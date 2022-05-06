Vaccine-Injured 22-year-old diagnosed with PoTS and FND

Adam Clarke, a 22-year-old from Farnham, United Kingdom, received his first Pfizer Covid injection dose in February 2021. Clark had a serious adverse reaction and is “still suffering 7 months later,” he wrote in February on his Go Fund Me page.

Initially, he felt faint and nauseous but over time he developed neurological symptoms “such as tremors, numbness in my arms and legs, vertigo, headaches and nausea.” He also developed chest pains and a rapid heart rate. He went to accident and emergency (“A&E”) several times but was told he was having “a panic attack and that [he] was just anxious.”

He then consulted “private” doctors, in other words outside of the NHS. He has consulted a neurologist, a cardiologist, and a functional doctor. The neurologist diagnosed him with functional neurological disorder (“FND”), and the cardiologist diagnosed him with postural tachycardia syndrome (“PoTS”). But Clarke doesn’t feel the consultants have got to the bottom of all his symptoms yet.

FND is a brain disorder that can encompass a diverse range of neurological symptoms including limb weakness, paralysis, seizures, walking difficulties, spasms, twitching, sensory issues and more. For many, symptoms are severe and disabling, and life-changing. Whilst the symptoms may appear similar to those seen in neurological conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s and Epilepsy, and can be just as debilitating, they have a different underlining cause.

According to their website, which lists the symptoms, NHS advises you to see a GP if you think you have PoTS and “some doctors may not be aware of PoTS, so it may help to print out this page and take it with you to your appointment. A GP will probably need to refer you to a specialist for tests.”

“I was perfectly healthy before I had my vaccine, skateboarding almost every day and having no underlying health issues. Seven months later, I am still having a rapid heart rate (130 bpm testing and 150 when standing or doing small activities). I still have seriously bad shortness of breath, really bad vision issues and some other symptoms which haven’t resolved yet. I have had to temporarily withdraw from University and I am, basically, bed-bound and unable to work as I have been for seven months,” Clarke wrote.

In mid-April, he explained on his Real Not Rare page why he took the vaccine. He felt a lot of pressure from society in general, he said, “I wanted to be able to travel, go out clubbing at university, and be allowed to do other things. I did also want to protect myself, and I definitely wasn’t against it at all. I was a bit hesitant. My mum made me an appointment, and I put off having it done. She ended up calling me anti-vax, which made me feel a bit stupid, so I decided to go ahead and get it. I definitely regret my choice now.”

Clark has reported his adverse reactions to the UK’s Yellow Card system but has had no response.

What does Clark wish others knew?

“That you are not alone. There are a lot of people like us who, for whatever reason, these shots did not agree with in the slightest. If it gives you any hope, I thought I would never see any improvement, but these last couple of weeks, I feel like I am getting better. Still nowhere near normal, but definitely better.”

For those who are suffering from vaccine injuries visit the People’s Health Alliance (“PHA”) website HERE.

