A New Study Provides Evidence of Vaccine “Shedding”

A pre-print study, yet to be peer-reviewed, by the University of Colorado provides evidence of aerosol transfer of antibodies between Covid vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In other words, evidence of person-to-person vaccine transmission or what some may call “vaccine shedding.”

The study ‘Evidence for Aerosol Transfer of SARS-CoV2-specific Humoral Immunity’ was published in medRxiv on 1 May 2022. It set out to investigate whether constituents of the nasal or oral fluids, other than infectious particles, can be passed between “hosts.”

The study notes that high levels of antibodies, IgG and IgA, are found within the nasal cavity and saliva of vaccinees and hypothesised that droplet or aerosolised antibody transfer might occur between people, similar to the transfer of aerosolised virus particles from one person to another.

The researchers tested nasal swabs of parents and their children at a vaccine centre in Aurora, Colorado, who were attending vaccine appointments, not limited to Covid “vaccination.”

Using data from 34 adult-child pairs, they detected the presence of SARS-CoV-2-specific IgG in the nasal swab samples acquired from children living in vaccinated households. Importantly, some of the nasal swabs obtained from children living in unvaccinated households revealed an absence of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies.

Not only was this finding evident in the data, but it was also strongly statistically significant with a p-value of 0.01. This means that this was not a chance finding, wrote Igor Chudov who has written an easy-to-read article describing the study, read HERE.

However, the study is small and needs to be replicated and findings researched further.

The study notes that according to a recent publication, parental vaccination has substantially reduced the risk of Covid infection in unvaccinated children present in the same household. The authors of the current study believe this might be due to aerosol-mediated antibody transfer between vaccinated parents and unvaccinated children in the same household.

“Passive immunity” transfer is a benefit, the researchers wrote, “our results suggest that aerosol transmission of antibodies may also contribute to host protection and represent an entirely unrecognised mechanism by which passive immune protection may be communicated.”

Are the researchers trying to take a shocking, very dangerous finding and make out it’s beneficial? How can the transmission of “vaccine” particles and antibodies be a benefit without the recipient’s knowledge or giving their consent? How can transmitting a dangerous experimental product be a good thing?

Extracts from the paper

“Respiratory transmission of viral infection is proof that oral/nasal cavity constituents can be communicated through aerosols and/or respiratory droplets. As such, it would stand to reason that antibody present within the oral/nasal environment may also be aerosolized to some degree.

“The extended mandates for mask-wearing in both social and work environments provided a unique opportunity to evaluate the possibility of aerosolized antibody expiration from vaccinated individuals.

“We identified anti-SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies eluted from surgical face masks worn by vaccinated lab members donated at the end of one workday. Consistent with the results reported by others, we identified both IgG and IgA in saliva from vaccinated individuals.

“Given these observations, we hypothesised that droplet/aerosolised antibody transfer might occur between individuals, much like droplet/aerosolised virus particles can be exchanged by the same route.

“Initial comparison of nasal swabs acquired from children living in vaccinated households revealed readily detectable SARS-CoV-2-specific IgG, especially when compared to the complete deficit of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody detected in the few nasal swabs we obtained from children in nonvaccinated households.

“Evaluation of samples in this fashion revealed that high intranasal IgG in vaccinated parents was significantly associated (p-value = 0.01) with a 0.38 increase in the log transformed intranasal IgG gMFIs within a child from the same household.”