Pandemic of the Vaccinated – Official data shows 91% of Covid-19 Deaths have been among the Fully Vaccinated since August; but they want to Lockdown the Unvaccinated

The public are being repeatedly lied to by elected officials, unelected advisors, and the mainstream media, with all of them claiming that the world is currently experiencing a Pandemic of the Unvaccinated. This could not be further from the truth.

But the lie has now been used to justify locking down the unvaccinated in Austria, and locking the unvaccinated out of society in Australia.

Now Germany is about to follow suit, Scotland is about to ban the unvaccinated from pubs and restaurants under the advice of a qualified nutritionist posing as a Pandemic expert who goes by the name of Devi Sridhar, and the authorities and media in England have gone into overdrive on the advice of the “nudge unit” to sway the population into supporting a lockdown for only the unvaccinated.

But it all makes absolutely no sense because official Public Health data shows that over the past three months the majority of Covid-19 cases have been among the fully vaccinated, two-thirds of Covid-19 hospitalisations have been among the fully vaccinated, and a frightening 91% of Covid-19 deaths have been among the fully vaccinated, and projections shows things are about to get a lot worse.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) publish a weekly report on Covid-19 statistics covering data on testing, vaccinations, cases, hospitalisations and deaths. Back in July we exposed how PHS had been manipulating the figures to deceive the public into believing the majority of Covid-19 deaths were among the vaccinated by only giving a running total on deaths from as far back as December 29th, meaning all alleged Covid-19 deaths from the height of the second wave were included in the totals despite just 0.1% of the population of Scotland being fully vaccinated at the time.

After we uncovered the deception being perpetrated by Public Health Scotland they coincidentally reverted to publishing the total number of Covid-19 deaths over a four week period, and now thanks to a wealth of data we’re able to see who has been most affected by Covid-19 over the past three months.

For our latest analysis we used the statistics found in the following PHS Covid-19 Statistical Reports –

Covid-19 Cases

The most recent report was published Wednesday 17th November and covers data on Covid-19 cases from October 16th to November 12th 2021, by vaccination status.

Table 18 of the report shows that in the most recent week, November 6th to November 12th, a total of 20,858 cases were confirmed in Scotland either following a questionable lateral flow test or a highly unreliable PCR test. Of these 8,029 were among the unvaccinated (the majority of which were children), 1,412 were among the partly vaccinated, and 11,417 were among the fully vaccinated.

As you can clearly see from the above table the fully vaccinated accounted for the vast majority of cases between 16th October and November 12th, and by also taking into account the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status as far back as August 21st we can see that things are actually getting progressively worse for the fully vaccinated population by the week.

The above chart shows the total number of cases by vaccination status per week from August 21st to November 12th 2021 as per Public Health Scotland’s Covid-19 Statistical Reports. In the week beginning August 21st the fully vaccinated accounted for 38% of cases, the partly vaccinated accounted for 20% of cases whilst the unvaccinated accounted for 42% of cases.

However, fast forward three months to the week beginning 6th November, we can see that the fully vaccinated accounted for 55% of cases, the partly vaccinated accounted for 7% of cases, and the unvaccinated accounted for 38% of cases, the majority of which were children who are at negligible risk of even suffering serious illness due to the alleged Covid-19 virus.

Devi Sridhar

This means Professor Devi Sridhar, qualified nutritionist and a questionable key Covid-19 advisor to the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, was lying to the public when she stated on November 15th that “the virus is finding people who are unvaccinated, and then it is transmitting at such a high level that it is also finding those who are doubly vaccinated but are much more frail. And what we need to do is limit that circulation”.

The above chart shows the cumulative totals of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between August 21st and November 12th as well as the projected number of cases up to January 7th 2022. However, it must be noted that the projected calculation uses data on cases that occurred during summer, a period where respiratory viruses have notoriously been kept at bay, therefore the actual projections could well be far worse.

The chart allows us to see just how things have been improving for the unvaccinated by the week compared to how things have been getting worse for the fully vaccinated by the week, and unfortunately for the fully vaccinated things are projected to get worse. But what we currently know for certain is that vaccinated population accounted for 57% of Covid-19 cases between August 21st and November 12th, a period of three months.

Covid-19 Hospitalisations

Table 19 of the most recent report shows that in the week beginning November 6th a total of 773 Covid-19 hospitalisations were confirmed in Scotland. Of these 137 were among the unvaccinated population, whilst 363 were among the vaccinated population.

