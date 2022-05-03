David Siegel: “It’s clear that CO2 has almost nothing to do with climate”

Last week Climate Intelligence, “CLINTEL,” announced the thousandth signatory of their World Climate Declaration. The thousandth signatory was David Siegel who has been following the climate debate for a long time. He recently uploaded an interesting 40-minute video presenting his current view on climate change. For this presentation, he used a lot of input from the international CLINTEL network.

CLINTEL, a global network of critical scientists and engineers, has a simple message: “There is no climate emergency.”

Yes, climate change exists and cannot be ignored, but CLINTEL emphasises that there is NO cause for panic and NO cause for alarm. The CLINTEL scientists strongly oppose the misleading, unrealistic, and destructive global net-zero CO2 policy (“NetZero”).

“CO2 budgets are not based on science, but they are based on fear. They destroy the energy system, limit human rights, feed extremism and push mankind into a deep physical, mental, and financial crisis,” CLINTEL wrote.

To sign the World Climate Declaration, follow this LINK. Go HERE for instructions.

Seigel is an entrepreneur and author. He wrote his first book about climate change in 1991. In recent years he’s made videos on several topics from macroeconomics to woodworking to investing to climate change.

“I believed Paul Ehrlich about the Population Bomb and I believed Al Gore that CO2 was causing warming. Then, in 2016, someone told me that “the science is settled.” Knowing that if it’s science, it isn’t settled, I decided to look a bit deeper and see what I could discover. So, I spent most of a year investigating and wrote a big Medium.com post that over 300,000 people read. Since then, I continue to study, learn, and communicate what I have learned about climate and other misunderstandings,” Siegel told CLINTEL in an interview.

“We still don’t know what really drives our climate. There’s no way we can predict the next 100 years of climate with any accuracy. To me, it’s clear that CO2 has almost nothing to do with climate, and the big drivers are orbital mechanics and plate tectonics. But there’s still a lot to learn.

“I’d love to follow the money. I’d love to see a big report showing how money flows to NGOs, how much the UN spends on public relations, how universities rely on the Climate Industrial Complex, and how motivated most groups are by money, not by helping the environment. If they are going to use polar bears, forest fires, storms, and lies, it’s clear their goal is fundraising. And there is a lot of money at stake now.”

The earth’s climate is changing, it has always been changing

The earth’s temperature has been rising for over 200 years, since the end of the Little Ice Age. It has nothing or very little to do with humans emitting carbon dioxide (“CO2”). Despite hysterical headlines, no scientist has ever measured the effect on the climate of CO2 added by humans. CO2 is not a poisonous gas; it is coming out of your nose right now, Siegel notes on his webpage.

In his latest video on climate change, below, he began: “We know temperatures are going up but they might not be going up as much as you think and the cause may surprise you. This video gives a new perspective on climate science by looking at the evidence for the greenhouse effect and for other possible causes let’s start with a definition of climate.”

“Climate is whatever happens to temperatures over at least 30 years everything else is ‘weather’.

“Greenhouse gases cannot trap heat. They don’t act like a blanket. They can’t store heat. All they can do is absorb and re-radiate the heat in random directions. Greenhouse gases don’t exactly reflect heat they absorb it and re-radiate it very quickly … The special conditions in Antarctica cause greenhouse gases to radiate heat directly to space cooling the earth – it’s like there is no troposphere in Antarctica.”

Using a graphic illustration, he demonstrated how doubling CO2 to 800 parts per million would increase temperatures by 1 degree. “To double [CO2], to get to 800 parts per million, we’d have to burn about three times more fossil fuel than we have ever burned and maybe it would add one degree,” Siegel explained. “Did you know that commercial greenhouses usually run at about 1 000 parts per million to help plants grow?”

Methane is a very potent greenhouse gas, molecule for molecule. “Contrary to what you’ve heard methane isn’t raising the equilibrium temperature by very much at the moment. At our current rate of producing methane, it would take almost 300 years to double the amount of methane,” Siegel said. And, again, he illustrated what would happen if methane was doubled.

“Methane, CH4, which is measured in parts per billion is so rare that doubling the amount we have now would raise the equilibrium temperature by about 0.012 degrees Celsius … adding a lot more methane would have virtually no effect on climate. All climate scientists know this but many would lose their jobs if they said it.”

Having destroyed the myth about greenhouse gases being the cause of global warming, Siegel then went on to describe the impact of orbital mechanics, the mechanics of the Earth orbiting the Sun. “The Sun’s influence changes as the Earth’s axis tilts and wobbles,” he explained.

Siegel then demonstrates how, by comparing their data to unadulterated data, climate change alarmists “lie, manipulate and torture data” to serve their agenda.

“I’m also [going] to show you how the earth’s climate really works. We’ve seen that the greenhouse effect is minuscule and that orbital mechanics is the driver. But our climate is far more complex than ‘energy in, energy out’. The earth’s energy balance is strongly modified by its geography. The second type of equilibrium is what I call ‘thermal equilibrium’. And it happens on scales of tens and hundreds of years and this is where our climate lies.”

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (“ITCZ”) is what “defines the tropics and determines the weather patterns in each hemisphere. And it changes according to the Sun pattern and the layout of the continents,” Siegel explained.