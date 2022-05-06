The Globalist Psychopaths Pushing the Climate Change Scam Believe That the Real Enemy Is Humanity Itself

Politicians and climate activists assert that we are living in a climate crisis and that it is imperative that the world gets to Net Zero emissions – effectively net zero fossil fuel consumption – by 2050, if not sooner. However, the utter futility of Net Zero rules out all explanations other than their openly-stated malign objective of de-industrialisation and global depopulation through a system of coercive world governance.

Climate change is only one of their tools. Almost everything our WEF puppet politicians impose on us these days seems deliberately designed to make life more coercive and miserable, to weaken the economy, to impoverish us, to demoralise and divide us and, if they press on as they are doing, to kill off many of the poor and vulnerable. Yet the general public seems content to shrug it all off.

The Exposé is now censored by Facebook & Twitter. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox… Follow The Exposé on Telegram

Join The Exposé’s Telegram Discussion Group

By Douglas Brodie, 2 May 2022

To me it is as clear as day that, on climate change as on Covid, the same group of powerful billionaires and unaccountable globalist organisations like the UN are pushing the same sort of dishonestly-concocted narrative backed up by the same sort of MSM suppression of honest facts, the same sort of brainwashing of the general public and the same sort of Big Tech coercions.

Politicians and climate activists assert that we are living in a climate crisis and that it is imperative that the world gets to Net Zero emissions (effectively net zero fossil fuel consumption) by 2050, if not sooner. Sadly, a large part of the brainwashed general public meekly acquiesces.

Just imagine if only, instead of dishonest climate scaremongering, the MSM gave the general public the honest facts on energy (for convenience using 2019 statistics) and climate that:

the world is 84% reliant on fossil fuels, a figure which has barely changed in many years despite incessant establishment exhortations to cut back. The UK is 79% reliant, a figure which does not take account of the fossil fuel consumption used in the outsourced foreign production and supply of the UK’s exceptionally high level of imports;

flagship renewables wind and solar supply a meagre 1.3% of world energy and just 3.5% in the UK after over a decade of costly and painful Climate Change Act striving,

global fossil fuel consumption has been rising for many decades, in fact centuries, with no realistic possibility that this will reduce in the foreseeable future,

global warming stopped almost a quarter of a century ago despite steadily rising global CO2 emissions – to within 0.1°C of baseline and on a cooling trend since 2016. Half a century ago the panic false alarm was about an impending ice age,

to within 0.1°C of baseline and on a cooling trend since 2016. Half a century ago the panic false alarm was about an impending ice age, a recent study by an emeritus professor found “no evidence of a climate crisis”.

If the general public were aware of these facts, would they still believe the activists who assert without any credible scientific or statistical evidence that man-made climate change is an existential threat to the planet and that global Net Zero can be easily achieved? I think not.

So why is impossible and pointless Net Zero being pushed by the globalists? I believe that the utter futility of Net Zero in terms of engineering, logistical, financial, political and scientific realities rule out all explanations other than their openly-stated malign objective of de-industrialisation and global depopulation through a system of coercive world governance. The Davos WEF globalist psychopaths pushing the climate change scam, and the Covid scam, are outright Malthusians who believe that “the real enemy is humanity itself“ (Club of Rome 1991). They want to “save the planet” by culling its alleged greatest scourge, humanity.

This evil agenda is expounded in THIS short video from THIS recent article. The same conclusion has been articulated by technocracy expert Patrick M. Wood in his testimony to the Fuellmich Grand Jury trial (shortened video HERE).

To summarise, we have the climate change scam with Net Zero being pointlessly pursued unilaterally by the West, soon to result in over 40% of UK households struggling to pay their energy bills. This is set to get much worse as a result of coming coercions to spend £20k and more on a pointless, hopelessly-ineffective, user-unfriendly heat pump and £30k on a pointless, user-unfriendly EV, both supposedly powered by currently non-existent massive amounts of electricity to be generated using increasingly expensive, increasingly subsidised, commercially failing, unsafe, unclean, unsustainable, jobs destroying, hopelessly intermittent wind and solar power.

We have the endlessly-milked virus scam with its massive societal and economic Covid collateral damage which will burden us for long into the future, with WEF puppet Boris Johnson refusing to rule out provenly-ineffective lockdowns in the future; with implementation of the NHS Covid Pass system in progress (ominously similar to the EU’s Covid green pass) which will morph into an enslaving digital ID to impose a CCP-style social credit system; with the proposed ceding of national sovereignty to the Bill Gates-controlled WHO to force us to jump through whatever hoops they dream up on their next confected pandemic; with government plans for draconian censoring of free speech which goes against the official government narrative of the day, as with Biden’s Orwellian “Ministry of Truth“ and the EU’s creepy Data Services Act; and with Patrick Vallance threatening us with a future Eugenic Britain.

We have the needlessly-provoked (or was it deliberately provoked?) Western establishment’s proxy war against Russia in support of the tyrannical WEF puppet Zelensky with self-harming anti-Russia sanctions which will cost us dearly in terms of energy and food supplies on top of the huge costs of all the weaponry we are sending, never mind the risks of stumbling into WW3. Our politicians are playing with fire. As with Covid and climate change, the bought-and-paid‑for MSM’s fake news reporting of this war is totally untrustworthy.

We have the trans agenda which seems deliberately designed to create discord and undermine the pillars of society, the same as the BLM movement and the woke trashing of Western “white supremacy” history.

As eloquently summarised in this Neil Oliver monologue, almost everything our WEF puppet politicians impose on us these days seems deliberately designed to make life more coercive and miserable, to weaken the economy, to impoverish us, to demoralise and divide us and, if they press on as they are doing, to kill off many of the poor and vulnerable. Yet the general public seems content to shrug it all off.

There are politicians unbeholden to the WEF globalists who reject most of the above nonsense but they are currently only able to shout from the side-lines. We somehow need to get them elected to power in place of the criminally-irresponsible current political class. In the meantime, we should stop letting the present incumbents get away with murder. It’s a shame that the Fuellmich Grand Jury trial of Covid‑19 crimes against humanity is still stalled, as is the Yeadon et al complaint to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. At least the Fuellmich “Crimes Against Humanity” USA Tour of nine cities is starting soon.

Source

The above is the second half of an article ‘How the government abuses the general public’ written by Douglas Brodie.

Brodie is a sceptical layman with a BSc from Glasgow University, 20 years retired from a career in computers and telecommunications and hates being taken for a fool by politicians.

His full article covers the psychology of the official Covid narrative and crimes against humanity, as well as the section above on climate change. It is well worth reading his article in its entirety which you can do by following this LINK.