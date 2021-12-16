How Bad is my Batch ? Background

home |  Moderna  |  Pfizer  |  Janssen  |  Severe  |  Background  |   Share on Facebook


Team

  • Mike Yeadon – ex head of research at Pfizer UK

  • Alexandra Layypova – researcher – analyst

  • Craig Kooper – researcher – computer programmer

    • “First Do No Harm”


Video Library


Share

Please share this page with friends, relatives and colleagues who may be considering taking vaccinations

Share on Facebook


Donate

All of our researchers are volunteers, and are happy to work full time in providing important information to the public. Please support ongoing research and monitoring of vaccine batches. Money will go towards the hosting of this site, and to helping researchers with basic supplies.


Contact

covid.science@yahoo.com