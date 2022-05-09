Dr Vernon Coleman: The truth about Children, Hepatitis & the Covid-19 Vaccine

The World Health Organization has issued a ‘global alert’ about a new form of severe hepatitis affecting children. The alert came after the UK Government announced it was launching an urgent investigation after detecting higher than usual rates of liver inflammation (hepatitis) among children, after having ruled out the common viruses that cause the condition.
Days later a new study was published confirming the COVID Vaccine causes Severe Autoimmune-Hepatitis.
Just a coincidence?
Dr Vernon Coleman explains the inconvenient truth in the video below…
Further Reading
- Pfizer Study suggests Covid-19 Vaccine to blame for huge increase in Hepatitis among Children as UK Government launches Urgent Investigation
- W.H.O. issues Global Alert about new form of Severe Hepatitis affecting Children; Pfizer study suggests Covid Vaccine to blame
- New Study confirming COVID Vaccine causes Severe Autoimmune-Hepatitis is published days after W.H.O issued ‘Global Alert’ about new Severe Hepatitis among Children
- Medicine Regulators believe attenuated viruses in AstraZeneca & Janssen COVID Vaccines are to blame for rise in deadly Hepatitis among Children
Love Dr Coleman he’s been spot on all along