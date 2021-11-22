Breaking: Australian Army Begins Transferring Contacts of COVID-19 Positive Cases To Quarantine Camps

In an appalling breach of human rights, 38 indigenous Australians in the Northern Territory have been hauled into quarantine camps by the army.

The Australian army has begun forcibly removing residents in the Northern Territories to the Howard Springs quarantine camp located in Darwin after nine new Covid-19 cases were identified in the community of Binjari. The move comes after hard lockdowns were instituted in the communities of both Binjari and nearby Rockhole on Saturday night.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner announced today that the “Residents of Binjari and Rockhole no longer have the five reasons to leave their homes,.” The five allowable reasons to avoid lockdown that he referred to are buying food and supplies, exercising for up to two hours, care or caregiving, work, or education. It is a case of if it can’t be done from home, and to get vaccinated at the nearest possible location.

Howard Springs, Quarantine Camp, Northern Territory

“They can only leave for medical treatment, in an emergency, or as required by law.” says Gunner, he continues that “It’s highly likely that more residents will be transferred to Howard Springs today, either as positive cases or close contacts,” adding “We have already identified 38 close contacts from Binjari but that number will go up. Those 38 are being transferred now.”

Gunner said that he had contacted the Prime Minister last night and that they are grateful for the support of about 20 ADF personnel, as well as army trucks to assist with the transfer of positive cases and close contacts – and to support the communities. He also said “We are doing an assessment today of what extra resources we might need from the Feds, and the Prime Minister is ready to help further – I thank him for that.”

The video below shows the Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner as he announces the news.

Quarantine facilities

There are two mandatory supervised quarantine facilities in the Northern Territory; Centre for National Resilience in Howard Springs, Darwin, and the Alice Springs Quarantine Facility, Alice Springs. As stated on the Northern Territory Government website, A person in quarantine must;

stay in the person’s allocated room, including on any veranda space allocated to the room, unless permitted by an authorised officer; and

when not in their room, or on their veranda, residents must take all reasonable measures to stay at least 1.5 metres away from any other person in the quarantine facility, except for the person’s spouse, de facto partner, child or parent; and

wear a face mask when outside their room unless an authorised officer permits the person to remove the face mask; and

comply with any directions given by an authorised officer to avoid people congregating in a quarantine zone; and

must not leave the quarantine zone in which the person’s allocated room is located unless the person is escorted by an authorised officer, except in an emergency.

Chief Health Officer Direction 52 of 2021 sets out what a person must do when in quarantine at the Centre for National Resilience and at Alice Springs Quarantine Facility. This direction is law – every person in quarantine must do what the Direction says. If a person does not follow the Direction, the Northern Territory Police may issue an Infringement Notice with a financial penalty. (Source)

The Northern Territory as of today, November 22nd, 2021, has a total of 38 “Cases” of what they deem to be COVID-19, which makes it even more blatantly obvious that the excessive new measure has nothing to do with a virus.

