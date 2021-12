SEVERE : “We might ignore a single person shouting ‘fire’, but when five thousand shout ‘fire’ we should sit up and listen”



This list of 2000 batches all resulted in at least one of the following –

hospitalisation OR

death, OR

disability, OR

an emergency room visit, OR

a life threatening illness

Consequently, these batches are chosen for the severity of their effects. However, within this list some batches are worse than others – producing 100 x the number of deaths, 500 x the number of hospitalisations, and up to 5000 x the number of adverse reactions compared to other batches