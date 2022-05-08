[…] Watch Bill Gates Attempting to Sell His GERM Team and GERM Games to The World […]

Bill Gates released another bizarre video on Friday. This time trying to sell his GERMs to the world. According to Gates the GERM team will monitor sovereign nations and decide when they need to suspend people’s civil liberties, force them to wear masks and close borders. The global team will be made up of 3,000 disease experts under the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) and will receive around $1 billion per year in funding. And the GERM team’s most important job is to engage in GERM games.
In Gates’ new book, ‘How to prevent the Next Pandemic’, he described the GERM team:
I call it the GERM—Global Epidemic Response and Mobilisation—team, and the job of its people should be to wake up every day asking themselves the same questions: “Is the world ready for the next outbreak? What can we do to be better prepared?” They should be fully paid, regularly drilled, and prepared to mount a coordinated response to the next threat of a pandemic. The GERM team should have the ability to declare a pandemic and work with national governments and the World Bank to raise money for the response very quickly.
You might have noticed one obvious activity that’s missing from GERM’s job description: treating patients. That’s by design.
But GERM’s response to an active outbreak is only one part of their work, Gates wrote on his blog, “the team’s most important job is helping to run outbreak response exercises that test whether the world is ready for the next major outbreak. Militaries regularly run war games to evaluate their readiness—we should do the same with disease threats.”
Promoting his new book on 1 May, Gates tweeted a video which appears to be an attempt to justify “the need” for his GERM team and GERM games.
It’s not the first time Gates has used the term “GERM games” or “germ games.” “Germ games,” according to The Science Times, are when government agencies practice scenarios of “another pandemic catastrophe.” But, it seems, according to Gates the terms “pandemic” and “bioterrorism” are interchangeable.
In November 2021 The Hill reported that Gates had a message during his sit-down interview with Jeremy Hunt, UK chair of the Health Select Committee. Gates warned world leaders to practice “germ games” to prepare for bioterrorist attacks, “bioterrorism is imminent,” he said. Gates said that international authorities should engage in “germ games” which would require the US and the UK to spend tens of billions on research and development (R&D) on the next pandemic. “It’ll take probably about a billion a year for a pandemic Task Force at the WHO level, which is doing the surveillance and actually doing what I call ‘germ games’ where you practice,” Gates said.
Here is the tweet of his latest creepy video attempting, once again, to peddle his GERM team idea – weirdly, using a dalmatian puppy and a fireman’s hat as props.
Below is the video from Gates’ tweet on Friday, 6 May, which bears the caption: “We actually have a good model already: fire prevention. We install smoke detectors, adopt building codes, and train and equip firefighters. Now we need to do the same thing for pandemic prevention.”
In his video Gates said, while displaying images of buildings burning down: “If you really look at all the things we’ve done to minimise fire damage it’s quite impressive. Sadly, one disaster that we haven’t invested in is stopping pandemics. Making sure they don’t cause the deaths and economic damage we faced with Covid.”
“To prevent pandemics, we need the equivalent of a global fire department. Just as we need smoke detectors, we need health workers around the world on the lookout for disease outbreaks,” Gates continues. “And just like we have firefighters, we need a team whose full-time job is to prevent pandemics, raising the alarm when outbreaks emerge, helping contain them and working on new tools like diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.”
Spare a thought for the puppy who most likely had to sit through several takes to make Gates’ video possible and, although there is no disclaimer saying as much, we presume no animals were harmed in the making of his video.
Read more:
- Bill Gates Touts Pandemic Surveillance GERM Team In Creepy New Video: ‘We Need the Equivalent of A Global Fire Department’, The Gateway Pundit, 7 May 2022
- Bill Gates is building a pandemic response team, GERM, The Counter Signal, 2 May 2022
“ we presume no animals were harmed in the making of his video.”
I don’t know.. having to sit next to that monster seems bad enough to me. Not to mention that Billy-boy probably sent it off to act as guinea pig for the next disease or drug or what have you. It wouldn’t surprise me in the least. What does surprise me is that he still has a platform and that people still seem to consider him some kind of health expert..
Why doesn’t this creep Gates , just go live on a space station off the rings of Saturn? This man has got to go! Manipulate-Psychopath-Sociopath-Control-Freak!
Silly Billy, needs locking up!
When, I wonder, if ever ..are people going to realise that this is nothing short of terrorism. Why can’t they see the big picture.. why is it only now at this point in history were the mass population is terrorised with information about diseases. Can they not see its clearly being organised and orchestrated by a small number of people who are clearly profiting from it and who clearly have sociopathic traits and are revelling in the power.
Bill, ‘freddy krueger’ Gates is desperate to be of use to Satan and the fallen angels NWO agenda. He must to keep the billions the devils provide him to do their dirty work, based on total fabricated lies and presented to the world as good, even though they are very very evil. The more the elite serve satan, the more money and power they receive from the devil. It is just like the hollywood star system, the devils favor the ones that are the most productive. Able to kill off the ones that are not productive in carrying out the plans of the devil: the useless eaters who choose to Love and please God instead. The productive people must get rid of all of the people with souls, who did not and would never sell their souls to satan for wealth and power. Watch when these sadistic servants of satan lose all their money, most will commit suicide because byond the money, they have NOTHING else, no reason to live. As a matter of fact, the devil does not even take souls, from former human beings, in exchange for wealth and power unless he believes they can be used to fulfill his evil plans. Even the lowest levels of freemasonry are not allowing anyone in unless they will be useful to the devil. Willing to do anything for money because it is their God and they must have no conscience, empathy or compassion. They must prove that is true about them by performing the sadistic acts of the initiation ceremonies of rituals where children, babies and animals serve as their victims in horrible and brutal acts of torture and sadism equal to what is done in Hell. The richer and more high a former human being turned freddy krueger is, the more they proved they are by carrying out such rituals over and over. They are all demonic and such rituals give them power: meaning make them possessed by demons, the more evil the torture in the ritual (more it is replicating what is done in Hell, the more evil the demons are that take possession over them. That sums up the “elite” future residents of eternal Hell. And every head of state worldwide is now a top 33rd degree freemason, satanist working with their only 2 tools, lies and money to bring about Hell on earth as the NWO. They did it in China, Russia and the middle east. Now they are coming for the world. It took over 100 years to make China a Hell on earth that belongs to Lucifer it is now the dragon of the apocalypse. But it will only take a very short time to consecrate the world to their master Lucifer, 3 weeks of world war beginning with the total destruction of the vatican and the USA.