As you can see from the above table the fully vaccinated accounted for the majority of hospitalisations between October 16th and November 12th, and again by taking into account hospitalisations as far back as August 23rd we can see that things have been getting progressively worse for the fully vaccinated by the week.

The above chart shows the total number of hospitalisations by vaccination status per week from August 21st to November 12th 2021 as per Public Health Scotland’s Covid-19 Statistical Reports. In the week beginning August 21st the vaccinated accounted for 68% of hospitalisations, but fast forward to the week beginning November 6th and we can see that the vaccinated accounted for 73% of hospitalisations.

The worst week so far for the vaccinated however, in terms of hospitalisations, came in the week beginning October 16th which saw the vaccinated population account for 79% of Covid-19 hospitalisations.

This means that when Devi Sridhar said “the virus is still here, it’s putting a lot of pressure on hospitals in Scotland, and so it’s better we take a look at the problem as it really is, and try to get ahead of it to avoid harsher measures further down the line.” that she must have meant the fully vaccinated need to be locked out of society because as we’ve clearly just demonstrated it is them who are putting the most pressure on hospitals.

The above chart shows the cumulative totals of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status between August 21st and November 12th as well as the projected number of hospitalisations up to January 7th 2022. However, it must be noted that the projected calculation uses data on cases that occurred during summer, a period where respiratory viruses have notoriously been kept at bay, therefore the actual projections could well be far worse.

The chart allows us to see just how things have been improving for the unvaccinated by the week compared to how things have been getting worse for the fully vaccinated by the week, and unfortunately for the fully vaccinated things are projected to get worse.

As things stand between August 21st and November 12th the vaccinated population accounted for 75% of hospitalisations, whilst the unvaccinated population accounted for 25%. But by the 7th January the cumulative total of hospitalisations among the vaccinated is projected to rise to approximately 9,700, whilst the cumulative total of hospitalisations among the unvaccinated is projected to rise to approximately 3,400.

Covid-19 Deaths

Table 20 of the most recent report shows that in the week beginning October 30th a total of 136 Covid-19 deaths were confirmed in Scotland. Of these just 21 were among the unvaccinated population, whilst 115 were among the vaccinated population.

As you can clearly see from the above table the fully vaccinated accounted for the overwhelming majority of Covid-19 deaths between October 9th and November 5th 2021. But by also taking into account the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status as far back as August 14th we’re able to see that things are getting significantly worse for the fully vaccinated population by the week.

The above chart shows the total number of deaths by vaccination status per week from August 14th to November 5th 2021 as per Public Health Scotland’s Covid-19 Statistical Reports. In the week beginning August 14th the vaccinated accounted for 78% of deaths, but fast forward to the week beginning October 30th and we can see that the vaccinated accounted for 85% of deaths.

The worst week so far for the vaccinated however, in terms of deaths, came in the week beginning October 16th which saw the vaccinated population account for 94% of Covid-19 deaths.

This means that when Devi Sridhar urged Nicola Sturgeon to ban people who have not been vaccinated from pubs, restaurants, gyms and other indoor leisure settings, she clearly had not done her homework on how the fully vaccinated were doing in terms of cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

The above chart shows the cumulative totals of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between August 14th and November 5th as well as the projected number of hospitalisations up to January 1st 2022. However, it must be noted that the projected calculation uses data on cases that occurred during summer, a period where respiratory viruses have notoriously been kept at bay, therefore the actual projections could well be far worse.

The chart allows us to see just how things have been improving for the unvaccinated by the week compared to how things have been getting worse for the fully vaccinated by the week, and unfortunately for the fully vaccinated things are projected to get much worse.

As things stand between August 14th and November 5th the vaccinated population accounted for 91% of deaths, whilst the unvaccinated population accounted for just 9%. But by the 1st January the cumulative total of deaths among the vaccinated is projected to rise to approximately 2,750, whilst the cumulative total of deaths among the unvaccinated is projected to rise to just 300. For context since March 2020 up to August 13th 2021, a period of 18 months, Scotland had recorded a total of just 8,231 Covid-19 deaths.

Does that sound like we’re currently experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated to you?

From the middle of August to November 2021, a period of 3 months, the vaccinated population have accounted for 57% of Covid-19 cases, 75% of hospitalisations, and a frightening 91% of deaths.

This is without a doubt a Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated, and any planned restrictions against the unvaccinated have absolutely nothing to do with health but everything to do with control.

Like this: Like Loading...