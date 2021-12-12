Japan Places Warning on COVID ‘Vaccines

While many countries are either voting and threatening to make vaccines mandatory, the UK being one of them, Japan allows individuals to choose whether to be injected with the experimental gene-therapies or not and also labels the vaccines with warnings.

Additives Warnings

Even the additives in the vaccines are highlighted in the vaccines available in Japan. Three Covid-19 gene-therapy treatments are currently offered, they include the Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty) and Takeda’s Moderna formulation. Vaxzevria (formerly AstraZeneca) is also administered but only recommended to people 40-year-old and over.

The product descriptions of Pfizer and Moderna state that: “This product contains an additive that has never been used in a vaccine before,” and reference is also made to the new type of additive in the Vaxzevria injections and Pharmaceutical companies urge individuals to consult their doctors about the additive if they plan to be injected with it.

Informed Consent

This level of transparency came as a result of a meeting held by Japan’s Ministry of Health with a panel of experts on Saturday and concluded that a proposed warning of the risk of taking the vaccine was to be informed by printing “serious side effects” on the documents attached to them.

Not only will they now be warning of the potentially dangerous and deadly risks of the vaccine, but the country is also reinforcing its commitment to ensuring that all possible side effects are reported in its adverse event system.

The country is enforcing strict legal reporting requirements and hospitals are to report in detail any incidents involving individuals who have developed symptoms of side effects within 28 days after being vaccinated, according to the law.

Myocarditis

The Ministry of Health has in particular listed Myocarditis the inflammation of the heart muscle and of the outer lining of the heart, as possible serious side effects of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines.

Myocarditis has been found to be more prevalent in younger males, as the Expose has also reported (1, 2, 3,) and the Ministry openly reports that as of November 14, out of every one million males who had the Moderna vaccine, such side effects were reported in 81.79 males aged 10 to 19 and 48.76 males in their 20s. The figures were 15.66 and 13.32 respectively for those who had the Pfizer vaccine (source).

No vaccination will be given without consent

Japan’s Ministry of Health of health website encourages citizens to receive the “vaccine”; however, they stress it is not mandatory: “Although we encourage all citizens to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, it is not compulsory or mandatory. Vaccination will be given only with the consent of the person to be vaccinated after the information provided”.

Additionally, the government recommends those who are considering taking the vaccines carefully consider both its effectiveness and side effects: “Please get vaccinated of your own decision, understanding both the effectiveness in preventing infectious diseases and the risk of side effects. No vaccination will be given without consent”.

No Mandates and No Discrimination

Japan has also announced that public and private sectors cannot discriminate against those who refuse the experimental mRNA gene therapy injections. Businesses cannot mandate vaccinations to force their employees to receive the experimental gene therapy and employees are not to discriminate against those who refuse the injections.

“Please do not force anyone in your workplace or those who around you to be vaccinated, and do not discriminate against those who have not been vaccinated”.

The government includes instructions for individuals in the possible event of a complaint, or discrimination at work due to their unvaccinated status and signpost them to “Human Rights Advice.” (source).

It is now unusual to see this level of transparency from a government body concerning the Covid vaccines. This coming week in the UK MPs will vote on whether or not to make vaccines mandatory, so far 60 Tory MPs have vowed to vote against it (see here). However, our decision on whether to be vaccinated or not, should never be questioned, even according to the “pre-pandemic” NHS definition of consent:

Defining consent

For consent to be valid, it must be voluntary and informed, and the person consenting must have the capacity to make the decision.

The meaning of these terms are:

voluntary – the decision to either consent or not to consent to treatment must be made by the person, and must not be influenced by pressure from medical staff, friends or family

informed – the person must be given all of the information about what the treatment involves, including the benefits and risks, whether there are reasonable alternative treatments, and what will happen if treatment does not go ahead

capacity – the person must be capable of giving consent, which means they understand the information given to them and can use it to make an informed decision

If an adult has the capacity to make a voluntary and informed decision to consent to or refuse a particular treatment, their decision must be respected (NHS)

Japanese authorities are treating their citizens with the respect they deserve, they are being informed of risks and any consent thereafter is of their own choosing. Why is this not the case in the UK and other European countries anymore? We are being subjected to force and to receive a vaccine we do not need, and threats to our freedoms if we do not comply. This in itself should make people hesitant at the very least to take the vaccine.

