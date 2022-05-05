Iceland: Stillbirths and Neonatal Deaths increased by 80% in 2021

The rate of stillbirths in Iceland almost doubled compared with the average for 2011-2020 and first-year infant deaths more than doubled. Taken together there was an 82% increase, as reported by Icelandic daily Frettin based on new data from Statistics Iceland.

No infant deaths have been attributed to Covid according to official data. The Mass Covid injection campaign began in early 2021 and by 15 July, 70% of the population had been fully vaccinated. Eleven cases of foetal damage post-Covid injection had been reported to the Icelandic Medicines Agency by the end of April 2022, wrote Thorsteinn Siglaugsson. He continued:

“A study published in early 2021 purportedly proving vaccination to be safe for pregnant women turned out to be so poorly designed its conclusion was invalid and had to be corrected. This didn‘t prevent its findings from being used around the world to justify the vaccination of pregnant women … It must also be kept in mind that all indications of safety concerns for pregnant women are vigorously suppressed by so-called ‘fact-checkers’ and scientific and [corporate] media.”

The Exposé is now censored by Facebook & Twitter. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox… Follow The Exposé on Telegram

Join The Exposé’s Telegram Discussion Group

Republished from Frettin, 29 April 2022

(Icelandic to English translation using Google)

The number of live births in Iceland in 2021 was 4,879, an increase from 2020 when 4,512 babies were born. Only three times before have more surviving births entered the world in one year, between 2009 and 2010 and 1960. A total of 2,576 boys and 2,303 girls were born, which is equivalent to 1,119 boys versus every 1,000 girls.

The number of stillborn babies increased in 2021 by 8 from the previous year. In 2020, there were 9 stillborn births and 17 in 2021. The number of stillborn births per 1,000 live births increases from 2.0 to 3.5 year-on-year. You have to look back to 2004 to get the same number as in 2021.

The average of stillborn babies per 1000 live babies for the previous nine years (2011-2020) is 2 per 1000. This is 75% compared to the previous nine years.

Stillborn babies are the babies who come into the world without a sign of life after 28 weeks of pregnancy.

The increase in structural deaths is 82% in 2021 compared to the average for the previous nine years. Structural death is the sum of stillborns born and babies dying within a week of the birth of 1,000 births in total.

Neonatal mortality is the mortality rate in children before 28 days is reached (out of 1,000 live births), where the increase is similar, or about 81% compared to the average for the previous nine years.

The figure for the number of deaths in the first year is increasing by 100% compared to the previous nine years’ average.

Here you can see a graph of the total of stillborn births and deaths within a week for the years 2011 – 2021.