAHO and former Senior Advisor to Covid Pandemic policy in the US government, Health and Human Services. In 2008 he worked at WHO as a Regional Specialist/Epidemiologist in Europe’s Regional Office in Denmark.

By Dr. Paul Alexander

These people behind this know the vaccine is doing this, and as long as we continue with this sub-optimal non-sterilising vaccine that does not stop transmission, there WILL be variants and a lethal one.

We all know this, its elementary immunology and virology…

I have to conclude based on all I have seen, that at some level, this is deliberate…these people cannot be that stupid or inept…you have seen me write repeatedly, that variants will come every two months or so and there is the chance a pathogenic one will emerge due to selection pressure (natural selection).

Gates is saying what we know, he is irrelevant and most often clueless in what he says, but in this he is correct, he knows what is being done, he and Fauci, in my opinion, know this is deliberate. It’s either pure ineptness, malfeasance, or a combination of both.

If this vaccine continues, the pandemic will last 100 years and we will get variant after variant every two months or so and one could be deadly to humanity…the vaccine is doing this, Geert Vanden Bossche, Malone, Yeadon, myself etc., we have been warning of this. One year now. Did not need Gates to say what he knows they are doing.

Drs. Fauci, Francis Collins, Albert Bourla of Pfizer, Bancel of Moderna, Walensky of CDC; these peoples know that the non-sterilizing injection is driving variants every two months and one may be lethal.

They know, we do not need Bill Gates to tell us, he knows, these Untermenschen know exactly what they are doing, they are, in my opinion, deliberate and damaging the world; the vax must be stopped NOW!

As long as we mass vaccinate using a non-sterilising injection that does not cut the chain of transmission, with ongoing infectious pressure and mounting sub-optimal immune pressure, that does not stop infection, replication, or transmission, then these injections do not stop transmission.

The result will be selection pressure will drive the emergence of highly infectious variants that could be lethal.

These people know what they are doing. They are harming us deliberately. They cannot be that stupid and incompetent.

Fauci & Bourla Pfizer & Bancel Moderna know, Walensky knows mRNA vax will kill many children, thousands, but don’t care, MUST get to the kids, as once approved for kids, will have liability protection

Once a vax approved for kids, you cannot sue them, none of them, even if adults take it and get harmed, and is why they are coming after the children…be warned; they don’t care how many die.

These are criminals, they know that once they keep the mRNA vaccine as emergency use, EUA, they know they are covered by liability protection, and will keep it that way…trust me, they will never get full approval now for the mRNAs…if they got the vaccine approved, you can sue.

But the scheme is this, the crooked scheme by these criminals and all involved, is to go hard now after the children with bogus corrupted RCTs and get full approval for the mRNA for children…once this happens, once vaccines are approved for children, you can never sue the maker or those involved and this holds even if adults take it and die or get harmed…

So this was and is a scheme cooked up by Bourla, Bancel, Hahn, Fauci, and all the players….you know them by now…this is banditry at the highest level….

These are criminals, in my opinion, as they come for the kids…I will insert 3 recent media reportings to show the triple threat all at once…

These three pieces of reporting should frighten you and wake you up, they are coming for our children!

Continue reading Dr. Paul Alexander on Substack HERE.