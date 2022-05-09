Breaking News

Dr Vernon Coleman: The truth about Children, Hepatitis & the Covid-19 Vaccine

By on
The World Health Organization has issued a ‘global alert’ about a new form of severe hepatitis affecting children. The alert came after the UK Government announced it was launching an urgent investigation after detecting higher than usual rates of liver inflammation (hepatitis) among children, after having ruled out the common viruses that cause the condition.

Days later a new study was published confirming the COVID Vaccine causes Severe Autoimmune-Hepatitis.

Just a coincidence?

Dr Vernon Coleman explains the inconvenient truth in the video below…

Julal
Julal
1 hour ago

Love Dr Coleman he’s been spot on all along

0
Reply