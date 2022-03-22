Payment Failed

JUST 7 DAYS REMAIN TO SAVE THE EXPOSÉ - Less than 0.1% of our readers support us even though we rely solely on your support. But if every single person reading this supported The Exposé today then we could remove this annoying banner as The Exposé would have the funds to keep running for another year....
We’re now 75% of the way through March
but just 63% funded for next month…
We urgently need your
help to get back on track…
It’s quick and easy…
ONLY 7 DAYS REMAIN
TO SAVE THE EXPOSÉ…
We’re now 75% of the way through March
but just 63% funded for next month…
Help keep The Expose online.
We’re 100% funded by you.
It’s quick, secure & simple…
WE’RE LOSING THE
INFORMATION WAR!
PayPal is the latest tech giant to join the censorship game,
shutting down its services to The Expose, meaning we lost
75% of our Monthly Subscribers at the push of a button.
PayPal effectively wants to control your choices and tell
you which organisations you may and may not support.
So now we now urgently need
your support more than ever…