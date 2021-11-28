World’s first Covid Injection Murder Case against Bill Gates filed in India

On 25 November 2021, the Indian Bar Association reported that murder charges have been filed in India’s High Court against two billionaires responsible for the AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 injection, Covishield, for the murder of a 23-year-old man who was injected with it.

The two named defendants are Bill Gates, and Adar Poonawalla. The unnamed defendants are “other Government officials and leaders.”

The claimant is requesting USD134 million compensation and that the defendants under-go lie detector and narcoanalysis tests.

In India, thousands of compensation claims are expected to be filed soon.

Narcoanalysis as an investigative tool has been a controversial topic for decades. The test presumes to place its subject into a ‘hypnotic state’ by injecting anaesthetic drugs of specific dosages. It is assumed that in this state, the person’s imagination is neutralised and that she will then divulge information that she believes to be true to her knowledge. It’s seen as a means of obtaining information in circumstances that require an urgent response from the person.

Adar Poonawalla is the CEO of the Serum Institute of India. Serum is the world’s largest vaccine-producing company in the world’s largest vaccine-producing nation, India. It exports to 170 countries and estimates that two-thirds of the world’s children are inoculated with its vaccines. It expects to make more than a billion doses of Covishield, AstraZeneca formula, by the end of 2021.

The deceased took the Covishield injection believing in the false narrative that it was completely safe and because the Railways required that only double vaccinated people be allowed to travel, reported the Indian Bar Association.

The Government of India’s Adverse Event Following Immunisation (“WEFI”) Committee recently admitted that the death of Dr.Snehal Lunawat was due to side effects of the Covishield injection which proves the claims made by the “vaccine syndicate” that vaccines are totally safe is false.

Previous cases against Bill Gates relating to murdering 8 female children during vaccine trials for the HPV vaccine, Gardasil, and the polio vaccine program in India are referenced in the charges.

According to the Indian Bar Association, Bill Gates and Adar Poonawalla are co-conspirators to mass murder and if convicted, they face the death penalty. Additionally, the Indian Bar Association states, bail will be denied to Bill Gates, his assets in India will soon be confiscated and citizens of India now have the authority to conduct citizen arrests of both Bill Gates and Adar Poonawalla to hand them over to the authorities.

